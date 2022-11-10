ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Gulfport man gets 20-year sentence for 2020 armed robbery

By Scott Watkins
Biloxi Sun Herald
 4 days ago

A Gulfport man has been sentenced to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Aundra Cain, 24, pleaded guilty to armed robbery of a Dollar General in Gulfport in September 2020. Circuit Court Judge Larry Bourgeois ordered the sentence be served consecutively to a 15-year sentence Cain was already serving.

On Sept. 5, 2020, Cain entered the Dollar General on 2013 East Pass Road wearing a mask and pulled a gun an employee in the aisle, according to a press release from office of District Attorney W. Crosby Parker.

Cain then ordered the employee to empty the cash register. The clerk tossed the money into a plastic bag, along with a tracking device that was used by Gulfport police to ultimately catch Cain on Dedeaux Road.

“We commend the clerk for her quick thinking in placing the tracking device in the money given to the defendant,” Parker said. “We also commend the Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department in working together to locate the defendant and apprehend an armed and dangerous criminal.”

Related
WLOX

Vancleave man dead after Pascagoula motorcycle crash

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - One person died from a motorcycle crash early Monday morning. Pascagoula Police say the crash happened around 5:17 a.m. on Jerry St. Pé Highway. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirms the victim was 49-year-old Ronald Wood from Vancleave. PPD’s initial investigation determined a Harley Davidson...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Gulfport man sentenced after robbing Dollar General; found by tracking device in bag of money

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to twenty years earlier this week after pleading guilty to the armed robbery of a Dollar General on Pass Road in 2020. District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced Thursday that 24-year-old Aundra Cain of Gulfport was sentenced to twenty years at the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Judge Bourgeois also ordered that Cain’s twenty year sentence run consecutive to a fifteen year sentence Cain was already serving.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

La’Mello Parker’s family files wrongful death lawsuit

The family of a child killed by gunfire during a pursuit and shootout on Interstate 10 last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Hinds County. According to our media partner the Sun Herald, the family named the Department of Public Safety, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, two deputies, a Gulfport officer, and several unnamed MHP troopers.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Vancleave woman dies in fiery crash in Jackson County

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery single-car crash that killed a woman on Saturday. Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr., identified the victim as Christina Osborn, 41, of Vancleave. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Old Fort Bayou Road on Saturday night, where a car was parked in...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Biloxi man charged with statutory rape

A Biloxi man is charged with statutory rape of a child under 16. Biloxi Police said 19-year-old Tajsman Antjuan Lanier was charged with one count. He was taken to the Harrison County jail and is being held on a $100,000 bond. The arrest stemmed from an investigation prompted by a...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Ocean Springs man charged in Biloxi stabbing case

An Ocean Springs man is behind bars, accused of stabbing a man earlier today. Biloxi Police charged 32-year-old William Oliver with aggravated assault. He was taken to the Harrison County jail. Bond is set at $200,000. Police responded to a call about 1 a.m. in the 700 block of Beach...
BILOXI, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Man arrested on domestic violence charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Friday on multiple domestic violence charges. According to Mobile police, 26-year-old Cedric Lynch Jr. and his girlfriend got into a fight and it turned physical. Lynch struck his girlfriend multiple times, authorities said. Lynch is facing...
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

Arrested for drug trafficking in Harrison County

A search warrant is executed and a man is now behind bars charged with drug trafficking. Brandon Vega was arrested by Harrison County deputies yesterday. He’s charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. His home was searched and...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

What’s that on the Gulfport tower cam?

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - When nightfall occurs, something shows up on our tower cam in Gulfport. This thing shows up in the sky over Gulfport when the camera is pointed toward the east or southeast. The cam is pointed in this direction so that it can be ready for the next morning’s sunrise.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport family collecting cases of water to donate to Jackson residents

It was a beautiful, but chilly Sunday. We’re going to cool down very quickly tonight, and we’ll be back into the mid to upper 30s by Monday morning. You’ll need to protect plants, pets, and people from the cold tonight! Most of Monday will be dry, but we're likely going to see rain early Tuesday morning. Here's the latest forecast.
GULFPORT, MS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
6K+
Followers
154
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

