travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Waco, TX
Waco is a city in McLennan County, Texas. Add it to your travel list if you want an enjoyable vacation with many activities and natural beauty. Waco is a great place to visit for its friendly atmosphere and variety of things to do. You'll enjoy the moderate weather whether you're...
WacoTrib.com
Flagpole from WWI-era Rich Field will be preserved as Waco High School is replaced
For what could uncharitably be called a glorified stick in the ground, the flagpole behind Waco High School has stood tall above some remarkable history. In its first year, hundreds of Army air cadets saluted the flag that it carried above Rich Field, the U.S. Army’s Waco base for flight training during World War I. After the soldiers left, it supported flags at the site of Waco’s fledgling air transportation and the start of passenger service.
WacoTrib.com
Drew goes for No. 400 at Baylor against nephew
Scott Drew will shoot for his 400th win in 20 seasons at Baylor against Northern Colorado on Monday night. Trying to stop him will be a player he knows very well. Drew’s nephew, Caleb Shaw, is a freshman guard who is averaging 13 points and 5.5 rebounds. He’s a dead-eye shooter who has hit six of 10 3-pointers in Northern Colorado’s 1-1 start heading into Monday’s 7 p.m. game against No. 5 Baylor at the Ferrell Center.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Recycle scrap tires next Saturday in Waco
The 21st annual McLennan County Veterans Association flag retirement and disposal ceremony will start at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway. The event is hosted by the city of Woodway and the Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Following an indoor...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Thelma Tisdell celebrates 105 years on earth
TEMPLE, Texas — Saturday's call for celebration and it was a very special day for one lady in Temple, Texas. But, this day wasn't just any other birthday. It was a milestone. Thelma Tisdell thought it was another day in the nursing home. Little did she know, cake, presents,...
baylorlariat.com
Bears bow out on ‘blackout,’ Big 12 title hopes shattered
In a game where Baylor football had a lot to play for, someone forgot to tell the Bears. Baylor was throttled by No. 19 Kansas State University 31-3 Saturday evening at McLane Stadium. The Bears struggled to move the ball the entire game, as they only mustered a field goal at the end of the first half. It marked just the second time Baylor failed to get into the end zone in McLane Stadium history.
baylorlariat.com
Gameday the press box way: My first sports media outing brought refreshed sense of family
I’ve been in band most of my life, which translates to a whole lot of football games. Up until this year, football has left a bad taste in my mouth. It wasn’t that I didn’t understand it, it was just that I didn’t care for it. With this year being my first not in the marching band, having the freedom to come and go as I please was a game changer for my outlook on the sport. All season, I’ve been joking back and forth with the sports editor about pulling up a chair to the media table for a game — on Saturday, I did just that.
Temple, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Temple. The Waxahachie High School football team will have a game with Temple High School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00. The Temple High School football team will have a game with Waxahachie High School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00.
The Bettge family treasure of West, Texas
Life is better in West, Texas, with Kayla Bettge. Devoted wife and mother, Kayla has so many talents that she can't keep her eggs all in one basket. She is what we call a "mompetreneur". Yes, you read that right. Kayla married into a founding Czech family in West, she runs a cake business with her mother, a pet Frenchie business, she's a silent partner of Ferris Wheelers of Dallas, and she spends what little free time she has working at the nursing home on weekends and visiting home health pediatrics during the week. Kayla has a Masters in Occupational Therapy and is waiting for her state board review. She has dreams of working in NICU at a children's hospital. Her family is why she does it all.
We Don’t Have The Fence: Temple, Texas Woman Has Beef With Arby’s
One thing they never seem to mention about the growth in Temple, Texas is how it affects others in the area. Yes, with so much area to cover, there's bound to be a place where a building is in a place that doesn't feel like it should be there. For...
myfoxzone.com
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
TYLER, Texas — By the end of Election Day, five Texas cities have voted to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession. After Austin voters overwhelmingly approved the proposition to decriminalize carrying small amounts of marijuana in May, Ground Game Texas — the progressive group behind that effort — successfully worked with local organizations and pushed for similar measures to appear on the ballots of Denton, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Harker Heights for the midterms cycle.
Gatesville Messenger
Matthews and Sartor exchange vows
It’s happily ever after for Mason Kyle Matthews and Tiffany Louise Sartor, both of Gatesville. The grandfather of the bride officiated the ceremony on October 29, 2022, on the beautiful 50-acre Knoxville Ranch Wedding Venue in West, Texas in the presence of family and close friends. The bride is...
Severe thunderstorms bring large hail to parts of Texas
The icy, white spheres were seen sprinkled over yards and roads in Salado, Texas.
New Plant Coming To Killeen, Texas From South Korean Business
Recently, it seems like businesses around the world have noticed that the growth of Central Texas could be beneficial to them. Most recently, a distillery in Waco was just purchased by London company, which you can read about here. But what about companies that bring business into the state?. Recently,...
KWTX
Structure fire in Hewitt
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters were on scene this evening at a structure fire in Hewitt, according to the fire department’s Facebook. They say the fire broke out in the 600 block of Sun Valley Blvd. Thankfully, everyone was able to evacuate and no one was injured. They say...
Tickets on sale for Sammons Community Center's Annual Senior Christmas Dinner
TEMPLE, Texas — Tis the season, it is once again time for Sammons Community Center to welcome the community to their 22nd Annual Senior Christmas Dinner!. The theme of this year's dinner is "A Merry and Bright Senior Christmas Dinner". The event will be held at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
WacoTrib.com
Lorena's quest for state championship repeat thwarted in bi-district, 24-21
PFLUGERVILLE — It’s been about 11 months since the Lorena Leopards celebrated in the happiest place on earth for a Texas high school football team — the field at AT&T Stadium after a state championship victory. The Leopards experienced the other end of the spectrum in bi-district...
fox44news.com
Temple’s season comes to an end with a loss against Waxahachie
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — The Temple Wildcats came up short in the Bi-District round as they lose 30-21 to Waxahachie. With the loss, Temple’s season comes to an end with a 7-4 record.
Marlin ISD cancels classes Monday
MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Independent School District announced Friday that it is cancelling classes across the district on Monday, Nov. 14. The district said the reason for the cancellation is due to a recent uptick in absences from illnesses, according to its Facebook post. On Monday, the district plans...
Waco Veterans Day Parade canceled due to weather
The La Vega High School Band announced it will not be participating in the Waco Veterans Day Parade Friday "in the interest of student safety."
