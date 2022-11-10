ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State Patrol trooper hospitalized in head-on crash; two arrested

By Logan Rude
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin State trooper was hospitalized Thursday after a woman crashed head-on into the trooper’s cruiser during a stolen vehicle chase.

Authorities with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the chase started around 8:35 a.m. when a Dane County Sheriff’s deputy tried stopping a Toyota Camry on Highway 12 near Agricultural Drive; law enforcement said the vehicle had previously been reported stolen out of Janesville.

The driver reportedly refused to stop and continued on the highway until she reached I-90, which she took to County Highway N before continuing south.

A short time later, the woman drove into a ditch on the highway where her passenger jumped out of the car and ran, DCSO officials said. The woman then made a U-turn and crashed into the parked WSP trooper’s vehicle head-on. The trooper was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the woman then got out of the car and ran into a nearby wooded area. S and her passenger were eventually taken into custody; both were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

While charges had not yet been officially filed as of Thursday afternoon, the driver was arrested on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, eluding and obstructing. She also had two outstanding warrants, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. The passenger was arrested on a tentative charge of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.

News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court. Click here to learn more about the policy . Both suspects are currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

Kathy Hewitt
4d ago

Hope Judge throws the book at them. Madison and Milwaukee Judges seem to be coddling criminals only to have them hurt or kill others

Reply(1)
11
Doug Gavinski
4d ago

No worries the Democratic leaders already have them out of jail and running for office!!

Reply(1)
16
 

