Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com
Chilly week ahead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Temperatures will stay cool for the week and in fact, will get even colder as we move toward the end of the week. Conditions are expected to be dry except Tuesday when some rain or snow showers are possible. High temperatures this week will fall from around 40 back into the upper 20s as we reach the weekend. Overnight lows will go from the 20s into the teens. A turn toward slightly milder temperatures is possible as we approach Thanksgiving.
wfft.com
Remaining chilly, light snow chance
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Our next system brings the chance of light snow and flurries before daybreak Tuesday. This shouldn’t impact travel. Under a cloudy sky, temperatures top out in the 30s with a breezy east wind. A southern stream of moisture brings a rain/snow mix to...
Times-Bulletin
Winter overspreads area with Saturday snowstorm
VAN WERT — It all happened so fast that many county residents didn’t have time to dig their January clothes out of the closet. Temperatures much of November have been well-above normal with several days touching the 70-degree or higher mark. On Friday, temperatures still lingered in the low 60’s until late in the afternoon when a brisk northwest wind dropped the temperature 10 degrees in the first hour.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Some snow showers today
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A low pressure system is moving a bit further north than expected and will spread some light snow into the area today. There could be some accumulation mainly on the grassy areas but a few slick roads could develop in the most persistent snow bands. Any accumulation will generally be under 1 inch. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 30s.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Mild weather hangs on
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - It is getting colder in the northwest part of our country with winter snow and freezing temperatures. East of that area increasing temperatures are the rule. Normal temperatures in our area are in the low to mid 50s however temperatures have been well into the 60s today and will even be warmer on Thursday. Sunshine will push our temperatures tomorrow into the 70s. Much colder air starts moving into our region Friday and for the upcoming weekend.
MyWabashValley.com
Rain and snow mix on the way, followed by the coldest air so far this fall
Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 20. Sunny Monday with a high of 45. Shortly after midnight Monday, a rain-snow mix will move into the Wabash Valley. Mostly rain along and south of I-70. Light snow along and north of I-70. This pattern looks to continue into Wednesday afternoon and evening.
WANE-TV
Fire damages north Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person was taken away in an ambulance after a fire at a north Fort Wayne home Monday morning. Fort Wayne fire crews were called around 8:15 a.m. to a home at 1618 Lochinvar Drive, off Dupont Road. At the two-story home, firefighters appeared...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Several Chase Manor apartment units evacuated during weekend fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) says 24 units at Chase Manor Apartments were evacuated during a fire late Saturday evening. The department says crews were called to the 600 block of Tennessee Ave. just before midnight on Saturday on reports of an apartment fire.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Huntertown Fire Department hopes to improve public safety and response times
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Monday night in Huntertown, over 100 people gathered at the Huntertown Fire Department for a public meeting. The meeting, primarily led by Assistant Chief Robert Boren, covered the station’s proposal for a new fire district in the area, as well as other parts of Allen County.
wfft.com
Puppies sell fast at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- 14 dogs were up for adoption at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event Saturday. The event lasted three hours from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. Of the eight puppies, seven were adopted within the first hour. All the puppies would be adopted by the end of the event.
WANE-TV
OPEN: Shelter for victims of apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shelter is currently opening for victims of the Chase Manor apartment fire that took blaze late Friday night. According to a release, The Indiana Region of the American red Cross acted in response to the fire that impacted 24 units within the complex. The shelter is being held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Red Cross staff and volunteers are assisting on-site.
WANE-TV
Two $100k Powerball tickets purchased in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The winning ticket for Monday night’s record $2.04 billion dollar jackpot was sold in Altadena, California. Hoosiers weren’t completely unlucky: two $100,00 tickets were sold in Fort Wayne, and a $50,000 ticket was sold in Corydon, Mishawaka, and Lawrenceburg. One of the lucky ticket...
WANE-TV
Huntington animal shelter at capacity for dogs
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntington County Humane Society is looking for loving homes to consider adoption amid an influx of dogs at the shelter. In a Facebook post Saturday morning, the shelter said they are again over maximum capacity and are trying to accommodate for the number of dogs with pop-up kennels lining the hallway.
WOWO News
Two New Restaurants Coming To Georgetown Square In 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two new eateries are coming to Georgetown Square. The two separate restaurants will make their newest locations in the shopping center in early 2023. The first is New York Pizza and Grill Kabobs. The chain, based in the Washington DC, Virginia & Maryland area boast a great quality and variety of food choices under one roof. The second restaurant coming is Guadalupe’s Mexican Grill. It is a fast casual restaurant with a made to order open concept. It is family owned and operated by the Schindler Family that has a long history in Georgetown Square. The two new restaurants will split the current space held by longtime Fort Wayne area food staple, Banditos.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Woman who helped injured children in Warsaw bus crash thankful for first aid training she received
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Kelly Deacon tells me says she’s grateful for training she received earlier this year after Saturday night’s crash in Warsaw involving a school bus and a semi. She says she was working at a nearby business when she heard a...
Semi-truck driver in custody for DUI-related crash involving Chicago school bus in Warsaw, Ind., 16 injured, 3 teens critical
WARSAW, Ind. — Sixteen people are injured, and three teens are in critical condition after a DUI crash involving a semi-truck and a Chicago-based St. Ignatius College Prep School bus Saturday night. After the St. Ignatus JV hockey team finished a tournament in Culver, Indiana, they left in a school bus and headed back to […]
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
WANE-TV
Santa display going up in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s iconic Santa and his Reindeer holiday display is going up. Crews began installing the massive lighted display on the side of the PNC Building along Main Street early Wednesday. The display won’t be lit, of course, until downtown Fort Wayne’s Night...
Watch: Old Indiana hospital falls to ground in demolition
As Fort Wayne's oldest hospital fell to the ground on Thursday, onlookers caught the demolition on camera and shared it online.
fortwaynesnbc.com
POLICE PURSUIT: Two juveniles cause a car accident in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A police pursuit Sunday evening ended in a car crash in downtown Fort Wayne. Around 4:57 p.m., detectives with the Gang and Violent Crimes unit were patrolling near East Creighton Avenue and Smith Street when a detective noticed an active stolen vehicle driving down East Creighton Ave. Detectives say they tried to pull the vehicle over but instead it took off.
Comments / 0