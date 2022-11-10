Trump loyalist Kari Lake has been defeated in the Arizona governor midterm election by Democrat Katie Hobbs.In another significant blow to the Republican-forecast “red wave,” Ms Lake was beaten in one of the most-watched races in the states.The former television news anchor had echoed Mr Trump’s unfounded claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.She had assured supporters during her campaign that she would not only serve one term, but two, as governor, and become journalists’ “worst nightmare.”After her win, Ms Hobbs tweeted: “Democracy is worth the wait. Thank you, Arizona.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More How Georgia’s midterm runoff 2022 elections workTrump was actually the biggest winner in the midterm electionsDemocrats win key Arizona Senate race – follow live

