Read full article on original website
Related
TVOvermind
Zamasu Dragon Ball Super Character Detailed
Dragon Ball was one of the most popular anime franchises when it launched and showed a child version of Goku. Still, while we may reference him as a child version of one of the most famous anime heroes, it was the first series, and Goku wasn’t referred to as such until the second series Dragon Ball Z depicted the character beyond his 20s, with his wife and kids. As popular as Dragon Ball was, Dragon Ball Z was exponentially more popular, and the intensity for the franchise has been in overdrive since the third iteration of the series, Dragon Ball Super, premiered and has been the current timeline for the series and future films. Each version of the Dragon Ball series has various villains, with stories separated into arcs for grander storylines and easy viewing. Below, we’ve detailed Dragon Ball Super, one of its leading villains, Zamasu, and how his rise to power changed everything about what fans knew about the lore and possibilities of the characters within the franchise.
TVOvermind
90s Anime That Every Fan Should Watch
Animes are golden and exciting to watch with the immersive storyline, attractive abilities, and high-tier animations that fans experience today. However, there are pioneers of Anime that paved the way for the quality of animes we enjoy in today’s world. These animes came at the fans with top-tier stories and animations of the previous times but still impacted the fandom. Many anime fans started their journey by reading manga or watching the animes of these franchises, keeping them hooked. Let us check out the 90s animes that every fan should watch, enjoy and experience nostalgia with friends and family.
TVOvermind
Wholesome Comedy Animes You Should Watch In 2022
It’s great to enjoy Shonen and super-powered animes, but that’s not all there is to the anime fandom. Animes have different genres, and there is more to enjoy with the old and new animes. One genre is a comedy, which gives a different feel to super-powered animes like Naruto and Akame ga Kill. Depending on the anime plot, it focuses on making you laugh while enjoying the slice-of-life feeling. Let’s check out a list of wholesome comedy animes you should consider watching with friends and family in 2022.
TVOvermind
The Russo Brothers Aren’t Coming Back To Marvel Anytime Soon
The Marvel Cinematic Universe changed when the Russo Brothers came in with Captain America: Winter Solider. Funny thing is, this came as a total shock as the only known credits on The Russo Brothers’ resume were You, Me, and Dupree and Welcome to Collinwood, two comedies that weren’t received all too well. Anthony and Joe worked well under the Marvel umbrella, writing and directing not one but four excellent features in the MCU: Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity Wars, and Avengers: Endgame.
TVOvermind
5 Danielle Deadwyler Movies and Tv Shows to Watch
Danielle Deadwyler has been busy the last few years, starring in high-profile movies and series one after another. But from the looks of it, she isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Most long-time fans will recognize her from the Oprah Winfrey Network soap, The Haves, and Have Nots, where she had a recurring role for three years.
TVOvermind
The Fantastic Beasts Franchise Is Reportedly Done
It seems that the Fantastic Beasts franchise is officially over. Warner Brothers Discovery hasn’t officially come out and stated it, but it’s clear, based on the latest Variety report, that the future of Fantastic Beasts is nonexistent at the moment. The report states that the studio isn’t discussing any future plans for the franchise, nor have there been any meetings with J.K Rowling regarding Fantastic Beasts. Should Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore be the final film of the franchise, then it’s not exactly shocking. Originally, Warner Brothers promised a five-film series of the spinoff.
TVOvermind
Sherlock Holmes Chronology
Most of the crime-solving detective-like personalities out there are inspired by the stories of Sherlock Holmes. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle created this British fictional character in his 1887 novel ‘A Study in Scarlet.’ It was marked as the first installment of 4 novels and 56 short stories about Holmes and his companion Dr. Watson based around London from 1880 –1914.
TVOvermind
Five Underrated Disney Characters- A Compilation
Disney movies are always a return to our childhood, aren’t they? No matter if we’re 19, 25, or 53. We laugh, cry, and reminisce about our youth or days spent at home with snacks in front of the TV. Although I generally like discussing Disney, this list will...
TVOvermind
Draco Malfoy – The Blond Bully of Hogwarts
Draco Malfoy is one of the prime characters of the “Harry Potter” film series, played by the talented Tom Felton. Tom was born in England on September 22nd, 1997. He had the opportunity to appear as Draco Malfoy in the first Harry Potter film, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” in 2001. The cheeky blond kid was immediately chosen as he was perfect for the role. He continued to play Draco for the next eight movies of the series.
TVOvermind
Alice in Wonderland Film Series
Alice in Wonderland has been a beloved name since the first book that detailed the adventures of young Alice in the mysterious Wonderland, her experiences that led to such adventures, and beyond. Since the first book by Lewis Carroll, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, was released in 1865, countless other retellings and other variations of the classic Alice in Wonderland story have been twisted for vast audiences. Of the vast retellings and releases of the classic Alice in Wonderland story that have all been popular in their way, the Disney live-action Alice in Wonderland movies have been the most outstanding and fan-favorite since they released them. One of the reasons for the success of the live-action films may have been the inclusion of Johnny Depp at the peak of his character acting career. Below, we’ve detailed the Alice in Wonderland films from Disney that featured Johnny Depp in a significant yet supporting role and other histories about the infamous book and its other renditions.
