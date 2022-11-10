ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston University

Boston University Virtual, a New Department, Will Chart BU’s Online Learning Future

And there’s more to come, says Wendy Colby, the University’s inaugural vice president and associate provost for BU Virtual. Colby oversees a new department dedicated to working with BU’s schools and colleges on identifying and implementing opportunities to expand online education. The new unit brings together under one umbrella the design, development and delivery of a complete portfolio of online graduate and certificate offerings from across BU, ranging from online master’s programs in social work and computer science to criminal justice and others.
BOSTON, MA
Boston University

Commitment to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, & Accessibility

Information Services & Technology (IS&T) is committed to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, & Accessibility (DEIA) through meaningful initiatives which contribute to the structural changes described in Boston. University’s Commitment to Diversity and the 2030 Strategic Plan. As a department, IS&T is carrying out strategic DEIA initiatives with focus in four...
BOSTON, MA
Boston University

An Autumn Stunner

Cydney Scott has been a professional photographer since graduating from the Ohio University VisCom program in 1998. She spent 10 years shooting for newspapers, first in upstate New York, then Palm Beach County, Fla., before moving back to her home city of Boston and joining BU Photography. Profile.
BOSTON, MA

