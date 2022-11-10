ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

abc57.com

Claypool man sentenced to 76 years for child molesting in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A Claypool man was sentenced on Thursday after being convicted of child molesting, according to the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office. Joshua Volkert, 37, was sentenced to 76 years after being convicted by a jury in September of four counts of child molesting. The jury also convicted Volkert of being a habitual offender.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
FOX59

16 hurt from school bus crash in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. – A crash between a school bus and semi left three student-athletes in stable condition Saturday evening, police say. The Warsaw Police Department says the crash happened just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Center Street. Police received calls prior to a tractor-trailer swerving into other lanes and speeding. […]
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Hear a veteran’s story, as told by his son

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Hear a World War II veteran’s story, as told by his son, at a celebration Sunday in Kendallville. The highlight of the event, held at the Community Learning Center, is a presentation by Jim Swartzlander titled “Somewhere in World War II: Dad’s Story Through His Letters”. The story follows Jim’s dad, Sgt. Guy Elwin Swartzlander, through his journey serving our country.
KENDALLVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

Bus crash in Warsaw injures Illinois high school hockey team

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – A school bus vs. semi crash in Warsaw critically injured three student-athletes from an Illinois high school hockey team Saturday evening. Including the three very critical injuries, 13 others suffered injuries, and 10 people had no injuries. It’s unclear of the ages of those who were critically hurt, but police say they were student-athletes.
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Suspect in Warsaw bus crash faces 26 felony counts

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — After an investigation by the Warsaw Police Department and the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, charges have been filed against the suspect in the Warsaw bus crash that happened Saturday. The suspect, Victor Santos, has been charged with four counts of causing serious bodily...
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Barbershop choirs perform for veterans at ACPL

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two local choirs are dedicating a joint performance to veterans on Saturday. Summit City Chorus and Chain-O-Lakes Chorus are teaming up for “A Salute to Veterans” at the main branch of the Allen County Public Library. Both choirs are part of the Barbershop Harmony Society that entertains audiences with harmonies dating back to styles of the 1930s and ’40s.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fire damages north Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person was taken away in an ambulance after a fire at a north Fort Wayne home Monday morning. Fort Wayne fire crews were called around 8:15 a.m. to a home at 1618 Lochinvar Drive, off Dupont Road. At the two-story home, firefighters appeared...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

DeKalb County looks at buggy tax again

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – After multiple months of consideration, DeKalb County Commissioners are once again pondering a buggy tax. It’s a proposition that seems Sisyphean at this point, with the commissioners having gotten close, but ultimately not being able to find enough support in late September. On...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Puppies sell fast at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- 14 dogs were up for adoption at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event Saturday. The event lasted three hours from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. Of the eight puppies, seven were adopted within the first hour. All the puppies would be adopted by the end of the event.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Court Docs: Woman accused of leaving friend behind in crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman is accused of leaving the scene of a rollover crash where a passenger in her vehicle was partially ejected and injured, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors formally charged 28-year-old Makenzie N. Scheider with a Level 6...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Crash with life-threatening injuries in northeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- At least one person has life-threatening injuries after a crash near the intersection of Stony Brook Drive and Brookview Drive, according to Fort Wayne dispatch. The Fort Wayne Police activity log shows a call about a traffic accident came in after 6:45 Monday evening. This...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Goshen Police searching for man in reference to reported theft

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to a reported theft. If you have any information, please contact police by phone at 574-533-8661, by email at [email protected], or through Facebook Messenger. When calling, please reference case 22GOS04032.
GOSHEN, IN
WANE-TV

PFW Omnibus Speaker series continues with NASA engineer ‘Moo’ Cooper

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue University Fort Wayne continued its Omnibus Speaker Series Monday with NASA engineer Moogega “Moo” Cooper. Cooper was the lead planetary protection engineer for NASA’s Mars 2020 mission, which featured the rover Perseverance. For the Omnibus series, Cooper showed a presentation...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Former NCAA referee speaks in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Retired referee J.D. Collins made his way to Fort Wayne on Saturday to speak about officiating and his faith. Collins was most recently the national coordinator of NCAA Division 1 officials, and officiated for Division 1 for 18 years. After retiring due to knee issues, he now tells his stories to others, and how he’s motivated by his faith.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Annual festival gets new location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual holiday festival is making some changes this year, but your whole family is still invited to come and make memories with Christmas in the Library. Formally known as Christmas in the Park, Christmas in the Library will now take place at the...
FORT WAYNE, IN

