Stewart County School District: Remote learning on Nov. 11
LUMPKIN, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Stewart County School District announced it will transition to remote learning on Friday, Nov. 11.Impending weather leads Sumter County Schools to dismiss early
“While the safety of our students and staff remains our top priority, we will continue to monitor this situation closely and notify you of any changes. Do not hesitate to contact your child’s school if you have any questions or concerns.”
– Stewart County School District
The district says the regular school day schedule will start back on Monday, Nov. 14.Weather Aware: Marion County Schools closed to students on Nov. 11
Stay with WRBL News 3 as we keep you updated on your local weather conditions .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.
Comments / 0