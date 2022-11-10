Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
This Maryland Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
Related
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Baker Wins Food Network’s Halloween Wars
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Janira Green was born in the Bronx and raised in Puerto Rico. After she graduated high school, Green moved to the states and joined the U.S. Navy. Now, the 37-year-old runs a bakery called DMV CakeLady and is coming off a massive win on the Food Network’s Halloween Wars.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore business owners react to Mayor Scott's squeegee collaborative plan
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At the forefront of those eagerly awaiting solutions to the city’s squeegee situation are Baltimore business owners. On top of recovering from a pandemic, soaring inflation, and a rise in crime; many say the city’s squeegee situation has been bad for business. So, when the Mayor’s squeegee collaborative announced a slew of newfound solutions, at first, they were optimistic.
foxbaltimore.com
Young emerging star on the rise
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore native is emerging as a rising star with an incredible start to her singing journey. Being tapped by Disney and one of Southwest Airlines "Artist on the Rise." Gabby Samone joined us to share more about herself.
Wbaltv.com
16K runners in Bay Bridge Run raise millions for good causes
STEVENSVILLE, Md. — Thousands of runners from across the world hit the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, raising money for good causes. About 16,000 runners from 46 states and seven countries participated in the annual 10K Bay Bridge Run hosted by Corrigan Sports. The event generated millions of dollars for the surrounding areas and tens of thousands of dollars for charity.
Hotel Ulysses Is Baltimore’s Buzziest—And Most Decadent—New Stay
An undersung American city, a heavily-veneered café, an escape from réalité. At Baltimore’s new Hotel Ulysses, with its seductively low lighting and mirrored drinking parlor, there’s a sense that you’re arriving at Mount Vernon’s hottest club as the concierge hands over a blue key card. But don’t let the handmade quilts and duster-covered TVs fool you into thinking it will be a snoozy stay—beneath the leopard carpet lies the potential to really party.
foxbaltimore.com
A Charm City wave? This election's biggest winners may be Baltimore and its residents
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After this week's election, Baltimore’s fortunes -- at least in Annapolis – are looking up. For the past eight years, the executive branch of the state government has been dominated by politicians from the Washington suburbs. The state’s powerful spending board, the Board of Public Works, lacked any representation from the state’s largest city. To make matters worse, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan had a mostly frosty relationship with a reloving door of Democratic Baltimore mayors.
Waterfowl Festival underway at the Eastern Shore, more than 20,000 attend
What started 50 years ago as a way for people to experience the the land of pleasant living, our Eastern Shore, has turned into an international event.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot Plate: Patterson Park BrewFest, Velleggia’s opens, HEX Superette opens, and more.
This week promises to be a fun one for Baltimore food lovers, with tons of events, dinners and new spots opening. Here’s a look at what’s coming up:. Fans of old school Baltimore Italian have a big reason to celebrate this week, with the opening of Velleggia’s in Cross Street Market. The restaurant, which is a reprise of the longtime Little Italy favorite, opens on Friday evening.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Former funeral home in Station North is finding new life as The Parlor, a mixed-use arts hub whose first event will be art exhibit next week
The former Stewart & Mowen funeral home on West North Avenue is finding new life as Station North’s newest arts hub, with a proposed bar or speakeasy, exhibition area, “creative office space” and upper-level arts studios, under a $2 million plan by developer John Renner. The first...
foxbaltimore.com
Collaborative plan 'appeasing behavior for low level crimes like dirt bike riding'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott officially revealed his "Squeegee Collaborative" plan on Thursday, and one part of the plan will include a ban on squeegeeing at six major intersections in Baltimore. The plan has had some mixed reviews and left some wondering - Will this plan be appeasing...
dctheaterarts.org
Howard Community College to shut Rep Stage after final two shows
Rep Stage, the professional regional theater at Howard Community College, in Columbia, Maryland, will present its final season with a world premiere by local playwright Dane Figueroa Edidi, Ghost/Writer. It will close with the timeless Tony Award-winning musical Falsettos, music and lyrics by William Finn and book by William Finn and James Lapine.
baltimoremagazine.com
Thousands of Lumbee Indians migrated to Upper Fells Point after World War II. Decades later, members of the tribe are claiming their history.
Photo Above: East Baltimore Church of God, on E. Baltimore St., c. 1960s. Photography Courtesy of Rev. Robert E. Dodson Jr./Colorization by Katie Lively. “People were basically running here to get away from farming,” says Jeanette Walker Jones. The 80-year-old Lumbee tribe member is sitting on her porch, near her flower bed and three flags—American, Maryland, and Lumbee—which are softly waving in the afternoon breeze as she recalls her first impressions of Baltimore. “Any job was better than that. But I didn’t want to move to Baltimore. I was 15 in 1957 and didn’t have a choice. The first time I’d visited, I saw these tall buildings and people eating what I thought were ‘bugs,’ which is what crabs looked like to me. I came from a house with three rooms and no indoor plumbing. I begged my mother to leave me with my grandparents in North Carolina.”
Wbaltv.com
Service dog from America's VetDogs has changed Centreville Marine veteran's life
CENTREVILLE, Md. — A Marine veteran on Maryland's Eastern Shore said his life has been forever changed thanks to his Puppy with a Purpose fromAmerica's VetDogs. Paul Sullivan has a message for anyone who might be on the fence about getting a service dog, saying having the right dog can do so much to help.
foxbaltimore.com
Local bishop weighs in on 'Squeegee Collaborative' plan
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott unveiled his "Squeegee Collaborative" plan, which will ban the practice of roadside window washing at some of the city's busiest intersections. Here's what we know so far. The first, citations will be based on a 'three-strike' system in six enforcement...
Wbaltv.com
Some Catalina Pool Builders customers file lawsuits over unfinished work
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — A Severna Park pool company that shut down last month offered its customers an apology, but no refunds. There is still a construction zone at the Randallstown home of retired federal employee Wanda Smith -- and she wants her money back. "Sometimes, when I look at...
foxbaltimore.com
There's a new millionaire in Maryland, winning ticket holder claims major prize
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A convenience store sold a $1 million winning Mega Millions Ticket, making one lucky ticket holder a millionaire. If you bought a ticket at 7-Eleven #11716 in Adelphi for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 drawing, you may be Maryland’s newest millionaire. Three winning tickets in Maryland, Georgia and New York matched the first five numbers in the drawing to capture $1 million second-tier prizes, and an Illinois player who added Megaplier to the ticket quadrupled the prize to $4 million.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
Firefighters battle flames on train tracks at Baltimore's Penn Station Saturday
BALTIMORE -- Firefighters extinguished a fire on one of the train tracks at Penn Station on Saturday afternoon, according to the local firefighter's union.Firefighters found flames on track six, union officials said.Penn Station sits in the 1500 block of North Charles Street.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County featured on Jeopardy’s Tournament of Champions [VIDEO]
That was the correct answer to a question…or, question to an answer…on Friday night’s episode of “Jeopardy.”. Yes, Baltimore County was featured in the “County Seat” category during last night’s Tournament of Champions. Not surprisingly, superstar Mattea Roach knew it immediately. Check it...
abandonedway.com
Pictures Show Uninhabited Rosewood Center￼
The Rosewood Center is an abandoned facility for people with developmental disabilities located on Rosewood Lane in Owings Mills, Maryland. Parts of this place have been closed for decades and rest of it closed in 2009. Large part of the Rosewood Center burned down several years ago, and either they’re still removing debris from it or they’re beginning to tear down the buildings.
Comments / 2