TVOvermind
41, An Impossible Time Travel Story
Our story starts when our main character, Aidan, is approached by a man who looks exactly like him. The man tells Aidan not to go to the Heathscape Motel before running away. Aidan attempts to chase after the man but cannot catch up to him. Later, he tries to tell his best friends Nick and Jess about what happened, but they don’t believe him. Eventually, curiosity gets the better of Aidan, and he decides to visit the Heathscape motel. Once he gets there, he’s shocked to find out that his ex, Lauren is the receptionist. After swearing that his being there coincides, Aidan asks her if he’s been there. She tells him that he hasn’t.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Delirium
The way this movie starts is enough to state that the use of the found footage style of filming is something that can come off as necessary or as a means of copying other movies. The effect in this movie, however, is enough to make a person feel that it’s not entirely useless, but it does kind of get used in a manner that feels like overkill. The fact that it’s used as a fraternity stunt, though, makes things a little easier to understand since the Hell Gang is out to pull a prank on their initiates, even when they have no intention of letting a person into their group. It’s the kind of unfair and juvenile idea that might cause a lot of people to state that it makes for a realistic story that has occurred in the real world, but the supernatural aspect of it does manage to up the stakes a bit and create something that could be called decent since even if it takes a while to get going, this movie isn’t exactly a low to no-budget flick that can be brushed off as someone’s attempt to get noticed. If anything, it’s a movie that can be archived and enjoyed at a later date, which makes it worthwhile and far easier to take as a serious attempt.
TVOvermind
Which children’s movies are getting a horror makeover
With a constant stream of reboots, remakes, and revamps of the same old movies and shows, turning on the television gets boring these days. While not everyone is a fan of rehashing shows and movies time and time again, we still flock to these retellings to see how they stack up to our personal favorites. But sometimes a director has a crazy idea for how they want to redo an oldie but goodie and runs with it.
TVOvermind
The Best Kaiju Movies of All Time
Over the past few decades, the Kaiju genre has quickly become a fan favorite as new movies with more giant monsters and bigger budgets have taken over Hollywood. Kaiju, meaning ‘giant monsters,’ is a Japanese movie genre that usually has humongous monsters terrorizing a city. Whether it’s King...
TVOvermind
5 Reasons To Watch Kid Cudi’s ‘Entergalactic’ Movie on Netflix
Entergalactic, Kid Cudi’s new animated film on Netflix, is definitely something to Marvel about. If you haven’t watched it yet, we will give you all the reasons why you should!. The Netflix animated special that premiered on September 30th was created and produced by Netflix in collaboration with...
TVOvermind
The Best Old and New Christmas Staples- A Selection
November is finally here; the spooky season has ended. And while most of us detest the gloomy month before shiny and festive December, there are ways to sweeten the waiting time and increase the anticipation for the jollities and Christmas euphoria. To help you choose between all the films cut...
TVOvermind
Anime Eye Powers Every Fan Wants In Reality
It’s common to have dreams and wishes that count for everyone in different parts of the world. However, dreams and desires come differently to anime fans since what they want seems unique in many ways. Most anime fans dream of having supernatural abilities, while others wish for the perfect scenario of the main character. One particular wish common among anime fans is to have special anime eye powers to use for themselves. So, let us check through the anime eye powers every anime fan wants to have in this reality.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Action Point
One of the few things that Johnny Knoxville has been known for over the years is the amount of hilarity that he’s been able to provide to his fans, and Action Point brings that same kind of strange, crazy energy to the forefront so that the fans can see a bit more of the same ridiculous humor that has made Knoxville so legendary. This movie wasn’t exactly a blockbuster, but it was something that was fun to watch considering that brought the same type of humor that Jackass is so well known for, and used it in a way that feels more like a real-world setting. Granted, a park such as Action Point probably would have been shut down by court order, which would be enforced as much as possible, but it is, after all, based on the real Action Point theme park that was created in 1979 in New Jersey. The fact is that Knoxville downplays the fact that several people did die in the real case, and ramps up the humor in this movie to make it appear that it’s less of a problem than it really was. There’s nothing terribly wrong with that to be fair since it keeps the movie from being too depressing, but at the same time, there might be people that have an issue with it. Then again, some folks take issue with pretty much anything these days.
TVOvermind
Ranking All the Sharknado Films from Bad to Worse
Sharknado, a lowbrow masterpiece, became an unexpected blockbuster in 2013 and was immediately followed by five sequels. The series has become a cornerstone of SyFy’s original movie production, with a devoted fan base among B-movie lovers. The ludicrous plot, produced by independent movie studio The Asylum and aired by...
TVOvermind
The First Trailer For Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale Is Released
After months of hype, audiences have finally gotten the first trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. The upcoming film stars Brendan Fraser as a reclusive English teacher who weighs 600 pounds. Based on the playwright of Samuel D. Hunter’s off-broadway play of the same name, Charlie (Fraser) has decided to eat himself to death following the unfortunate death of his gay lover. At the same time, he tries to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter for one last chance at redemption. The film also stars Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, and Ty Simpkins.
Comments / 0