Veteran’s Day Values: Montgomery County Restaurants Serve Up Specials to Those Who Serve Us

Montgomery County restaurants are proudly offering current and former military men and women special treatment for Veteran's Day 2022. Image via iStock.

In honor of tomorrow’s commemoration of Veteran’s Day, a legion of Montgomery County restaurants is offering discounts and special deals to members of the military.

Note that most require some form of I.D. (or the wearing of a uniform) to redeem.

Nov. 10

Five Saints Distilling, Norristown, invites veterans, active military members, and first responders to take advantage of a 10 percent discount on admission and cocktails to its Kricket Comedy performance. The show benefits the Montgomery County Hero Fund, and food is being provided by Bruno’s Authentic Food Truck.

Nov. 11

Veteran’s Day meal specials are available at the following restaurants:

Black Powder Tavern, Wayne

Service members receive a free appetizer and draft beer with an entree purchase

Creed’s Seafood & Steaks, King of Prussia

15 percent off total check

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, North Wales, Collegeville

Free dinner or lunch for all veterans and active-duty members

Fogo de Chao, King of Prussia

50 percent off for all military veterans and active-duty first responders. Each guest (limited to three) will receive 10 percent off his or her meal

Founding Farmers, King of Prussia

50 percent off for all active-duty and retired military personnel

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, Huntingdon Valley, North Wales

Free burger or sandwich and nonalcoholic beverage to all veterans or active-duty personnel. Year round, Iron Hill offers a 10 percent food discount year-round to all current and retired military personnel

Mission BBQ, King of Prussia

Veterans can njoy a free sandwich

MOD Pizza, Wayne

Buy one MOD-size pizza or salad, get one free (in-store only, limit one per customer)

Nektar Juice Bar, Blue Bell

Free 16-oz. juice or smoothie

Outback Steakhouse, throughout Montgomery County

Free bloomin’ onion appetizer and Coca-Cola product for military veterans and active-duty personnel, as well as spouse. Outback Steakhouse also offers 10 percent off for veterans, year-round

Smashburger, Dresher

Free burger or sandwich

Starbucks, throughout Montgomery County

Free tall hot or cold coffee for veterans, military service personnel, and military spouses (one per guest)

The Yard House, King of Prussia, Willow Grove

Free appetizer for veterans and active military members

UNO Pizzeria & Grill, throughout Montgomery County

Free entrée

Nov. 13

Morton’s the Steakhouse, King of Prussia, will take 20 percent off the bill for veterans who dine-in. The discount is applicable only to groups under four patrons.