3 men arrested for pelting Hasidic woman, son with gel guns
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Three men were arrested for using gel pellet guns to shoot a Hasidic woman and her adult son as they walked down the street in Brooklyn on Tuesday, according to police.
The men attacked the 47-year-old woman and 23-year-old man while driving on Kent Avenue near Park Avenue around 8:30 p.m., officials said.
The victims called the police immediately after they were pelted with the gel guns.
Police stopped a white sedan with three men inside soon after.
Authorities charged Jacob Hernandez, the 38-year-old driver of the car, with assault as a hate crime, assault, aggravated harassment, criminal possession of a weapon and motor vehicle violations.
The two passengers, who police have not publicly identified, were charged with the same offenses minus the vehicle violations.
