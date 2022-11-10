ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Saginaw News

Sunday afternoon shooting leaves Saginaw man dead, teen jailed

SAGINAW, MI — A Sunday afternoon shooting in Saginaw has resulted in the death of one young man and the jailing of a teen. About 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, police responded to a reported drive-by shooting at 922 N. Porter Street on the city’s West Side. They arrived to find a 20-year-old Saginaw man had been shot at least once outside a residence.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Police identify motorcyclist killed in Ingham County crash

INGHAM COUNTY, MI - The motorcyclist killed Thursday evening in a crash with a truck in Ingham County has been identified. Yohinori Ishii, 60 from Farmington Hills, was killed when a pickup truck collided with his motorcycle on Nov. 11, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies originally...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
MLive

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting outside Burton restaurant

BURTON, MI -- Police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday night outside Starlite Coney Island in Burton and later died. Officers with the Burton Police Department were called out shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, to the restaurant in the 1500 block of North Center Road in reference to a shooting incident.
BURTON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

‘Bombed out mouth’: Dentists seeing more oral health disasters since COVID-19

Ashley Middleton was scheduled for a teeth cleaning in June 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic caused dental offices to temporarily close their doors, delaying patient care. By the time viral transmission concerns had dissipated, the Bay City native had slipped out of her routine. She got busy with a move, a job change, and now, a pregnancy, as a months-long delay for her bi-annual cleaning grew into a years-long one.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Free turkeys, vaccines to be offered at Flint healthcare event

FLINT, MI - Hamilton Community Health Network and Molina Healthcare are hosting a drive-thru community event this week. The event is set for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at Hamilton’s North Pointe Clinic, 5710 Clio Rd in Flint, and is open to the public. “We encourage our Molina...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Volunteers sought to lay wreaths at Great Lakes National Cemetery

HOLLY, MI -- Wreaths Across America will place wreaths on veteran gravesites to remember the fallen and honor their service. A ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Great Lakes National Cemetery, located at 4200 Belford Road, in Holly. Placing the wreaths will happen after...
HOLLY, MI
MLive

Sparc Angel offering ‘forever jewelry’ in downtown Bay City

BAY CITY, MI — “Forever jewelry,” jewelry that you don’t take off, is trending, and a shop in downtown Bay City is offering customizable pieces. Unlike most bracelets and necklaces, which have clasps, Sparc Angel’s forever jewelry, sometimes called permanent jewelry, is welded together so the wearer can’t remove it without cutting it.
BAY CITY, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw’s historic Temple Theatre offering school field trips once again

SAGINAW, MI — Downtown Saginaw’s historic Temple Theatre is offering school field trips for the first time since the pandemic began. Upcoming opportunities for classes to attend performances at the theater include “Pete the Cat’s Big Hollywood Adventure” on Friday, Jan. 13, and “The Magic School Bus, Lost in the Solar System” on Wednesday, Feb. 15, both presented by TheaterWorks USA, according to a Temple Theatre news release.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

MLive

54K+
Followers
56K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy