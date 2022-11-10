ORANGEVALE -- An alleged cat killer heads back to court Thursday, Nov. 17, but some neighbors are organizing early to ask that he is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. At this time, evidence supports just one cruelty case. However, community members began sounding the alarm, connecting the dots on social media sites, after they allege several other mutilated cats have been found around town around the same time frame; cases they believe could be connected. As CBS13 has previously reported, neighbors in Orangevale have been involved in the case since before 18-year-old Colin Lendewig was arrested for animal cruelty...

ORANGEVALE, CA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO