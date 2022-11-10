Multiple crashes amid flash freezing, high winds on I-80 in Wyoming; various closures from Laramie-Evanston

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The city is set to have a few cold, windy days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Nov. 14, will have patchy fog before 10 a.m., with the remainder of the day set to be sunny with a high of 31. Winds will be north-northwest at 10–15 mph with windchill values between zero and 10. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 14 and a chance of flurries after midnight. Winds will be north-northwest at 10–15 mph.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 17 HOURS AGO