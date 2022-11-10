Read full article on original website
How a bustling food truck opened a brick-and-mortar location with help from Arlington
Sponsored by Monday Properties and written by ARLnow, Startup Monday is a weekly column that highlights Arlington-based startups, founders, and local tech news. Monday Properties is proudly featuring 1515 Wilson Blvd in Rosslyn. A local health foods truck opened a brick-and-mortar location this year with help from a small business...
Daily Debrief for Nov 14, 2022
Good Monday evening, Arlington. Today we published 7 articles that were read a total of 10047 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Nov 14, 2022. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
County Board takes next step toward switching to ranked-choice voting for June primary
In the primary election next June, registered voters will be able to rank their preferred candidates for a seat on the Arlington County Board. The change comes after the Arlington County Board unanimously endorsed testing out ranked-choice voting for County Board elections on Saturday. “This reform alone will not be...
ACPD nabs alleged airbag thieves
Airbag theft has been an ongoing problem this year in Arlington, but police just put two alleged thieves behind bars. The arrests happened early Sunday, after three vehicles were damaged and two had airbags stolen along the 2100 block of Columbia Pike, two blocks east of Bob & Edith’s Diner.
The Washington Balalaika Society: A Musical Journey Around the World
(This Community Post was written by the _Washington Balalaika Society_ and underwritten by Embracing Arlington Arts. _)_. The Washington Balalaika Society will present an entrancing new concert program November 19 and 20, “A Musical Journey Around the World.” Our featured guest artists will be the highly acclaimed Kalinka Dance Ensemble of Baltimore, performing several dances from Poland, Ukraine, Russia and Greece. The Kalinka Ensemble has been a leading presenter of Eastern European folk dance in the Washington-Baltimore area for the last 20 years.
