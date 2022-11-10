Read full article on original website
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 Election: Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs was elected Arizona governor on Monday, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. Hobbs' campaign released a statement on the news, saying,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bonfire explosion; charges reviewed by Shawano County DA
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. - Charges in connection with a Wisconsin bonfire explosion in October have been forwarded to the Shawano County District Attorney's Office for review. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a 55-gallon drum that was a quarter full of a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin DOT Crash Responder Safety Week, 'goal is to go back home'
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin's Department of Transportation is taking steps to educate and save lives during Crash Responder Safety Week Nov. 14-18. Throughout his 30-year career, State Trooper Robert Simpson has spotted good and bad drivers on Wisconsin highways. "This is my career, and I love it. I love it," said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin's 1st accumulating snow of the season Tuesday
MILWAUKEE - The first accumulating snow of the season is expected on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Snow will start Tuesday morning, really picking up by late morning and midday. Snow continues all day before tapering off Wednesday morning, although some lingering rain/snow is possible lakeside through midday Wednesday. Most can expect...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
40-state Google settlement over location tracking; AG Kaul announces
MILWAUKEE - Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Monday, Nov. 14 that Wisconsin, along with 39 other attorneys general, has reached a $391.5 million multi state settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multi state Attorney General privacy settlement in the...
