Pennsburg Coffee-Hoagie Fans Getting Goosebumps over New Wawa Opening

Image via iStock.

A new Pennsburg Wawa — the iconic local brand’s 32nd chain-wide opening of 2022 —welcomed its first customers today, Nov. 10. The convenience store’s latest Montgomery County expansion was announced by The Reporter.

The new quick-stop staple is at 2100 Northgate Boulevard in Upper Hanover Township.

Following the 9 AM grand opening ceremony, the first 100 customers seeking coffee, Tastykakes, a morning Inquirer, lottery tickets, or any of the other Wawa daily essentials also received a “Goose Vibes Only” t-shirt.

Brian Zeigler is general manager. He will oversee approximately 50 associates whose jobs were created by the Wawa expansion, its leaders indicated in a press release.

As its initial day of operation unfolded, the Pennsburg Wawa held a Hoagies for Heroes event. It challenged Pa. State Police officers and Pennsburg Fire Co. rescuers to race to assemble the highest number of Wawa hoagies in three minutes.

Both sides won in the end, with Wawa donating $1,000 to each department’s charity of choice.