Stewart County School District: Remote learning on Nov. 11

LUMPKIN, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Stewart County School District announced it will transition to remote learning on Friday, Nov. 11.

“While the safety of our students and staff remains our top priority, we will continue to monitor this situation closely and notify you of any changes. Do not hesitate to contact your child’s school if you have any questions or concerns.”

– Stewart County School District

The district says the regular school day schedule will start back on Monday, Nov. 14.

Stay with WRBL News 3 as we keep you updated on your local weather conditions .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.