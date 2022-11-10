ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Banana 101.5

5 Businesses We Don’t Need At Miller & Bristol Roads in Flint Township, Michigan

First, let me start by clarifying -- I am NOT anti-business & growth for our area. Quite the opposite. Flint, Genesee County and our surrounding suburbs thriving is what makes all of our collective lives, better. My hope is our communities will get involved with local governments and elected officials to give input on what they'd like to see come to their hometowns, in regard to new business.
FLINT, MI
MLive

BAU-HOUSE to host free pop-up shopping event for Flint youth

FLINT, MI – Flint’s downtown hub for sneakers, streetwear and art is hosting a free clothing pop-up shopping event for area youth this weekend. BAU-HOUSE, located at 511 Buckham Alley, will host “The Youth Will Lead US” shopping event for Flint youth from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

Fire Destroys Swartz Creek School Employee’s Home

A Swartz Creek family lost everything as their home was completely destroyed by fire on Sunday morning (11/13) in Swartz Creek Estates. Krissy Small is a single mother and works as the GSRP (Great Start Readiness Program) Coordinator for Swartz Creek Community School at the Little Dragons Learning Center on Morrish Rd.
SWARTZ CREEK, MI
MLive

Volunteers sought to lay wreaths at Great Lakes National Cemetery

HOLLY, MI -- Wreaths Across America will place wreaths on veteran gravesites to remember the fallen and honor their service. A ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Great Lakes National Cemetery, located at 4200 Belford Road, in Holly. Placing the wreaths will happen after...
HOLLY, MI
99.1 WFMK

Look Inside This Eerie Abandoned School In Flint

While some abandoned schools may have remnants of their past, this one doesn't seem to have much but graffiti and boarded-up windows. Located in Flint, the Whittier Classical Academy was built back in the early 1920s and looks like it has some stories to tell. Whittier Classical Academy In Flint.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Sparc Angel offering ‘forever jewelry’ in downtown Bay City

BAY CITY, MI — “Forever jewelry,” jewelry that you don’t take off, is trending, and a shop in downtown Bay City is offering customizable pieces. Unlike most bracelets and necklaces, which have clasps, Sparc Angel’s forever jewelry, sometimes called permanent jewelry, is welded together so the wearer can’t remove it without cutting it.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

5 great places to get pizza in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- From a gameday pie to a late-night slice smothered in cheese, pizza is the ubiquitous comfort food. And, thankfully, Ann Arbor has plenty of options. While local pizzerias range from The Original Cottage Inn, birthplace of the now-widespread chain, to the student-favorite Pizza House, Ann Arbor’s pizzerias run the gamut from thin New York style to smothered Chicago pizza.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Pizza vending machine closes Ann Arbor location after less than a year

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An automated pizza vending machine that opened in Ann Arbor has closed after less than a year in service. PizzaForno brought its pizza vending machine concept to 1210 South University Ave. in January 2022. The machine, open around the clock, served 11 varieties of pizza, including pepperoni, Hawaiian and BBQ chicken. The location closed in September, pulling the company out of Ann Arbor entirely.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant

Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan cannabis chain giving away over 1,700 turkeys

(CBS DETROIT)-  A Michigan cannabis chain is providing over a thousand free turkeys this Thanksgiving to families in need."It's that feeling that you get, knowing that you did a good deed, that you put a smile on somebody's face," says Nick Hannawa of Puff CannabisHappening over the next two weeks, Puff Cannabis is distributing over 1,700 turkeys to those who simply may not be able to afford one come Thanksgiving. The locations and times are as follows:Friday, Nov.18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., Utica Monday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Hamtramck, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck Tuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Puff Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Hannawa says giving back to the community in times of need is what helped make this idea reality."These these things are tough, you know, with prices and inflation and all the things that are going on. Maybe people, you know, are lacking on jobs and different things, you know, might not do this," Hannawa said.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Ann Arbor bulk food store celebrates 40 years

ANN ARBOR, MI -- In the 27 years Glenn Bourland has owned his Ann Arbor bulk food store, he has never had a day where he didn’t want to go to work. “This is my place, my sanctuary,” Bourland said. Bourland is the owner of By The Pound,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

10 Black-Owned Clothing Stores in Saginaw Michigan

The holiday season is the perfect opportunity to shop local to find the a gift as unique as the person you’re shopping for. It’s also a chance for you to support the local economy by Shopping Black. In Saginaw, MI there are a handful of local Black-owned clothing stores that are helping make it possible […] The post 10 Black-Owned Clothing Stores in Saginaw Michigan appeared first on BLAC Media.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

MLive

54K+
Followers
56K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy