BRISTOL – The City of Bristol is holding a Fall Festival Farmers Market on Saturday, Nov. 19 featuring hayrides, a visit from Santa and more. The Fall Festival Farmers Market is the last event of this year's Farmers Market season. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday in Centre Square. Santa Claus and an elf will make an appearance and families are invited to take photos with them. There will also be crafts, hayrides and numerous vendors.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 16 HOURS AGO