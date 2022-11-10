Wisconsin State Patrol trooper hospitalized in head-on crash; two arrested

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin State trooper was hospitalized Thursday after a woman crashed head-on into the trooper’s cruiser during a stolen vehicle chase.

Authorities with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the chase started around 8:35 a.m. when a Dane County Sheriff’s deputy tried stopping a Toyota Camry on Highway 12 near Agricultural Drive; law enforcement said the vehicle had previously been reported stolen out of Janesville.

The driver reportedly refused to stop and continued on the highway until she reached I-90, which she took to County Highway N before continuing south.

A short time later, the woman drove into a ditch on the highway where her passenger jumped out of the car and ran, DCSO officials said. The woman then made a U-turn and crashed into the parked WSP trooper’s vehicle head-on. The trooper was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the woman then got out of the car and ran into a nearby wooded area. S and her passenger were eventually taken into custody; both were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

While charges had not yet been officially filed as of Thursday afternoon, the driver was arrested on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, eluding and obstructing. She also had two outstanding warrants, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. The passenger was arrested on a tentative charge of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.

News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court. Click here to learn more about the policy . Both suspects are currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.