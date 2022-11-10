Multiple crashes amid flash freezing, high winds on I-80 in Wyoming; various closures from Laramie-Evanston

Read full article on original website
county17.com
Bighorns could see 9 inches of snow by Tuesday; Arctic Front bringing -20 degree wind chills to Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Areas of northern and northeastern Wyoming are seeing some snow on Monday with more possible into Tuesday, according to the forecast from National Weather Service offices covering the region. The northeast Bighorn Mountains could see some of the highest snow accumulations with 5-9 inches possible by...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to have low windchill values to start the week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The city is set to have a few cold, windy days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Nov. 14, will have patchy fog before 10 a.m., with the remainder of the day set to be sunny with a high of 31. Winds will be north-northwest at 10–15 mph with windchill values between zero and 10. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 14 and a chance of flurries after midnight. Winds will be north-northwest at 10–15 mph.
SE Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle Face Week Of Cold Weather
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says residents of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle are looking at a stretch of cold weather with possible snow towards late next week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''A look at the week ahead forecast for southeast Wyoming...
cowboystatedaily.com
Fed Plan: Wyoming To Receive 17 EV Charging Stations For $19 Million; None Likely Profitable
If the Wyoming Department of Transportation were to follow all the federal guidelines laid out for a program that pays to build and operate more charging stations along the nation's roadways, Wyoming would need 17 charging stations at a cost of about $19 million — and they wouldn't be profitable.
cowboystatedaily.com
Whew, Lucked Out Again! Dubois Earthquake Won’t Lead To Civilization-Ending Super-Volcano Eruption
A 3.5-magnitude earthquake recorded in the Wyoming wilderness in northwest Wyoming over the weekend is likely not a precursor to a devastating eruption of the Yellowstone Caldera supervolcano. "Based on the magnitude, it's likely not related to Yellowstone," said Paul Caruso,...
WYDOT Warns Wyoming Against Scam Texts
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has been alerted to a potential phishing scam involving driver’s licenses. Scammers are sending text messages that claim they are from the “Department of Homeland Security” and demand driver's license validation using a suspicious link. The text even warns that “failure to validate will lead to the suspension of your license.”
-4, Numerous Single Digit Temps Recorded In SE Wyoming
A temperature of -4 degrees was recorded overnight in Albany county, and numerous single-digit readings were also recorded in southeast Wyoming. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service:. Cheyenne officially logged an overnight low of 13 degrees, according to Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr.
No Injuries Reported Following 2-Vehicle Crash in Cheyenne
No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Cheyenne, police say. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of E. Pershing Boulevard and Warren Avenue. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the driver of a Ford Ranger was headed east on Pershing when they ran...
capcity.news
Sunny skies ahead for Cheyenne in coming days
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Those hoping to spend time outdoors are in luck, as clear skies can be expected for the next several days. Today, Nov. 12, Cheyenne residents will see a high temperature of roughly 44 degrees, with a low that should dip down into the low 20s. Sunday’s temperatures will be even lower, with a high of 40 and a low of 12.
capcity.news
Students help with mine reclamation planting as Wyoming inmates grow over 30K sagebrush seedlings
CASPER, Wyo. — Six Wyoming Honor Farm inmates helped grow 30,478 sagebrush seedlings in a greenhouse this year to support restoration efforts in the state, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality said on Monday. Lander Middle School helped plant 729 of the seedlings to support reclamation efforts at the...
svinews.com
Towns welcome second chance at nuclear plant
CASPER – For the Wyoming towns not chosen to host a demonstration nuclear reactor, word that they’re back in the running for a new wave of plants came sooner than expected. But local officials say the prospect remains as welcome — if not more — as it was...
capcity.news
Christmas tree permits available for Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest in Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo. – Permits are now available for purchase to cut Christmas trees on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests in northwest Colorado and southeastern Wyoming. Online permit sales are a 24/7 convenience provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest. To buy a Christmas tree permit online, visit the...
capcity.news
Laramie County’s average gas price down 3 cents as national decline starts again
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Despite a week’s interruption, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has begun falling again. The price fell 2.6 cents from a week ago, a decline that Laramie County’s average topped with a 3-cent drop. The decline left the national average...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Missing Person Authorities Warn Of Online Missing Teen Scam
The executive director of a Wyoming missing person nonprofit is sounding the alarm about an uptick of phishing scams involving missing people posts on social media. Desirée Tinoco, founder of Missing People of Wyoming, said what began as one scam involving...
capcity.news
Obituaries: McNair; Kean; Algermissen; Chaffin; Miller; Kranse
Shaun Robert McNair: June 4, 2002 – November 2, 2022. Airman First Class Shaun Robert McNair, 20, of Cheyenne and Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico, passed away on November 2, 2022. A1C McNair was a Water and Fuels Maintenance Systems Apprentice at the 27th Special Operations Civil...
buffalobulletin.com
Violence, restraints, isolation increase at Wyoming Boys’ School
WORLAND —Afternoon, Dec. 10, 2021: A 16-year-old boy flips a desk at a Wyoming Boys’ School staff member. The staffer, Aaron Tadlock, catches the desk, and an earful of yelling. He attempts “to tackle” the student, sending the boy into the wall, according to a law enforcement affidavit describing video of the incident.
travelawaits.com
This Wyoming Town Promises Old West Holiday Fun The Entire Family Will Love
A little-known festive secret in Wyoming is about to transform into a Western Winter Wonderland. Downtown Cheyenne, known as the North WEST Pole, is home to the Old West Holiday, an under-the-radar destination for winter travelers. Santa’s home may be up north, but this is his old ranching homestead. On November 20, this home to annual holiday traditions kicks off the season with something for everyone.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 8 Best Restaurants In Gillette Wyoming
For a smaller community of approximately 30,000 people, Gillette, Wyoming, has some excellent food options. The town has a wide range of restaurants to satisfy everyone’s tastes. Big, juicy steaks, sophisticated margaritas, warm bowls of pho, and delectable cupcakes are just a few examples of the food available. Gillette...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/11/22–11/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunters Say Bucks Are Great At Doing The Limbo
A recent video of a sizable mule deer buck doing a sort of "limbo" to get his antlers worked undeath a metal gate has been making the rounds of wildlife-focused social media channels around the region. It's impressive, say...
