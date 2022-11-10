Friends split $50,000 Missouri Powerball prize

O’FALLON, Mo. — These two friends have been a pair since junior high. Together, they purchased a Powerball lottery ticket and won.

The $50,000 prize will be split between them. They won the prize after matching four of the five white-ball numbers, plus the Powerball number, in the June 11 drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at QuikTrip, 801 Belleau Creek Road, in O’Fallon. The winner tells the Missouri Lottery that he has known his friend for over 50 years. Together, they have been playing the lottery for the past few years.

“I’ve known him since seventh grade. We had lockers close to each other,” he said. The ticket was on my dresser since June 11.”



He was of course surprised that he won, but he shared the good news with his wife.

The numbers drawn on June 11 were 18, 20, 26, 53, and 69, and the Powerball number was 5.

