valleynewslive.com
One of longest-serving employees in NDSU history set to retire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Michael M. Miller, director and bibliographer of the Germans from Russia Heritage Collection at the NDSU Libraries, is set to retire on Dec. 1 after over 55 years at NDSU. Michael joins Henry L. Bolley and C.B. Waldron as the longest serving employees in NDSU history.
valleynewslive.com
Bison Tough Out 21-18 Road Win Over Southern Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. - Linebacker James Kaczor tied a career high with 14 tackles and recovered an onside kick with 37 seconds left in the game to help fourth-ranked North Dakota State secure a 21-18 victory over Southern Illinois on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Saluki Stadium. Cam Miller and TaMerik Williams rushed for touchdowns in the fourth quarter for the Bison, who improved to 8-2 overall and 6-1 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
valleynewslive.com
Frazee parents raise concerns about bullying in the high school
FRAZEE, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Bullying in schools continues to be a hot-button issue across the nation including in the Red River Valley. Our whistleblower hotline has received several complaints from parents about bullying at Frazee High School. They say the issue is now out of control. My daughter has...
valleynewslive.com
Pacific Takes 91-86 Win Over Bison
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State freshman Sam Hastreiter scored 24 points on 7-for-7 shooting from three-point range, but the Bison men’s basketball team lost its home opener to Pacific on Sunday afternoon, 91-86. Hastreiter, a product of Pius X High School in Lincoln, Neb., went a perfect 7-of-7 from beyond the arc to set a new NDSU single-game record for three-point makes without a miss. Pacific led 45-29 at halftime, but the Bison outscored the Tigers 57-46 after the break. NDSU trimmed an 18-point deficit to three points on four different occasions in the second half, but never got over the hump. Tyler Beard led the Tigers with 21 points.
valleynewslive.com
One hurt in Otter Tail County Crash
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is hurt after a crash on icy roads on November 13. 21-year-old, Devan Burgess was traveling westbound on Highway 108 when his vehicle left the road, rolled and hit multiple trees. Burgess was transported to Perham hospital and is being...
valleynewslive.com
P!NK announces Summer Carnival Stadium Tour with stop in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer, performer, and international pop icon P!NK is coming to the FARGODOME. Pink will perform in Fargo on August 19 with special guests Grouplove and KidCutUp. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Monday, November 21 at 10am. More information...
valleynewslive.com
Take or give items at 3 new Mini Food Pantries
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A nationwide, grassroots movement of mini food pantries has made its way to the area. The YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties just announced the locations for what they call a ‘crowdsourced solution’ to immediate and local needs. The mini food pantries...
valleynewslive.com
Salvation Army in need of volunteers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Salvation Army is getting ready to kick off its Red Kettle Christmas Campaign in the Fargo-Moorhead area for their 125th year anniversary. There’s just one problem, they need volunteers. The signature red kettles will be placed near entrances of various local businesses...
