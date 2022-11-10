Read full article on original website
WALB 10
TPD: Tifton woman charged with murder after Friday shooting
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A woman is now facing a murder charge after the victim she allegedly shot died on Monday, according to the Tifton Police Department (TPD). Brianna Rich, 29, of Tifton, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery in the shooting death of Jonterriouse Hope 24, of Sylvester, TPD says.
valdostatoday.com
Man wanted in New Jersey arrested in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A 42-year-old man with an arrest warrant in New Jersey was located and arrested in a Valdosta apartment. Arrested 1: Curtis Williams, African American male, 42 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested 2: Ebony Williams, African American female 27 years of age, Valdosta resident. On November 9,...
WALB 10
1-year-old, man injured during suspected Albany drive-by shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man and a 1-year-old were injured after being injured during an Albany apartment shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened on Friday around 9 p.m. in the 500 block of Swift Avenue after an Albany officer says they saw an injured man laying on the sidewalk. People around the injured man said that there was a baby inside that had been shot.
TPD investigating roadway shooting on Cochran Drive
Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after a man was shot while helping an elderly couple Sunday evening.
WALB 10
4 uninjured after shooting at Albany home
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A homeowner and three others were uninjured after a Saturday night shooting in Albany, per the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened around 9 p.m. on the 600 block of West Society Avenue after four people were inside a home when they began to hear gunshots hit the home, according to an APD report.
WALB 10
“This is the day you die,” Albany woman says attacker threatened her life during assault
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman is still recovering after she says her life was threatened by an unknown man who attacked her, an Albany police report states. The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday as the victim was walking by an alleyway in the 400 block of Highland Avenue.
WALB 10
APD: No injuries reported after 16 shots fired at Albany home
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman and her four children were uninjured after a shooting at an Albany on Thursday, an Albany Police Department (APD) report stated. The incident happened around 11 p.m. on the 1600 block of Gail Avenue began when the victim said that all four people were inside the home when gunshots and debris were suddenly seen in the kitchen.
wfxl.com
Victim tells police she ran inside moments before house shot up in Albany
Albany police are investigating after a home in the 600 block of West Society was shot up Saturday. Just before 9 p.m., police responded to the area for a shooting. Victims tell police that they were inside when the shooting occurred and that the front living room window, living room wall, metal door jam in the kitchen, front bedroom wall and rear kitchen window were damaged.
wfxl.com
Police: Man stabbed during argument with girlfriend
A man is recovering after being stabbed Sunday evening. Albany police responded to the 800 block of 10th Avenue for a stabbing around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. FOX 31 News obtained the incident report that says upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who told police that a few days prior, a man told the victim that he had been messing around with his baby mama. When the victim confronted his baby mama about this allegation, an argument ensued and she took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him in the chest. The victim told police that she also slashed the tire to his truck.
Georgia man wanted on aggravated assault charges after shooting in Richland
RICHLAND, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Richland Police Department are searching for a man thought to be involved in a Richland shooting. Raheem Ryan White, 28, is wanted on aggravated assault charges. The GBI says White is considered armed and dangerous. According to GBI, White is a black male […]
WALB 10
3 arrested in Cook, Tift Co. drug, firearm bust
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been arrested after a drug and firearm seizure in Cook and Tift counties, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. A Tift County suspect is currently at large. Calvin James Smith, Sr., 54, of Adel, is...
WCTV
One person shot in Tallahassee Monday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was injured in a shooting in Tallahassee on Monday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. It happened around 6:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of Holton Street. The victim was taken to the hospital, said a TPD spokesperson. The extent of their injuries was not provided, but the victim was expected to survive.
southgatv.com
Man Jumps from Oglethorpe Bridge
On November 14, 2022, before 9:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Oglethorpe Bridge in response to a 59-year-old male jumping off the bridge. Witnesses informed officers that the victim jumped off the bridge, but they were able to rescue him. The victim stated that he attempted to commit suicide. He suffered leg injuries and was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital; he is now stable. The Albany Police Department’s REACH (Responding, Engaging, And, Cultivating, Hope) officer responded to the incident and contacted the victim at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for further support.
wfxl.com
Colquitt County Sheriff's Office needs help to identify man wanted for questioning
The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a subject wanted for questioning in a theft the occurred in the Lowers Meigs Road area. Any information please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 616-7460.
Lowndes County, Valdosta to host Free Fall Recycling Event
Lowndes County and Valdosta are set to host a Free Fall Recycling Event on Saturday, Nov. 19, encouraging local citizens to drop off electronics they want recycled.
wfxl.com
No injuries reported after shoot-out in Sonny's BBQ parking lot
Albany police responded to Sonny's BBQ, located in the 1900 North Slappey Boulevard Thursday morning in reference to discharging firearms. Upon arrival, the reporting party told police that he was sitting inside of his vehicle in the parking lot when he observed three men shooting at each other. The witness...
wtoc.com
Good Samaritan helps rescue child screaming for help in woods: ‘My instincts kicked in’
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) - A man in Georgia says his instincts took over when he heard a child screaming for help. “I heard the kid screaming, ‘Please don’t beat me.’ And that’s when my instincts kicked in to get the kid,” Kelcey Willis said.
wfxl.com
Man hears screaming from woods, rescues child from suspected kidnapper
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) — "I heard the kid screaming, 'Please don't beat me!' so that's when my instinct kicked in some more; so I sped on up to go get that kid," Kelcey Willis told WGXA. That gut instinct took over Willis when he stopped for an oil...
wgxa.tv
Crisp County traffic stop leads to drug arrest
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Crisp County Deputies arrested and charged 41-year-old Roger Fairbank and 36-year-old Brandie Willis for trafficking methamphetamine. Willis is also charged with a turn light and brake light signal violation, and affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmittance. A Crisp County Deputy had stopped their...
WALB 10
1 arrested in Crisp Co. traffic stop turned drug bust
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman is behind bars after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust Monday, according to Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 6:30 p.m., a deputy stopped a black Honda Accord for failure to maintain lane and improper tag on GA 401/I75 near 102 south.
