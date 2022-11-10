Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Trine’s new health program in Fort Wayne gets $3 million from Surack foundation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Surack Family Foundation has pledged $3 million to the new Trine University campus in Fort Wayne. The money will go toward upcoming programs in the College of Health Professions at a new facility coming to the city next year through a partnership with Parkview Health.
abc57.com
Claypool man sentenced to 76 years for child molesting in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A Claypool man was sentenced on Thursday after being convicted of child molesting, according to the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office. Joshua Volkert, 37, was sentenced to 76 years after being convicted by a jury in September of four counts of child molesting. The jury also convicted Volkert of being a habitual offender.
wfft.com
North Clinton and Parnell, North Clinton and St. Joe Center lane restrictions Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions at the intersections of North Clinton Street and Parnell Avenue, and North Clinton Street and St. Joe Center Road on Tuesday. The restrictions are to allow for repairs to the curbs. Weather permitting, the work should be completed by Wednesday.
16 hurt from school bus crash in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. – A crash between a school bus and semi left three student-athletes in stable condition Saturday evening, police say. The Warsaw Police Department says the crash happened just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Center Street. Police received calls prior to a tractor-trailer swerving into other lanes and speeding. […]
WANE-TV
Hear a veteran’s story, as told by his son
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Hear a World War II veteran’s story, as told by his son, at a celebration Sunday in Kendallville. The highlight of the event, held at the Community Learning Center, is a presentation by Jim Swartzlander titled “Somewhere in World War II: Dad’s Story Through His Letters”. The story follows Jim’s dad, Sgt. Guy Elwin Swartzlander, through his journey serving our country.
WANE-TV
Bus crash in Warsaw injures Illinois high school hockey team
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – A school bus vs. semi crash in Warsaw critically injured three student-athletes from an Illinois high school hockey team Saturday evening. Including the three very critical injuries, 13 others suffered injuries, and 10 people had no injuries. It’s unclear of the ages of those who were critically hurt, but police say they were student-athletes.
WANE-TV
Police: Suspect in Warsaw bus crash faces 26 felony counts
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — After an investigation by the Warsaw Police Department and the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, charges have been filed against the suspect in the Warsaw bus crash that happened Saturday. The suspect, Victor Santos, has been charged with four counts of causing serious bodily...
WANE-TV
Barbershop choirs perform for veterans at ACPL
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two local choirs are dedicating a joint performance to veterans on Saturday. Summit City Chorus and Chain-O-Lakes Chorus are teaming up for “A Salute to Veterans” at the main branch of the Allen County Public Library. Both choirs are part of the Barbershop Harmony Society that entertains audiences with harmonies dating back to styles of the 1930s and ’40s.
“I died twice and I’m here to talk about it”: Fort Wayne man reunites with his healthcare heroes months after massive health scare
In early November, John Miller visited Parkview Hospital's Heart Institute for a celebration of life, love, and gratitude.
WANE-TV
Fire damages north Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person was taken away in an ambulance after a fire at a north Fort Wayne home Monday morning. Fort Wayne fire crews were called around 8:15 a.m. to a home at 1618 Lochinvar Drive, off Dupont Road. At the two-story home, firefighters appeared...
WANE-TV
DeKalb County looks at buggy tax again
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – After multiple months of consideration, DeKalb County Commissioners are once again pondering a buggy tax. It’s a proposition that seems Sisyphean at this point, with the commissioners having gotten close, but ultimately not being able to find enough support in late September. On...
wfft.com
Puppies sell fast at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- 14 dogs were up for adoption at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event Saturday. The event lasted three hours from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. Of the eight puppies, seven were adopted within the first hour. All the puppies would be adopted by the end of the event.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Nursing home bus driver charged with neglect after rider suffers broken vertebra
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man working as a bus driver for a local nursing home is now facing a felony charge after a rider suffered a broken vertebra during a ride this past January, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors formally charged 67-year-old George...
WANE-TV
Community Harvest sponsoring free meals through after-school program in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Community Harvest Food Bank is sponsoring a program that provides free meals to at-risk children in the Fort Wayne area throughout the school year, the organization announced Monday in a press release. The nonprofit is sponsoring the Child and Adult Care Food Program, making...
WANE-TV
Court Docs: Woman accused of leaving friend behind in crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman is accused of leaving the scene of a rollover crash where a passenger in her vehicle was partially ejected and injured, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors formally charged 28-year-old Makenzie N. Scheider with a Level 6...
wfft.com
Crash with life-threatening injuries in northeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- At least one person has life-threatening injuries after a crash near the intersection of Stony Brook Drive and Brookview Drive, according to Fort Wayne dispatch. The Fort Wayne Police activity log shows a call about a traffic accident came in after 6:45 Monday evening. This...
abc57.com
Goshen Police searching for man in reference to reported theft
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to a reported theft. If you have any information, please contact police by phone at 574-533-8661, by email at [email protected], or through Facebook Messenger. When calling, please reference case 22GOS04032.
WANE-TV
PFW Omnibus Speaker series continues with NASA engineer ‘Moo’ Cooper
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue University Fort Wayne continued its Omnibus Speaker Series Monday with NASA engineer Moogega “Moo” Cooper. Cooper was the lead planetary protection engineer for NASA’s Mars 2020 mission, which featured the rover Perseverance. For the Omnibus series, Cooper showed a presentation...
WANE-TV
Former NCAA referee speaks in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Retired referee J.D. Collins made his way to Fort Wayne on Saturday to speak about officiating and his faith. Collins was most recently the national coordinator of NCAA Division 1 officials, and officiated for Division 1 for 18 years. After retiring due to knee issues, he now tells his stories to others, and how he’s motivated by his faith.
WANE-TV
Annual festival gets new location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual holiday festival is making some changes this year, but your whole family is still invited to come and make memories with Christmas in the Library. Formally known as Christmas in the Park, Christmas in the Library will now take place at the...
