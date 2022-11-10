ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

3 men arrested for pelting Hasidic woman, son with gel guns

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05bJGA_0j6MzC6o00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Three men were arrested for using gel pellet guns to shoot a Hasidic woman and her adult son as they walked down the street in Brooklyn on Tuesday, according to police.

The men attacked the 47-year-old woman and 23-year-old man while driving on Kent Avenue near Park Avenue around 8:30 p.m., officials said.

The victims called the police immediately after they were pelted with the gel guns.

Police stopped a white sedan with three men inside soon after.

Authorities charged Jacob Hernandez, the 38-year-old driver of the car, with assault as a hate crime, assault, aggravated harassment, criminal possession of a weapon and motor vehicle violations.

The two passengers, who police have not publicly identified, were charged with the same offenses minus the vehicle violations.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newsing the States

NYPD: Suspect open fires at cops in Brooklyn.

A man open fired on several NYPD officers, and got struck as cops responded with return fire. Around 10:15 pm on November,10 a shooting incident took place at the west 36th Street and Neptune Avenue in Coney Island. Two police officers heard several gunshots around the block and two women approached them reporting about a man open firing. Two 911 calls were made regarding the same man, and 6 police officers reported at the scene.
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Traffic Agent, Fnu Ashraful, 29, Arrested

On Friday, November 11, 2022, at 1634 hours, the following 29-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 103rd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Fnu Ashraful. NYPD Traffic Agent. Charges:. assault;. criminal obstruction of breathing. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Boy, 12, robbed at knifepoint inside Bronx building elevator: NYPD

MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD asked the public for help in finding two teenagers who robbed a boy at knifepoint inside a building elevator in the Bronx last month. Detectives said the victim, 12, was inside the elevator at his residential building near Park Avenue and East 158th Street around 7:30 p.m. on […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Saturday night, police said. A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest in East New York near Hendrix Street and New Lots Avenue around 9:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. No arrests have been made. No additional information about the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy