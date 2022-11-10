ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Wolf Gives Final Approval to Suspend Vehicle Registrations of Toll Scofflaws

 4 days ago

Image via iStock.

Gov. Tom Wolf has signed legislation to suspend vehicle registration of roughly 25,000 drivers who refuse to pay their overdue bills for Pennsylvania Turnpike travel, according to a staff report from FOX 43.

Two months after the law takes effect, the Turnpike Commission will start notifying registrants that it is seeking to have their registrations suspended. After at least a month passes, the toll agency can contact the Transportation Department to begin the process. PennDOT will give vehicle owners six weeks’ notice.

“The customer is given several notices and opportunities to pay the tolls they owe before their registration is suspended,” said PennDOT spokeswoman Alexis Campbell.

The law also reduces the amount of unpaid collective tolls required to trigger registration suspension from $500 to $250.

In addition, the number of unpaid tolls needed to start the enforcement process has been reduced from six violations to four invoices. The turnpike can also go back five instead of the previous three after a violation when suspending registrations.

The Turnpike Commission has seen a jump in unpaid tolls since the recent conversion to all electronic tolling; the ensuing debt reached $155 million for the 2021–2022 fiscal year.

Read more about legislation affecting tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike at FOX 43.

Philip Pratt Sr.
3d ago

How will Shapiro collect the money owed from out of state violators? The state Dept of Motor Vehicles or EZ Pass should print a list of violators and the amount they owe. Maybe some embarrassment will help them.

Charles Rusinko
3d ago

About time, maybe he is getting ready for his next job, I am sure it will be a federal appointment, Wolf still needs to be thanked by Biden for the 2000 election long long long delay.

