ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

City rolls out app in South End in hopes to improve traffic safety

By Almiya White, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rz1fi_0j6MwqRF00

CHARLOTTE — A new app rolling out in a busy area of Charlotte could help improve traffic safety and pave the way for other communities to use the same technology.

Traffic in South End can get busy and dangerous.

“See people fly through the intersections they floor when they think it’s a yellow (light),” said South End resident Reed Levy.

One area alone had 449 crashes between January and August of last year.

City leaders want to put a stop to the danger and released a pilot program using the TravelSafely App. Justin Carroll with the city’s Department of Transportation said the goal is to make drivers more aware of others.

“This is an app that helps integrate all three user points by using a cellphone and it geo-locates using your GPS where the vehicle is, where the pedestrian is and where the bicyclists are,” Carroll said.

Channel 9′s Almiya White downloaded the app that lets people know when they are approaching a red light and alerts them when the light is turning green.

The app is not just for drivers. Pedestrians and bicyclists can find uses for it.

“I walk into the city every day to go to work and so I think it’d be very beneficial,” Levy said.

He said he’s sold on the app.

“Anywhere in the city where there’s a ton of expansion, a lot of walkers, bikers, joggers out -- I think that would help,” Levy said.

Carroll said they will monitor the app for a year to see if it makes a difference.

Officials will research the data after the one-year pilot study to see if there were reductions in crashes and injuries, Carroll said.

The results will determine if they expand the app to other parts of Charlotte.

People in the busy area are curious to see how it goes.

“It’ll be interesting to see if it has the sticking power and catches on,” said resident Derrick Robinson.

>>Learn more about the TravelSafely app here.

VIDEO: Lowe’s gives inside look at new South End tech hub

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MMMrc_0j6MwqRF00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Mixed-use development in downtown Huntersville breaks ground

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Shane Seagle grew up in Huntersville, a town long seeking more activity downtown. Now, he is the developer helping lead the town’s largest-ever downtown investment. Seagle is a managing partner of Cornelius-based NorthState Development, which broke ground on Thursday on Huntersville Town Center. The mixed-use...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in October?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of October, according to data pulled Nov. 10 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Newell Brands announce $135M investment in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Newell Brands has signed a lease at the Gateway85 Business Park in Gaston County in what will total an investment of $135 million. Newell will occupy a 1.5 million-square-foot warehouse and product distribution center for the company’s businesses that include brands such as Rubbermaid®, Mr. Coffee®, Oster®, Calphalon® and Sunbeam®. Newell is making the large investment with NorthPoint Development.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Shooting in Salisbury neighborhood leaves 14-year-old hurt, authorities say

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people, including a 14-year-old, in a Salisbury neighborhood on Sunday morning. The incident happened on Messner Street between West Horah and West Monroe streets. Several vehicles and a house sustained damage from the bullets. Michael Miller, a resident of the neighborhood, said his truck was hit with several rounds, some of which hit his tires and radiator.
SALISBURY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man accused of pointing weapon at Shelby officers shot by police, investigators say

SHELBY, N.C. — A man accused of pointing a weapon at Shelby officers is recovering in the hospital after he was shot by police, investigators said. The Shelby Police Department confirmed it happened at the Days Inn on Dixon Boulevard in Shelby early Saturday afternoon. Channel 9 crews could see crime scene tape, Shelby police officers and members of the SBI investigating a crime scene.
SHELBY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
116K+
Followers
134K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy