FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State freshman Sam Hastreiter scored 24 points on 7-for-7 shooting from three-point range, but the Bison men’s basketball team lost its home opener to Pacific on Sunday afternoon, 91-86. Hastreiter, a product of Pius X High School in Lincoln, Neb., went a perfect 7-of-7 from beyond the arc to set a new NDSU single-game record for three-point makes without a miss. Pacific led 45-29 at halftime, but the Bison outscored the Tigers 57-46 after the break. NDSU trimmed an 18-point deficit to three points on four different occasions in the second half, but never got over the hump. Tyler Beard led the Tigers with 21 points.

FARGO, ND ・ 17 HOURS AGO