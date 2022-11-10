ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Community Radio, WTBR To Hold On Air Fundraiser

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield Community Radio, 89.7 WTBR-FM, will be holding a one-day on-air fundraiser on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. All money raised during the on-air fundraiser will go towards continuing their mission of providing the community with a non-profit, non-commercial radio station to present diverse local, entertaining, informative, and educational programming.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

MountainOne Thankful 5K Returns on Thanksgiving in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Thankful 5K road race will be held Thanksgiving morning, and the fundraiser race will benefit city food pantries. Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 24. The race starts at 8:30 am in Downtown Pittsfield. The 7th annual Thankful 5K is a fundraiser to benefit Pittsfield's food pantries,...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Adams Theater Surpasses $80,000 Fundraising Goal

ADAMS, Mass. — After nearly three months of fundraising and a benefit concert Friday, the Adams Theater has surpassed its $80,000 crowdfunding goal as work on revitalizing the building continues. The theater had been running the fundraiser since August, reaching a final total of $81,854, including $65,144 donated via...
ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Swears in Four New Firefighters

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Fire Department last week welcomed its newest firefighters, including its first woman. Morgan Goodell, Michael Jordan, Mitchell Maselli and Ranen Rothman were sworn in at Tuesday's City Council meeting. They recently graduated from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy's 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program, all...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Runners, Walkers Remember SPC DeMarsico

NORTH ADAMS, Mass.— Nearly 60 runners and walkers lined up on Eagle Street to participate in the returning Up Front for DeMar 5k Run and 1 Mile Walk Sunday. "We are so grateful that people came back out to remember Michael and make sure his name is never forgotten," event organizer Eileen Sullivan said to the runners and walkers gathered at the Veterans Memorial before the race. "Remember him, tell his story, remember the soldiers that are still out there, because there are so many."
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

County Chefs Plan Two Benefits for Nick Moulton of Mezze

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — County chefs have banded together to support one of their own during a medical emergency. On Sunday, there will be two benefit events for Mezze Bistro and Bar's Nick Moulton, who learned that he has a cancerous brain tumor after suffering a grand mal seizure in late August.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Firefighters Give Fire Department Little League Team Jackets

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield firefighters held a pizza party Sunday to recognize the players and volunteers that led the department-sponsored team to win the National Division of the Pittsfield Little League. During the gathering at the fire department, the coaches and firefighters distributed Little League jackets to the team,...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Harrington Second at State Qualifier

WESTFIELD, Mass. – Pittsfield senior Kellie Harrington placed second at Sunday’s Division 2B meet at the state championship qualifier at Stanley Park. Harrington finished the 5-kilometer course in 18 minutes, 44.96 seconds, just 10 seconds behind individual champion Carmen Luisi of Holliston, and secured a berth as an individual in Saturday’s state meet at Fort Devens.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Overnight Guardrail Operations in Lee

LEE, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced it will be conducting overnight guardrail replacement operations on the I-90 eastbound off-ramp at exit 10 in Lee. The work will be conducted nightly on Monday, Nov. 14 and Tuesday, Nov. 15, between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to...
LEE, MA
iBerkshires.com

The Orchestra Now Returns to Bard College at Simon's Rock

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Orchestra Now, the orchestra and master's degree program founded by Bard College president, conductor, educator, and music historian Leon Botstein, returns to Bard College at Simon's Rock in Great Barrington on Nov. 20 at 3 PM. The free performance is led by assistant conductor...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

School Committee Approves Genocide Studies, History of Math Pilots

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The School Committee approved two new pilot courses on Wednesday, including a genocide studies course that has been in session at Taconic High School since the beginning of the year. "Research conducted by groups such as the Anti-Defamation League shows that hate speech, targeted vandalism and...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Guild of Berkshire Artists Opening New Exhibit

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Guild of Berkshire Artists will be hosting its new exhibit "Color, Texture & Form" in their Art on Main gallery, located at 38 Main St, and will run for three Friday, Saturday, Sunday weekends. The exhibit will open Saturday, Nov. 18, and feature work from three...
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Elms Fells MCLA Women

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- The visiting Elms College women's basketball team outscored MCLA 9-2 over the final minute as the Blazers pulled away from the hosts for a hard fought 68-58 win in non conference action. With the win, Elms improves to 2-0 on the early season. MCLA evens its...
CHICOPEE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Clark Art Screens 'F is For Fake'

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 pm, the Clark Art Institute screens "F for Fake," the final installment in its Film and Art series. The free showing is open to the public and takes place in the Clark's auditorium. According to a press release:. In "F...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

McCann School Committee Gives Superintendent Positive Evaluation

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The McCann School Committee gave Superintendent James Brosnan high marks in his bi-annual evaluation, commending him for his efforts for the district over the last two years. The committee's evaluation graded Brosnan's performance from the start of July 2020 to the end of June 2022....
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lenox Boys, Girls Win Titles at State Qualifier

GARDNER, Mass. – The format has changed, but the feelings remain the same for the Lenox girls and boys cross country teams, which swept the team championships at Sunday’s state meet qualifier on the Gardner Golf Course. “We pretty much consider this the new Western Mass equivalent,” Lenox...
LENOX, MA
iBerkshires.com

BCC Launches 'Writing Across the Curriculum' Philosophy

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) has formally adopted a Writing Across the Curriculum (WAC) initiative. BCC recently welcomed its first full-time Coordinator of Writing Across the Curriculum, Liesl Schwabe, who arrived from Yeshiva University, where she directed the writing program for seven years and taught for 15.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

DiGennaro Leads MCLA Women to Home Win

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- MCLA senior Brooke DiGennaro erupted for 16 second quarter points on her way to a game high 23 to help MCLA defeat Maine Presque Isle 66-58 this afternoon at the Amsler Campus Center. The win marked the first home victory for the Trailblazers in nearly three...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Williams Volleyball Earns Narrow Win in Second Round of NCAAs

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. -- Christina Conforti had 12 kills and four blocks Friday to lead the Williams College volleyball team to a three-set win over Wesleyan in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament. Celia Adas had 10 kills, 10 digs and a pair of aces, and Lauren Kauppila...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy