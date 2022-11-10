Veterans Day Pensacola: Blue Angels, parades, cookouts and other ways to honor our vets

Friday is Veterans Day, and there will be no shortage of ways for people in the Pensacola area to honor those past and present who have served our country.

From parades, to the Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show, to a community cookout in Milton, here's what's happening this Veterans Day.

Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park

When : 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday

: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday Where: 200 S. 10th Ave., Pensacola

The 2022 Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park will include 18 exhibitors, food trucks, music and the unveiling of the parks newest exhibit, "The War Dog Monument!" There will also be a number of activities to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the dedication of The Wall South in Pensacola, the nation's first replica of the Vietnam Veterans.

Exhibits open at 9 a.m. with the ceremony commencing at 10:58 a.m. The keynote speaker of the event is retired U.S. Marine Capt. Dale Dye, an actor and technical advisor who specializes in realistic military action in Hollywood films. He has acted in, written scripts for or directed many television and film productions, with some of his more familiar credits including "Platoon," "Saving Private Ryan," "Forrest Gump," "Band of Brothers," "Mission Impossible" and "The Pacific."

Pensacola Veterans Day Parade

When : 10 to 10:30 a.m. Friday

: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Friday Where: Spring and Main streets, Pensacola

The Gulf Coast Veterans Advocacy Council Inc. is hosting its annual Veterans Day parade at 10 a.m. Friday in downtown Pensacola. The parade will begin at Spring Street and proceed on Main Street to Bayfront Parkway, ending at the Veterans Memorial Park. The grandstand and main viewing position will be at Bartram Park, 211 Bayfront Parkway. This year's parade marshal is actor and retired U.S. Marine Dale Dye.

Following the parade, James R. Welcome will be honored and presented the GCVAC's E. Bud Day Award. This award is presented to a veteran that has given his or her time and energy to serve other veterans in the community.

Milton Veterans Day Parade, Ceremony and 4H Cookout

When : 9:15 to 11 a.m. Friday

: 9:15 to 11 a.m. Friday Where: Milton High School, 5445 Stewart St., Milton

The Veterans Day parade in Milton begins 9 a.m. at Milton High School and ends at the Veterans Memorial Plaza, 5191 Willing St.

The Veterans Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Plaza will follow at 11 a.m. The keynote speaker will be Lt. Cmdr. David Rozanek, command chaplain at NAS Whiting Field.

Immediately following the ceremony, Santa Rosa County 4-H, along with Walmart, will welcome all veterans and their families to enjoy a Veteran's Day cookout at the plaza. Hotdogs and hamburgers will be served at noon. The cookout is free to veterans and their families. Not a veteran? Come enjoy the cookout and support veterans with a small donation.

Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show

When : 8 a.m. gates, 9:30 a.m. show Friday and Saturday

: 8 a.m. gates, 9:30 a.m. show Friday and Saturday Where: Naval Air Station Pensacola

For the first time since 2019, the Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show is coming to NAS Pensacola. This year's theme is "100 Years of Carrier Aviation.” The air show is one of Pensacola's largest events, attracting between 150,000 to 180,000 spectators.

Participants will enjoy an incredible lineup of aerobatic performers, along with Pensacola's very own Blue Angels at this free event. For more information visit naspensacolaairshow.com.

Navarre Park Veterans Day Ceremony

When: 11 a.m. Friday

Where: 8513 Navarre Parkway, Navarre

This Veterans Day ceremony is presented by local veterans organizations including Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 11367. Santa Rosa County District 5 Commissioner Colten Wright will present the Veterans Day proclamation.

VFW Post 4407 Veterans Day Ceremony

When : 11 a.m. Friday

: 11 a.m. Friday Where: 1783 Abercrombie Road, Gulf Breeze

The event will be presented by local veterans organization Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4407. The U.S. Air Force honor guard will be present and a lunch will follow the ceremony.

Veterans Memorial Park Foundation Inaugural Dinner Fundraiser

When : 5:30 p.m. doors open for cocktail reception, 6 to 9 p.m. event Friday

: 5:30 p.m. doors open for cocktail reception, 6 to 9 p.m. event Friday Where: Pensacola Country Club, 1500 Bayshore Drive, Pensacola

The Veterans Memorial Park Foundation Inaugural Fundraising Dinner will include the Presentation of Colors by the U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard, dinner, a special presentation by retired Marine Capt. Dale Dye and a silent auction. Tickets are $125. Cocktail attire suggested. Registration information is available here.