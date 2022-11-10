(This Community Post was written by the _Washington Balalaika Society_ and underwritten by Embracing Arlington Arts. _)_. The Washington Balalaika Society will present an entrancing new concert program November 19 and 20, “A Musical Journey Around the World.” Our featured guest artists will be the highly acclaimed Kalinka Dance Ensemble of Baltimore, performing several dances from Poland, Ukraine, Russia and Greece. The Kalinka Ensemble has been a leading presenter of Eastern European folk dance in the Washington-Baltimore area for the last 20 years.

