Sunday afternoon shooting leaves Saginaw man dead, teen jailed
SAGINAW, MI — A Sunday afternoon shooting in Saginaw has resulted in the death of one young man and the jailing of a teen. About 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, police responded to a reported drive-by shooting at 922 N. Porter Street on the city’s West Side. They arrived to find a 20-year-old Saginaw man had been shot at least once outside a residence.
Burton police ID victim in shooting outside Starlite Coney Island
BURTON, MI – Burton police have released the name of a man fatally shot in the parking lot of Starlite Coney Island over the weekend. Police said Jeffrey William Flick, 38, of Genesee Township, was shot multiple times following an argument inside the restaurant. He was taken to Hurley...
California parole absconder pleads to shooting at police in Bay County traffic stop
BAY CITY, MI — Last autumn, a California parole absconder allegedly fired a shotgun at two Hampton Township police officers when they approached him during a traffic stop. After holding the officers at bay in a standoff along a rural road, the alleged gunman surrendered, forfeiting the half-pound of crystal methamphetamine he had with him.
Suspects at large, another dead after chase that began in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Multiple suspects are at large, and another dead, following a police chase that began in Genesee County and ended in Oakland County, according to police officials with multiple area departments. Flint police said around 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, they were dispatched to a secured...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Ingham County crash
INGHAM COUNTY, MI - The motorcyclist killed Thursday evening in a crash with a truck in Ingham County has been identified. Yohinori Ishii, 60 from Farmington Hills, was killed when a pickup truck collided with his motorcycle on Nov. 11, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies originally...
Lansing police arrest suspect in fatal Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI — Lansing Police have arrested a suspect believed to have been responsible for the killing of a 21-year-old Kalamazoo resident near Western Michigan University. Bryce Salter, 21, of Kalamazoo, was shot in the early morning hours on Friday, Nov. 11, on West Michigan Avenue, near the intersection...
Tribal police investigating apparent murder-suicide
MT. PLEASANT, MI – Two people are dead and two others were injured early Sunday morning in what’s being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide. Few details were immediately released regarding the Sunday, Nov. 13, altercation. Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police were called to a Chippewa Township residence for a...
Appeals court won’t take up attempted silencing of former Flint council president
FLINT, MI -- The Michigan Court of Appeals won’t rule on the legality of a Flint City Council resolution that punished former President Kate Fields by barring her from speaking at council meetings for 30 days. In an unpublished decision on Thursday, Nov. 10, the court said in part...
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting outside Burton restaurant
BURTON, MI -- Police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday night outside Starlite Coney Island in Burton and later died. Officers with the Burton Police Department were called out shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, to the restaurant in the 1500 block of North Center Road in reference to a shooting incident.
Saginaw home to new family literacy center operated by READ Association
SAGINAW, MI — Leaders with a nonprofit here hope a new literacy center will help children and their families “make up lost ground” after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted reading education in classrooms. In October, the READ Association of Saginaw County opened the Carolyn R. Otto Family Literacy...
Saginaw County committee could recommend $10.2M in stimulus spending Tuesday
SAGINAW, MI — The retiring chairman of the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners said the governing board by year’s end could decide which community projects to support using the county’s $37 million in American Rescue Plan Act stimulus funds. Commissioner Carl Ruth, who did not seek re-election...
‘Bombed out mouth’: Dentists seeing more oral health disasters since COVID-19
Ashley Middleton was scheduled for a teeth cleaning in June 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic caused dental offices to temporarily close their doors, delaying patient care. By the time viral transmission concerns had dissipated, the Bay City native had slipped out of her routine. She got busy with a move, a job change, and now, a pregnancy, as a months-long delay for her bi-annual cleaning grew into a years-long one.
Free turkeys, vaccines to be offered at Flint healthcare event
FLINT, MI - Hamilton Community Health Network and Molina Healthcare are hosting a drive-thru community event this week. The event is set for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at Hamilton’s North Pointe Clinic, 5710 Clio Rd in Flint, and is open to the public. “We encourage our Molina...
Prizes up for grabs at Swartz Creek buck pole to kick off firearm deer hunting season
GENESEE COUNTY, MI - Hunters wishing to show off their trophy catches this week are invited to do so at the Swartz Creek buck pole. The third annual buck pole contest being held by Swartz Creek Hometown Days is schedule from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 5086 Morrish Road (the festival grounds).
Volunteers sought to lay wreaths at Great Lakes National Cemetery
HOLLY, MI -- Wreaths Across America will place wreaths on veteran gravesites to remember the fallen and honor their service. A ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Great Lakes National Cemetery, located at 4200 Belford Road, in Holly. Placing the wreaths will happen after...
Sparc Angel offering ‘forever jewelry’ in downtown Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — “Forever jewelry,” jewelry that you don’t take off, is trending, and a shop in downtown Bay City is offering customizable pieces. Unlike most bracelets and necklaces, which have clasps, Sparc Angel’s forever jewelry, sometimes called permanent jewelry, is welded together so the wearer can’t remove it without cutting it.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Smoked pork tacos, baby back ribs on the menu at Pit Boss Smokehouse
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Residents looking for a bite of smoked pork tacos or baby back ribs can give the items at Pit Boss Smokehouse a try. The food truck that travels around Genesee County is owned by Brent Thomas. Among the tasty options include a smoked pork sandwich, smoked...
Saginaw’s historic Temple Theatre offering school field trips once again
SAGINAW, MI — Downtown Saginaw’s historic Temple Theatre is offering school field trips for the first time since the pandemic began. Upcoming opportunities for classes to attend performances at the theater include “Pete the Cat’s Big Hollywood Adventure” on Friday, Jan. 13, and “The Magic School Bus, Lost in the Solar System” on Wednesday, Feb. 15, both presented by TheaterWorks USA, according to a Temple Theatre news release.
