NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Bills vs. Vikings Today
The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had one of the craziest sequences football fans will ever see. The madness started out of the two-minute warning when Justin Jefferson made one of the greatest catches in NFL history. He looked to score a go-ahead touchdown, but a review reversed the call to rule him just short.
Sporting News
Jeff Saturday responds to Bill Cowher's coaching 'disgrace' comments: 'I don't have to defend myself'
Jeff Saturday took the high road on Sunday afternoon. Saturday guided the Colts to a win on Sunday afternoon vs. the Raiders, the first of his tenure as interim head coach for the Colts. In the process, he handed a lot of his critics an L, too. Saturday has been...
Howie Long says it’s finally time to stop under-estimating the Dallas Cowboys
NFL Hall of Famer says the Cowboys have been over-hyped for seasons. This year they are for real.
WWL-TV
What they're saying nationally about the Saints loss to the Steelers
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints lost their second straight game to Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday to drop to 3-7 on the season. The Saints were unable to score in the second half after tying the game at 10 just before halftime. Here is what some of the...
WWL-TV
Four takeaways: The Saints' season has reached rock bottom
NEW ORLEANS — I'd call this one rock bottom part two. Last week was rock bottom part one. The Baltimore Ravens destroyed the Saints, although I think you could make the case that this week was worse because unlike the Ravens, the Steelers are not a playoff team. Technically...
