Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
Bristol Press
Ahern family holding free breakfast for veterans Wednesday
PLAINVILLE – The Ahern family, whose son Michael founded “Scoops for Troops” to support veterans, will be holding a free breakfast for veterans Wednesday, Nov. 16. The breakfast will be held, starting at 9 a.m. at the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) at 7 Northwest Drive. The event is supported by the Rotary Club of Plainville, which is paying for the food and volunteering as servers.
Bristol Press
Bristol will hold Fall Festival Farmers Market this Saturday
BRISTOL – The City of Bristol is holding a Fall Festival Farmers Market on Saturday, Nov. 19 featuring hayrides, a visit from Santa and more. The Fall Festival Farmers Market is the last event of this year's Farmers Market season. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday in Centre Square. Santa Claus and an elf will make an appearance and families are invited to take photos with them. There will also be crafts, hayrides and numerous vendors.
Bristol Press
Terryville Public Library is celebrating anniversary with gift card drawing
PLYMOUTH – The Terryville Public Library is celebrating its 100th Anniversary with a gift card drawing for patrons. “It has been a pleasure to serve the community of Plymouth over the last century, and the Library Board and staff want to say thanks with a $100 gift card to Adam's Hometown Market,” said Gretchen DelCegno, library director.
Bristol Press
Program on history of Bristol parks coming to Bristol Historical Society
BRISTOL – Sarah Larson, deputy superintendent of the Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services Department, will present a program on the history of Bristol parks Nov. 17 at the Bristol Historical Society. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. at the Bristol Historical Society at 98 Summer St. for...
Bristol Press
Many donations, high attendance at Veterans' Concert
NEW BRITAIN – Freedom rang inside Central Connecticut State University’s Welte Auditorium Sunday. The Plainville Wind Ensemble was joined on stage by members of the US Naval Sea Cadet Corps (USNSCC) Barque Eagle Division, opening their Annual Veterans Concert with John Philip Sousa’s Liberty Bell March. Before...
Bristol Press
Theresa B. (Michaud) Soucy
Theresa B. (Michaud) Soucy died peacefully at The Pines of Bristol on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Born on Oct. 26, 1926 in Frenchville, ME to the late John and Laura Michaud, Theresa wed Lucien Soucy of Bristol in June 1948. She was predeceased by her husband in May 2000. Theresa...
Bristol Press
Yvette (Caron) Michaud
Yvette (Caron) Michaud, 86, of Torrington, former Plymouth resident, widow of Leonard Michaud, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at home. She was born on Dec. 4, 1935, in Wallagrass, ME, daughter of the late Paul and Yvonne (Morin) Caron. Yvette was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales...
Bristol Press
Community Solutions, Inc. is asking for help to provide new coats for their clients
SOUTHINGTON – Community Solutions, Inc. is asking the community to help provide new coats for their clients this month. Community Solutions, Inc.’s programs and services offer second chances to at-risk and disadvantaged people ages 17 and older in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Delaware. The organization assists them and helps them to realize their full potential and contribute to healthy communities.
Bristol Press
Bristol's First Church recounts 275 years of history, looks to future
BRISTOL – The First Congregational Church atop Federal Hill celebrated its 275th anniversary with a historical reenactment Sunday. Worshippers performed skits demonstrating the congregation’s colorful past, including changes and “Infamous Incidents” that took place over the last few centuries. The play was written by church members...
Bristol Press
Former Bristol resident killed in Memphis
This column is generally an avenue for me to share some of the good news about Bristol and the things going on with our residents. Today’s entry, however, is disturbing news. Richard Skelskey, a 1960 graduate of Bristol Eastern, the first class to do so at the learning center,...
Bristol Press
Bristol remembers one-month anniversary of officer shootings
BRISTOL – In recognition of the one-month anniversary of the shootings of Bristol police officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte, Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato, area residents were encouraged to light buildings blue Saturday and supporters from across the Greater Bristol area gathered in front of the Bristol Police Department Headquarters to mourn and remember.
Bristol Press
Southington police blotter
Rayon Daley, 41, of 49 Milldale Ave., was charged Oct. 28 with second degree breach of peace. Dennis Yariel Aponte, 25, of 58 Wildwood Ave., Waterbury, was charged Oct. 30 with carrying a dangerous weapon, interfering with an officer/resisting arrest, second degree breach of peace and first degree assault. Kylie...
Bristol Press
Central shutout in the second half loses to New Britain 41-14
BRISTOL – Bristol Central football let another close one get away Thursday night. Trailing by a touchdown at the half, the Rams were not able to mount any second half offense and New Britain took advantage to roll to a 41-14 win. It was the seventh straight loss for the Rams while the Hurricanes won for the fourth time in their last five contests.
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Maria Orzol, 69, of 14 Testa Dr., was charged Oct. 31 with having a roaming dog. Angel Ayavaca, 31, of 71 Madison St., Hartford, was charged Nov. 3 with first degree threatening, first degree reckless endangerment, having a weapon at a school and second degree breach of peace. Rafael Rivera,...
Bristol Press
Bristol Central takes down two-seeded Suffield in quarterfinals
SUFFIELD - The seventh-seeded Bristol Central Rams were off to the races Saturday night as they quickly took a strong lead over the Wildcats and refused to give the game back. The Rams defeated Suffield 3-1 and will be advancing to the semifinals of the Class L State Tournament to play No. 3 East Lyme. Rams Olivia Clingan said the team is just excited to continue to move forward in the tournament.
Bristol Press
Farmington man found guilty of supplying narcotics that were distributed in Bristol area
A Farmington man has been convicted of supplying narcotics to an individual who distributed the drugs in Bristol. Anthony Harris, 53, was found guilty by a federal jury in New Haven last week, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Harris, federal authorities said, was legally prescribed oxycodone for a...
Bristol Press
CCSU falls in home opener to Quinnipiac 72-70
That was how Central Connecticut State head men’s basketball coach Patrick Sellers described the Blue Devils 72-70 loss to Quinnipiac on Sunday from Detrick Gymnasium. “It’s a bitter pill because you lose a game like that at home. We played a really good game; I thought that we should have won it.”
Bristol Press
Late scores push Merrimack past CCSU on Senior Day, 20-14
Outside of a few games this season, Northeast Conference unbeaten Merrimack has been consistently winning by the skin of its teeth. Again on Saturday, the Warriors did enough. A Pat Conroy touchdown reception with 12 minutes, 58 seconds remaining in the game broke the tie and the Warriors spoiled Central Connecticut State’s Senior Day with the 20-14 win from Arute Field.
Comments / 0