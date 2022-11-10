Read full article on original website
Kari Lake loses Arizona governor race to Democrat Katie Hobbs
Trump loyalist Kari Lake has been defeated in the Arizona governor midterm election by Democrat Katie Hobbs.In another significant blow to the Republican-forecast “red wave,” Ms Lake was beaten in one of the most-watched races in the states.The former television news anchor had echoed Mr Trump’s unfounded claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.She had assured supporters during her campaign that she would not only serve one term, but two, as governor, and become journalists’ “worst nightmare.”After her win, Ms Hobbs tweeted: “Democracy is worth the wait. Thank you, Arizona.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More How Georgia’s midterm runoff 2022 elections workTrump was actually the biggest winner in the midterm electionsDemocrats win key Arizona Senate race – follow live
Lauren Boebert – live: Colorado election results still too close to call as GOP aims for House control
Colorado US Rep Lauren Boebert has joined calls to delay votes among lawmakers for Senate and House leadership as number of races – including her own – remain too close to call. Her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, who is trailing the Republican congressman, said that between 3,000 and...
Trump ready to run, as many blame him for midterms, but his base will decide
With Democrats somehow keeping control of the Senate in an absolutely awful political environment, Donald Trump is getting the lion’s share of the blame.
US border agency leader resigns amid wave of migrants
WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection has resigned from his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency as agents encounter record numbers of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico. Chris Magnus submitted his resignation to President Joe Biden on Saturday, saying it...
