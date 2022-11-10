ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veteran’s Day Values: Montgomery County Restaurants Serve Up Specials to Those Who Serve Us

Montgomery County restaurants are proudly offering current and former military men and women special treatment for Veteran's Day 2022.Image via iStock.

In honor of tomorrow’s commemoration of Veteran’s Day, a legion of Montgomery County restaurants is offering discounts and special deals to members of the military.

Note that most require some form of I.D. (or the wearing of a uniform) to redeem.

Nov. 10

Five Saints Distilling, Norristown, invites veterans, active military members, and first responders to take advantage of a 10 percent discount on admission and cocktails to its Kricket Comedy performance. The show benefits the Montgomery County Hero Fund, and food is being provided by Bruno’s Authentic Food Truck.

Nov. 11

Veteran’s Day meal specials are available at the following restaurants:

  • Black Powder Tavern, Wayne
    • Service members receive a free appetizer and draft beer with an entree purchase
  • Creed’s Seafood & Steaks, King of Prussia
    • 15 percent off total check
  • Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, North Wales, Collegeville
    • Free dinner or lunch for all veterans and active-duty members
  • Fogo de Chao, King of Prussia
    • 50 percent off for all military veterans and active-duty first responders. Each guest (limited to three) will receive 10 percent off his or her meal
  • Founding Farmers, King of Prussia
    • 50 percent off for all active-duty and retired military personnel
  • Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, Huntingdon Valley, North Wales
    • Free burger or sandwich and nonalcoholic beverage to all veterans or active-duty personnel. Year round, Iron Hill offers a 10 percent food discount year-round to all current and retired military personnel
  • Mission BBQ, King of Prussia
    • Veterans can njoy a free sandwich
  • MOD Pizza, Wayne
    • Buy one MOD-size pizza or salad, get one free (in-store only, limit one per customer)
  • Nektar Juice Bar, Blue Bell
    • Free 16-oz. juice or smoothie
  • Outback Steakhouse, throughout Montgomery County
    • Free bloomin’ onion appetizer and Coca-Cola product for military veterans and active-duty personnel, as well as spouse. Outback Steakhouse also offers 10 percent off for veterans, year-round
  • Smashburger, Dresher
    • Free burger or sandwich
  • Starbucks, throughout Montgomery County
    • Free tall hot or cold coffee for veterans, military service personnel, and military spouses (one per guest)
  • The Yard House, King of Prussia, Willow Grove
    • Free appetizer for veterans and active military members
  • UNO Pizzeria & Grill, throughout Montgomery County
    • Free entrée

Nov. 13

Morton’s the Steakhouse, King of Prussia, will take 20 percent off the bill for veterans who dine-in. The discount is applicable only to groups under four patrons.

