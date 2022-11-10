Read full article on original website
Kari Lake loses Arizona governor race to Democrat Katie Hobbs
Trump loyalist Kari Lake has been defeated in the Arizona governor midterm election by Democrat Katie Hobbs.In another significant blow to the Republican-forecast “red wave,” Ms Lake was beaten in one of the most-watched races in the states.The former television news anchor had echoed Mr Trump’s unfounded claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.She had assured supporters during her campaign that she would not only serve one term, but two, as governor, and become journalists’ “worst nightmare.”After her win, Ms Hobbs tweeted: “Democracy is worth the wait. Thank you, Arizona.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More How Georgia’s midterm runoff 2022 elections workTrump was actually the biggest winner in the midterm electionsDemocrats win key Arizona Senate race – follow live
Kari Lake – live: Far-right Republican calls Arizona result ‘BS’ as Katie Hobbs wins governor’s race
Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs has won the Arizona governor’s race, defeating Trump-backed Kari Lake, in one of the most-watched contests in the country. Ms Lake who amplified Mr Trump’s false narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen has refused to say if she would accept defeat this time. But she said reacting to the results: “Arizonans know BS when they see it.”
Lauren Boebert – live: Colorado election results still too close to call as GOP aims for House control
Colorado US Rep Lauren Boebert has joined calls to delay votes among lawmakers for Senate and House leadership as number of races – including her own – remain too close to call. Her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, who is trailing the Republican congressman, said that between 3,000 and...
BIDLACK | Quality elections take time to count
If you, like me, are a political junkie to some degree (likely, given that you are reading Colorado Politics), you have mixed emotions about our almost-done election of 2022. If you are a Democrat like me, you are very happy with the state-wide blue wave. I take particular satisfaction in the wins of my old congressional campaign colleague, our terrific governor Jared Polis. And I’m especially happy that the man who was my boss for four years, Michael Bennet, was returned to the Senate. I’m happy about the blue state House and Senate, and I’m happy about most of the congressional elections. My Republican friends will take some pleasure in those GOPers who did win their elections.
Florida Democrats grapple with uncertain future after midterm wipeout
Democrats are facing an existential crisis in Florida after a red wave engulfed the nation’s once-premier battleground state. The scale of the Democratic wipeout in Florida is hard to understate. Tuesday’s elections saw Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R) win landslide victories and Republicans clinch supermajorities in both chambers of the state legislature. For the first time since Reconstruction, no Democrat will hold statewide office in Florida.
GOP Senate allies rally around McConnell
Republican senators are rallying around Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) after a disappointing midterm election for the GOP. A push by a group of Senate conservatives to delay Wednesday’s leadership election is running out of steam, even though senators don’t yet know whether they will have 50 or 49 members of their conference until after the Dec. 6 Georgia runoff.
Republican Juan Ciscomani wins Arizona U.S. House seat
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats lost a second U.S. House seat in Arizona on Monday after a former aide to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey won a seat in the state’s southeast that is being vacated by retiring Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick. Republican Juan Ciscomani beat Democrat Kirsten Engel in the...
Documents show big foreign gov’t spending at Trump hotel
NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump hotel in Washington took in more than $750,000 from six foreign governments at sensitive moments in their U.S. relations, with guests spending as much as $10,000 per room a night, according to documents from the Trump family company’s former accountants released Monday by a congressional committee.
Judge keeps Arizona execution plan on track for Wednesday
PHOENIX (AP) — Plans to execute an Arizona man on Wednesday remain on track after a judge refused to postpone the lethal injection, rejecting a bid to allow fingerprint and DNA testing on evidence from two 1980s killings that led to the inmate’s death sentence. Lawyers for Murray...
Gallego says Sinema ‘did nothing’ to help Arizona Dems in midterms
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) on Sunday said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) “did nothing” to help Arizona Democrats in the midterm elections. “This year, the reason Democrats won is because we fought together as a party. I was out there campaigning for every Democrat in Arizona. I was personally donating, raising money for them, for our senators, for everyone up and down the ticket. We fought as a team in Arizona, and we won. Sen. Sinema was nowhere to be found — at all,” Gallego said on MSNBC’s “American Voices.”
Schumer: Warnock will win because ‘he’s better for Georgia’
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is predicting Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) will win reelection in a runoff against GOP candidate Hershel Walker because “he’s better” for the Peach State. Speaking to the Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Schumer said it was Warnock who helped...
District to revive student newspaper axed after LGBTQ issue
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska public school district that shuttered a student newspaper following an LGBTQ-focused edition has agreed to bring it back next year in digital form, according to the teacher who advised the publication. That’s not good enough, according to a civil rights organization that...
