City of Carbondale, Ill. reaching out to businesses to participate in upcoming Christmas events
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale is reaching out to businesses to participate in some upcoming Christmas events. The Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade will be December 3. According to the city, before the parade, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., you can go from business to business and...
Laura Wibbenmeyer visits 2nd grade classroom at St. Vincent de Paul
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Meteorologist Laura Wibbenmeyer shared some of her weather knowledge with the second grade classroom at St. Vincent de Paul Parish School in Cape Girardeau during a recent visit. The second graders just wrapped up their weather chapter in science class. The class had lots...
Holiday Craft and Gift Festival in Chaffee, Mo.
Drone12: West Mary St. bridge and sidewalk improvements project in Jackson, Mo.
Southern Illinois Gift Alternative Fair collects food, gift donations
CARBONDALE, IL — Choose holiday gifts with a deeper meaning for your loved ones while enjoying the day with your neighbors, helping the environment and wildlife and providing meals and shelter for people in need. The 17th annual Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair will feature both local and international...
Perryville’s Alyson Stortz signs to play softball at St. Charles Community College
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Perryville’s number one softball pitcher for the past three seasons will officially be competing at the next level. Alyson Stortz signed with St. Charlest Community College on Monday. During her career with the Pirates Stortz amassed over 500 strikeouts and led Perryville to a...
Volunteers pack up 10,000 meals for area children in need
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Roughly a dozen people came together to help out children in need of food and nourishment in Southern Illinois on November 12. They were filling up bags of food and packaging them right in the middle of Anderson’s Furniture and Mattress in Marion, Ill. They...
Heavy ‘surprise’ snow hits part of South Central Illinois
Snowfall measurements up to eight inches are being reported from the early morning snow in South Central Illinois with official readings at the Salem Water Plant of 3 inches and 2.6 inches at the Centralia Water Plant. The heaviest band of snow appears to have moved through the Beckemeyer, Carlyle,...
Chaffee Drive Inn holds craft show to support small businesses
CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - People took the opportunity to come out to the Holiday Craft & Gift Festival in Chaffee at the Rock ‘n Roll Drive Inn on November 12. Vendors were lined up around the parking lot with lots of crafts, homemade items and much more. Chuck Stratton...
Crews respond to fire on Benton Square; nearby businesses saved
FRANKLIN COUNTY - Multiple fire agencies from across Southern Illinois responded to a structure fire this morning on the Benton Public Square. The fire broke out in an apartment building in the Swofford Building, located directly next to Cafe Bloom on the square. Upon arrival, smoke was seen coming from...
$4M Mega Millions ticket sold in Murphysboro
Oversized load delivery could delay traffic in Jackson, Mo. on Tuesday
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Traffic delays are possible Tuesday, November 15 in Jackson because of an oversized delivery. According to the city, truck drivers will be delivering ten 93-foot-long bridge girders for the West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Improvements Project. The city said turning movements of the delivery trucks...
Salem woman injured in Tonti Road rollover crash
A 38-year-old Salem woman was injured in a rollover crash on Tonti Road west of Seven Hills Road in rural Sandoval Sunday afternoon. Initial reports from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicate Devra Lynn Fatheree of South Rotan was traveling westbound on Tonti Road when she ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road into the roadside ditch, and rolled several times. The car eventually came to rest sitting across the ditch facing the roadway.
First Alert: Sunny, chilly Sunday with mostly clear evening
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Low clouds finally started to clear out from northwest to southeast early this morning, which will allow for a nicer but still unusually chilly Sunday. After a very cold morning (especially in those areas with snow on the ground) today will end up as mostly...
First Alert: Up to 3″ of snow reported, leading into chilly day and coldest night of fall
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An upper disturbance moving over the region early this morning was bringing a swatch of rain, sleet and snow. Mostly melting as it hits the warm ground, but up to 3″ has been reported on raised surfaces, so some slick spots are certainly possible especially on bridges and overpasses.
Chance of rain/snow mixture overnight Monday
Weather forecasts for the next day are mixed depending on where you live. The Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky which includes Pike and Gibson Counties says we have a 60 % chance of precipitation overnight in the form of rain and snow with lows around the freezing mark. Less than a half-inch accumulation is predicted.
Saxony Lutheran Soccer team advances to Final 4
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Saxony Lutheran Soccer team defeated Principia 1-0 on November 12 in the Class 2 Quarterfinals to advance to the Final Four. The Crusaders will now play in the Semifinals Friday in Fenton, Mo. Also, the Notre Dame Soccer lost to Webster Groves in the...
Nominations accepted for Christmas car giveaway in Sesser
SESSER - If you know someone in need of a new vehicle this holiday season, a local vehicle repair shop is once again hosting a Christmas car giveaway. Sesser Auto Body is hosting their ninth annual Christmas car giveaway this month. This year's car is a 2008 Ford Taurus with around 67,000 miles.
Staying far below average for some time (11/12/22)
And just like that, there’s a chill in the air as much of the area saw some light snow and flurries on Saturday. Some locally higher amounts of snow fell off to the northwest and to the northeast where some recorded 6″+ of snow. However, back near Cape Girardeau most reports were of half an inch if not less.
Crews respond to early-season snow in western KY
(KBSI) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have trucks on the road responding to an early-season snow in western Kentucky that exceeded overnight snowfall expectations. KYTC snowfighters are on the road spreading salt in Crittenden and Livingston counties, where up to 3 inches of snow fell mainly north of U.S. 60 along the Ohio River. Several counties across the region reported 2-plus inches with snow trailing off to about once inch in counties along the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line.
