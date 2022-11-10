North Baltimore (OH) Residents Approve Additional Levy for Fire Protection

Read full article on original website
Person shot overnight on City Park and Greene Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night around 11:30 p.m. The shooting took place on City Park and Greene Street. The victim’s hand was struck by a bullet and their condition is unknown. There are no known suspects at this...
Lucas County collecting unwanted fall items to keep them out of trash
TOLEDO, Ohio — Starting with Halloween, the fall and winter holiday season kicks into high gear. And that means people are producing more and different types of waste than they do the rest of the year. That's one reason November has been declared "Correct Recycling Month" by Toledo Mayor...
TPD finds female shot inside residence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early Sunday morning, the Toledo Police Department responded to a person shot on the 400 block of Baden Street. Police found one female shot inside the residence, and she was taken to a hospital. There is no information on the victim’s condition and there are no...
Last commercial Perrysburg Heights annexation completed
PERRYSBURG — The last commercial annexation from Perrysburg Heights is almost finished with its integration into the city. The property, which is being referred to as the Taco Bell parcel, was annexed by the city on Sept. 6, but the residential property still needs to have the zoning changed to commercial land. It is one step closer to finishing that process after a Nov. 1 public hearing, held prior to last week’s council meeting.
Hittin' the Town at a Fulton County winery
A law enforcement expert discusses the Toledo police shooting of a double-homicide suspect overnight with Josh Croup on Action News Now. 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Updated: 4 hours ago. A wet Veterans Day east, and a cold weekend for...
TFRD: Hole cut in roof of home on fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sunday morning at 8:20 a.m., Toledo Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the 5700 block of Windgate Drive for a fire. According to the TFRD Battalion Chief, the homeowner was woken up to an off-duty firefighter banging on his door. Upon TFRD’s arrival, there was...
Roof caves in at Platt Street fire, firefighters pulled
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews worked to battle a fire in the 600 block of Platt Street Friday afternoon. Officials tell 13abc the fire in the vacant home started on the first floor and spread to the second floor. The roof caved in and TFRD pulled its crews.
Perrysburg business donates $14,415 to Habitat for Humanity
PERRYSBURG – For the third year in a row, Cutting Edge Countertops has made a donation to Habitat for Humanity. For every purchase made during the month, Cutting Edge Countertops donated a percentage of the sales to advance the Habitat for Humanity mission of bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. That added up to $14,415.
Friday last day for Toledo Rooftop Repair application
TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday, Nov. 11 is the last day for Toledo residents to apply for the Rooftop Repair Program, which will provide roofing repair to 650 low to middle income households. To apply, households must meet several criteria and provide certain documentation. To qualify, an applicant must:. Own...
Bath Township Fire Department called out to structure fire on Lost Creek Blvd.
Press Release from the Bath Township Fire Department: Bath Township Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire at 2604 Lost Creek Blvd., Lima, Ohio, in Bath Township at 2:25 P.M. on November 10, 2022. Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke coming from a shed which was...
Delta School Board Member Completes Jail Sentence In Connection With Theft
Delta resident and current school board member Timothy Bower completed a 2-day jail sentence on theft charges. Bower was instructed to report to CCNO on November 4th in order to complete the 2-day sentence. This was in addition to the payment made to Walmart in relation to the theft. Bower...
Blown away: Remembering the 2002 Van Wert tornado
VAN WERT — Driving Lincoln Highway into Van Wert, there is little to suggest that 20 years ago, on Nov. 10, 2002, the area was devastated by an F4 tornado. The tornado followed a path across Van Wert County and into Putnam County, reaching its peak speeds on the western edge of Van Wert. An F4 tornado can have wind speeds of approximately 207 to 260 miles per hour, causing damage to even solidly built structures.
Perrysburg Township dispatch may need 911 service
LIME CITY — Plans for a new or renovated Perrysburg Township administration building have been solidifying, with the choice of a new architect on the horizon. Selecting an architect is the next step, and it was almost made at the Nov. 2 Perrysburg Township Trustees meeting. Three companies are...
Heroes among us honored with Black Swamp Humanitarian Awards
At a time when many people drive past strangers in crisis, or videotape a crime on their phones, there are still people who stop and help. On Friday evening, local residents were presented with Black Swamp Humanitarian Awards for helping people in need. A few assisted friends or family – but most sprung into action for strangers. Some had been trained for emergency response, while some reacted purely on instinct. And some put themselves at great risk doing so.
Mayor Kapszukiewicz rips city council in radio interview, calls members 'little babies'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz took aim at Toledo City Council Wednesday, airing his grievances with council members during a Wednesday radio interview. The mayor joined Scott Sands on AM 1370 WSPD for his weekly "Wednesday With Wade" segment, during which the ongoing tension between himself, city council and City Auditor Jake Jaksetic came up immediately. Kapszukiewicz hasn't been shy about his feelings regarding Jaksetic and on Wednesday, he extended his criticism toward members of council.
City Wide Facility Solutions Opens Location In Ohio
Local building owners and property management companies in Northwest Ohio now have access to a single-source solution for all their facility management needs. Entrepreneur David L. Clinger, who has experience managing growing businesses, opened the NW Ohio office in Findlay at 245 Stanford Parkway Suite A2 on Nov. 1. “What...
Man accused of driving wrong way in BG indicted
A Bryan man has been indicted for fleeing from police after reportedly being observed driving the wrong way on a Bowling Green street. A Wood County grand jury on Nov. 2 indicted John Allen Garza, 23, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine, both fifth-degree felonies.
Homicide suspect killed by police shot 7 times
An Ohio coroner says an armed double homicide suspect shot and killed by police officers in Toledo had seven gunshot wounds.
Used Perrysburg playground equipment could go to Haiti
PERRYSBURG — As three city parks are getting ready for new playground equipment, the possible donation of the old equipment is being investigated by the city council recreation committee. Missions International of America, a 501c3 charitable organization, contacted the city with the idea of having the playground equipment that...
Toledo house fire victims died from gunshot wounds, Coroner reports
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Coroner’s Office has reported that the two victims from the Nov 9. house fire in Toledo died from gunshot wounds. On Nov. 10, an autopsy was performed on the bodies of Angela Baldwin, 47, and Scott Baldwin, 47, of Toledo, by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. The autopsy revealed the causes of death were determined to be multiple gunshot wounds for Angela Baldwin and a gunshot wound to the head for Scott Baldwin.
