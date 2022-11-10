ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Maryland Baker Wins Food Network’s Halloween Wars

BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Janira Green was born in the Bronx and raised in Puerto Rico. After she graduated high school, Green moved to the states and joined the U.S. Navy. Now, the 37-year-old runs a bakery called DMV CakeLady and is coming off a massive win on the Food Network’s Halloween Wars.
BRYANS ROAD, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore business owners react to Mayor Scott's squeegee collaborative plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At the forefront of those eagerly awaiting solutions to the city’s squeegee situation are Baltimore business owners. On top of recovering from a pandemic, soaring inflation, and a rise in crime; many say the city’s squeegee situation has been bad for business. So, when the Mayor’s squeegee collaborative announced a slew of newfound solutions, at first, they were optimistic.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Young emerging star on the rise

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore native is emerging as a rising star with an incredible start to her singing journey. Being tapped by Disney and one of Southwest Airlines "Artist on the Rise." Gabby Samone joined us to share more about herself.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

16K runners in Bay Bridge Run raise millions for good causes

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — Thousands of runners from across the world hit the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, raising money for good causes. About 16,000 runners from 46 states and seven countries participated in the annual 10K Bay Bridge Run hosted by Corrigan Sports. The event generated millions of dollars for the surrounding areas and tens of thousands of dollars for charity.
STEVENSVILLE, MD
Vogue Magazine

Hotel Ulysses Is Baltimore’s Buzziest—And Most Decadent—New Stay

An undersung American city, a heavily-veneered café, an escape from réalité. At Baltimore’s new Hotel Ulysses, with its seductively low lighting and mirrored drinking parlor, there’s a sense that you’re arriving at Mount Vernon’s hottest club as the concierge hands over a blue key card. But don’t let the handmade quilts and duster-covered TVs fool you into thinking it will be a snoozy stay—beneath the leopard carpet lies the potential to really party.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

A Charm City wave? This election's biggest winners may be Baltimore and its residents

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After this week's election, Baltimore’s fortunes -- at least in Annapolis – are looking up. For the past eight years, the executive branch of the state government has been dominated by politicians from the Washington suburbs. The state’s powerful spending board, the Board of Public Works, lacked any representation from the state’s largest city. To make matters worse, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan had a mostly frosty relationship with a reloving door of Democratic Baltimore mayors.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hot Plate: Patterson Park BrewFest, Velleggia’s opens, HEX Superette opens, and more.

This week promises to be a fun one for Baltimore food lovers, with tons of events, dinners and new spots opening. Here’s a look at what’s coming up:. Fans of old school Baltimore Italian have a big reason to celebrate this week, with the opening of Velleggia’s in Cross Street Market. The restaurant, which is a reprise of the longtime Little Italy favorite, opens on Friday evening.
BALTIMORE, MD
dctheaterarts.org

Howard Community College to shut Rep Stage after final two shows

Rep Stage, the professional regional theater at Howard Community College, in Columbia, Maryland, will present its final season with a world premiere by local playwright Dane Figueroa Edidi, Ghost/Writer. It will close with the timeless Tony Award-winning musical Falsettos, music and lyrics by William Finn and book by William Finn and James Lapine.
COLUMBIA, MD
baltimoremagazine.com

Thousands of Lumbee Indians migrated to Upper Fells Point after World War II. Decades later, members of the tribe are claiming their history.

Photo Above: East Baltimore Church of God, on E. Baltimore St., c. 1960s. Photography Courtesy of Rev. Robert E. Dodson Jr./Colorization by Katie Lively. “People were basically running here to get away from farming,” says Jeanette Walker Jones. The 80-year-old Lumbee tribe member is sitting on her porch, near her flower bed and three flags—American, Maryland, and Lumbee—which are softly waving in the afternoon breeze as she recalls her first impressions of Baltimore. “Any job was better than that. But I didn’t want to move to Baltimore. I was 15 in 1957 and didn’t have a choice. The first time I’d visited, I saw these tall buildings and people eating what I thought were ‘bugs,’ which is what crabs looked like to me. I came from a house with three rooms and no indoor plumbing. I begged my mother to leave me with my grandparents in North Carolina.”
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Local bishop weighs in on 'Squeegee Collaborative' plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott unveiled his "Squeegee Collaborative" plan, which will ban the practice of roadside window washing at some of the city's busiest intersections. Here's what we know so far. The first, citations will be based on a 'three-strike' system in six enforcement...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

There's a new millionaire in Maryland, winning ticket holder claims major prize

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A convenience store sold a $1 million winning Mega Millions Ticket, making one lucky ticket holder a millionaire. If you bought a ticket at 7-Eleven #11716 in Adelphi for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 drawing, you may be Maryland’s newest millionaire. Three winning tickets in Maryland, Georgia and New York matched the first five numbers in the drawing to capture $1 million second-tier prizes, and an Illinois player who added Megaplier to the ticket quadrupled the prize to $4 million.
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland

- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
abandonedway.com

Pictures Show Uninhabited Rosewood Center￼

The Rosewood Center is an abandoned facility for people with developmental disabilities located on Rosewood Lane in Owings Mills, Maryland. Parts of this place have been closed for decades and rest of it closed in 2009. Large part of the Rosewood Center burned down several years ago, and either they’re still removing debris from it or they’re beginning to tear down the buildings.
OWINGS MILLS, MD

