Heads up, space fans – Jetty Park Beach and Campground will not be open to view the launch of NASA's Artemis I mission. Port Canaveral said Monday in a tweet that the park would remain closed because of "ongoing cleanup from Hurricane Nicole." The storm made landfall early on Nov. 10 south of Vero Beach, Florida, as a category 1 hurricane, before being downgraded to a tropical storm. Vero Beach is about 85 miles south of Kennedy Space Center.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO