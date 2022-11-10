Read full article on original website
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQJ.M. LesinskiCharleston, SC
abcnews4.com
'Operation Christmas Child' collections start this week
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Monday is the start of "Operation Christmas Child" collection week, a time for people to donate toys and essentials to children in need around the world. Operation Christmas Child prepares shoebox gifts filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies to be delivered to...
Christmas on the Hill event happening on December 4
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The community is invited to a free Christmas festival happening in North Charleston on December 4. The Liberty Hill Improvement Council will host a Christmas event on December 4 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Felix Pinckney Community Center in North Charleston. The event will feature a Christmas […]
Turkey, grocery distribution planned for Tuesday in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A turkey, grocery, and hygiene product distribution event will take place this week in North Charleston. The Community Resource Center is partnering with Mercedes-Benz Vans for the second annual distribution event that is scheduled to take place beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15. Those within the community who […]
“It brings everybody together": Santee Indian Tribe building community through annual turkey shoot
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Santee Indian Tribe's annual turkey shoot is all about building camaraderie. It's a tradition that started seven years ago by former Chief Randy Crummie. Although it's open to people of all ages, it's especially geared toward children. “We’re just basically trying to keep it...
Lowcountry Food Bank to host giveaway Thursday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A large food bank giveaway will be held in Summerville on Thursday. According to Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a giveaway on Thursday night at Refuge Bibleway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in Summerville. Lowcountry Food Bank says it will be a “massive” giveaway with a goal […]
Which restaurants in Charleston are open on Thanksgiving?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Are you spending Thanksgiving in Charleston, but hoping to skip the hassle of heading to the grocery store, preparing a menu, and cooking up your own feast for family and friends? Well, you are in luck because many Charleston area restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day, so you and yours can […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
King Street In Charleston South Carolina
The upper King neighborhood is one of the most popular in Charleston and easily accessible. It has a rich history and is also home to some of the city's newest restaurants and hotspots. Visitors can spend a day window shopping or spend the night at one of the hot spots.
Procession, funeral planned for Summerville policeman
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A procession and funeral service for Captain Larry “LJ” Johnson will take place Saturday. The Summerville Police Department announced on Thursday the passing of Captain Johnson following a cancer battle. Capt. Johnson served with the department for 20 years. According to the SPD, a viewing for Captain Johnson will happen Friday at […]
blufftonsun.com
Local households are ‘One flat tire away from financial crisis’
Workers in 50,000 households in Beaufort and Jasper counties are not making a living wage. “At the beginning of 2022, we were using $57,000 as the livable wage for our area. Based on the data, we are now utilizing $75,000 as the livable wage,” said Courtney Hampson, executive director of Bluffton Self Help.
Construction continues at Central Health and Human Services Campus in Dorchester Co.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Dorchester County have provided a construction update on the new Central Health and Human Services Campus near Summerville. According to Dorchester County Government, the interior demolition of the former BI-LO space is near complete. Construction on the Central Health and Human Services facility will begin in November. The […]
charlestondaily.net
New Surf Shop opening in downtown Charleston – Quiet Store Surf Shop
The location formally occupied by The Loft will soon be reopening as the brand new Quiet Storm Surf Shop. 267 King Street will now be a haven for beach vibes and ocean lovers. Quiet Storm has been in business since 1984 providing affordable clothing, boards, accessories and more and are excited to be part of the King Street shopping experience.
charlestondaily.net
9th Rockabillaque Charleston Festival – Saturday, November 12, 2022
Announcing the 2022 9th Rockabillaque Festival with the Main Event on Sat, November 12th and a Kick-Off Party on Friday, November 11th. It’s an action-packed festival of fun for all ages the festival will include multiple locations including a return to the E Montague Main Strip for a portion of the events including the Classic Car Show! Events will also include many of the new events that were added in 2021.
abcnews4.com
Goose Creek PD has a new therapy dog, and the department needs your help naming him
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Head scratches. Belly rubs. These are just a few of the things the newest member of the Goose Creek Police Department loves most. GCPD has a new therapy pup thanks to a donation from Lesia's Goldendoodles, and the department is asking for help from the community in naming him.
TSA to host hiring event at Charleston International Airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting a two-day hiring event to fill full- and part-time openings at Charleston International Airport (CHS). During the hiring sessions, interested applicants will learn the duties of a Transportation Security Officer (TSO), and Security Support Assistant (SSA), be provided with application assistance and computer-based testing, […]
Roper may take over former North Charleston City Hall location
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston’s former city hall location may soon have a new owner. North Charleston confirmed to News 2 on Monday that the city’s finance committee is set to discuss selling the old city hall building off Mall Drive to Roper Hospital as part of their expansion and move to the […]
abcnews4.com
TSA to hold recruiting event at CHS Tuesday and Wednesday; Pay starts at $17.75/hour
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is holding a recruiting event at Charleston International Airport (CHS) on Tuesday and Wednesday with information on full- and part-time jobs with starting pay at $17.75 an hour. Current job openings are for Transportation Security Officers (TSO) or Security...
abcnews4.com
53-acre, $12M recreation complex coming to Hanahan
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — After a decade of planning by the city, a $12 million complex will be coming to the City of Hanahan in early 2023. The city says it is the first recreation space to open in Hanahan since 2003. Since then, the city says the population...
wtoc.com
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool in Beaufort
BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - Beaufort Police are investigating after a two-year-old died at a hotel on Saturday, Nov. 12. According to the Beaufort Police, officers responded to the Country Inn and Suites on Boundary Street after a report of a five-year-old walking around alone. While on scene, police also found...
Trident Medical Doctor receives lifetime achievement award
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A local oncologic dentist with Trident Medical Center received national recognition on Saturday. Betsy Davis, DMD, MS, received the American Academy of Facial Prosthetics Andrew Ackerman Award at the Head and Neck Oncology Symposium at the Wild Dunes Resort on Saturday. Davis is an oncologic dentist with Head and Neck […]
Everybody Eats: Charlamagne Tha God & His Wife Become Krystal Franchisees!
The couple will open six greater Charleston locations of the iconic Southern restaurant with the first location to open in Charlamagne’s hometown of Moncks Corner, SC.
