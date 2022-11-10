Read full article on original website
5 Businesses We Don’t Need At Miller & Bristol Roads in Flint Township, Michigan
First, let me start by clarifying -- I am NOT anti-business & growth for our area. Quite the opposite. Flint, Genesee County and our surrounding suburbs thriving is what makes all of our collective lives, better. My hope is our communities will get involved with local governments and elected officials to give input on what they'd like to see come to their hometowns, in regard to new business.
BAU-HOUSE to host free pop-up shopping event for Flint youth
FLINT, MI – Flint’s downtown hub for sneakers, streetwear and art is hosting a free clothing pop-up shopping event for area youth this weekend. BAU-HOUSE, located at 511 Buckham Alley, will host “The Youth Will Lead US” shopping event for Flint youth from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Fire Destroys Swartz Creek School Employee’s Home
A Swartz Creek family lost everything as their home was completely destroyed by fire on Sunday morning (11/13) in Swartz Creek Estates. Krissy Small is a single mother and works as the GSRP (Great Start Readiness Program) Coordinator for Swartz Creek Community School at the Little Dragons Learning Center on Morrish Rd.
Volunteers sought to lay wreaths at Great Lakes National Cemetery
HOLLY, MI -- Wreaths Across America will place wreaths on veteran gravesites to remember the fallen and honor their service. A ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Great Lakes National Cemetery, located at 4200 Belford Road, in Holly. Placing the wreaths will happen after...
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
Look Inside This Eerie Abandoned School In Flint
While some abandoned schools may have remnants of their past, this one doesn't seem to have much but graffiti and boarded-up windows. Located in Flint, the Whittier Classical Academy was built back in the early 1920s and looks like it has some stories to tell. Whittier Classical Academy In Flint.
Sparc Angel offering ‘forever jewelry’ in downtown Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — “Forever jewelry,” jewelry that you don’t take off, is trending, and a shop in downtown Bay City is offering customizable pieces. Unlike most bracelets and necklaces, which have clasps, Sparc Angel’s forever jewelry, sometimes called permanent jewelry, is welded together so the wearer can’t remove it without cutting it.
fox2detroit.com
Suspects steal 13 vehicles from Flint lot, flee to Metro Detroit
A group of about 30 suspects stole 13 vehicles from a vehicle lot in Flint. They fired at an armed security guard before fleeing and heading to Metro Detroit, where some of the vehicles were found.
5 great places to get pizza in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- From a gameday pie to a late-night slice smothered in cheese, pizza is the ubiquitous comfort food. And, thankfully, Ann Arbor has plenty of options. While local pizzerias range from The Original Cottage Inn, birthplace of the now-widespread chain, to the student-favorite Pizza House, Ann Arbor’s pizzerias run the gamut from thin New York style to smothered Chicago pizza.
Pizza vending machine closes Ann Arbor location after less than a year
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An automated pizza vending machine that opened in Ann Arbor has closed after less than a year in service. PizzaForno brought its pizza vending machine concept to 1210 South University Ave. in January 2022. The machine, open around the clock, served 11 varieties of pizza, including pepperoni, Hawaiian and BBQ chicken. The location closed in September, pulling the company out of Ann Arbor entirely.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant
Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
Saginaw’s Iron Dragon Pastries now open and accepting Thanksgiving pie orders
SAGINAW, MI — Iron Dragon Pastries is one of the newest small businesses to join the SVRC Marketplace. Iron Dragon Pastries opened in early November, offering pies, pasties, croissants and other baked goods. “Everyone’s been really supportive here,” General Manager Ben Okowit-Nagy said during the bakery’s second week in...
whtc.com
Hunters Shoot at Deer Legally in Michigan on Tuesday, but Motorists Collide with Deer Year-Round
ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 14, 2022) – While firearm deer hunting season in Michigan begins at dawn on Tuesday, motor vehicle deer hunting season is a 12-month-long proposition on state roads. According to Triple-A of Michigan, nearly 600 thousand hunters are expected to head out to bag their quota...
Michigan cannabis chain giving away over 1,700 turkeys
(CBS DETROIT)- A Michigan cannabis chain is providing over a thousand free turkeys this Thanksgiving to families in need."It's that feeling that you get, knowing that you did a good deed, that you put a smile on somebody's face," says Nick Hannawa of Puff CannabisHappening over the next two weeks, Puff Cannabis is distributing over 1,700 turkeys to those who simply may not be able to afford one come Thanksgiving. The locations and times are as follows:Friday, Nov.18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., Utica Monday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Hamtramck, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck Tuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Puff Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Hannawa says giving back to the community in times of need is what helped make this idea reality."These these things are tough, you know, with prices and inflation and all the things that are going on. Maybe people, you know, are lacking on jobs and different things, you know, might not do this," Hannawa said.
For $5 you can cut your own Christmas tree from these Michigan forests
Ready to turn Christmas tree shopping into an outdoor adventure?. Every holiday season, the USDA Forest Service offers an alternative to pre-cut Christmas tree lots and U-cut tree farms: the chance to harvest your own Christmas tree from a national forest. In Michigan, a special Forest Service “tree tag” permit...
Snow will be piling up over all sectors of Michigan this week, with some heavy stuff northwest
We will have two weather situations this week that will kick off some occasional robust snow for November. A mid-week weather system will bring some snow everywhere. A late-week surge of cold will produce some heavy lake-effect snow areas. The first area of snow won’t be a big snow, but...
Michigan university ordered to shelter-in-place as police searched for armed car thieves
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – Everyone at Oakland University campus was ordered to shelter-in-place Monday morning as police searched for armed car thieves who had already exchanged gunfire with a security guard, police said. Around 4 a.m., the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office advised that everyone on campus should stay indoors...
nbc25news.com
Chase involving stolen cars and gunshots goes through Genesee and Oakland counties
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Flint Police Department reported many vehicles were stolen on November 14 at around 3:00 a.m. at S Saginaw St and Atherton Rd in Flint. Flint Police said a witness reported that suspects rammed the front gate driving through a dealership storage lot, leaving the lot with an undetermined of vehicles.
Ann Arbor bulk food store celebrates 40 years
ANN ARBOR, MI -- In the 27 years Glenn Bourland has owned his Ann Arbor bulk food store, he has never had a day where he didn’t want to go to work. “This is my place, my sanctuary,” Bourland said. Bourland is the owner of By The Pound,...
10 Black-Owned Clothing Stores in Saginaw Michigan
The holiday season is the perfect opportunity to shop local to find the a gift as unique as the person you’re shopping for. It’s also a chance for you to support the local economy by Shopping Black. In Saginaw, MI there are a handful of local Black-owned clothing stores that are helping make it possible […] The post 10 Black-Owned Clothing Stores in Saginaw Michigan appeared first on BLAC Media.
