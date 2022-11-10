ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballot measure adding equal rights amendment to Nevada Constitution passes

By KTNV Staff
 4 days ago
Ballot Question 1 officially passed on Thursday morning, adding an equal rights amendment to the Nevada Constitution.

With 83% of precincts reporting, 57% of the votes counted so far were in favor of the measure while 42% were against it, according to results released by the Secretary of State's website.

Question 1 will add a new section to the Nevada Constitution that states, “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by this State or any of its political subdivisions on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry or national origin.”

This amendment is considered to be the most comprehensive and inclusive Equal Rights Amendment in the country.

