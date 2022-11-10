ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPBF News 25

Child and teenager in hospital after two West Palm Beach shootings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 17-year-old and an eight-year-old are in the hospital Monday following two related shootings in West Palm Beach. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. According the West Palm Beach Police Department, the first shooting happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the 900...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV

Stuart Air Show has huge economic impact on South Florida

STUART, Martin County — It's been a full day of high-flying tricks at Witham Field as the Stuart Air Show's first day of performances wrap up Saturday evening. “It’s awesome," said nine-year-old Rowan Barkheimer, watching the performances. Rowan and his dad, Ryan Barkheimer, traveled all the way from...
STUART, FL
cbs12.com

Missing woman from Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman out of Palm Beach County. Deisha Dickenson, 31, was last seen on Nov. 8 near the Costco at Lantana and I-95. She was last seen wearing a blue dress, white shoes...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Wellington Teen Is Missing, PBSO Seeks Information

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Police tell BocaNewsNow.com at 6:38 a.m. that Sutton was just located. Details to come. WELLINGTON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public Sunday morning for help locating Caiden Sutton. Sutton, 16, was last seen Saturday night around […]
WELLINGTON, FL
fox35orlando.com

Artemis I mission: Jetty Park will be closed during NASA's space flight to the moon

Heads up, space fans – Jetty Park Beach and Campground will not be open to view the launch of NASA's Artemis I mission. Port Canaveral said Monday in a tweet that the park would remain closed because of "ongoing cleanup from Hurricane Nicole." The storm made landfall early on Nov. 10 south of Vero Beach, Florida, as a category 1 hurricane, before being downgraded to a tropical storm. Vero Beach is about 85 miles south of Kennedy Space Center.
VERO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Dakota Delray Beach Resident, 22, Jailed On DUI Charge

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 22-year-old West Delray Beach resident is facing a DUI charge following his arrest late Saturday night by police in Palm Springs. Robert Gawne, of the 15200 block of Waterleaf Lane in the new community of Dakota, was taken […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Driver OK after car ignites on I-95 in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A driver is safe after their car went up in flames along Interstate 95 in Delray Beach. The blaze sparked Sunday along the northbound lanes near Atlantic Avenue. Fire crews were able to knock down the flames and keep them from spreading. The driver...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Missing buoy washes ashore on Stuart beach

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing buoy off the coast of Fort Pierce found its way on shore thanks to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Melbourne Weather Service Office told CBS12 News that last night, the buoy stopped transmitting data at 4:56 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9. Waves peaks at the time were 5.5 meters.
STUART, FL
WPBF News 25

33rd annual Stuart Air Show underway

The 33rd annual Stuart Air Show is underway at Witham Field. Air show leaders say there were mixed feelings on Saturday, because spectators thought about the crash at an air show in Dallas while enjoying the event in Martin County. "It’s devastating. It really is," said Inez Van Ravenzwaaij. "It’s...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Beachfront businesses in Vero Beach reopen after Hurricane Nicole

Businesses along the beach are getting back to normal after Hurricane Nicole battered the Treasure Coast. “Every one of these Tikis were flipped right over,” said Steve Toolan. Toolan is the manager at Mulligan’s Beach House Bar and Grill. They closed down last Wednesday at 6 p.m. before Nicole...
VERO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woodfield Country Club Boca Raton Trial Set For Friday

David Versus Goliath. Employee Sues Country Club, Claims Forced To Drive Personal Car During Deluge. Trial Days Away… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Woodfield Country Club may learn this week whether its gamble of doing battle with an employee over car damage […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

'We got the trifecta': Two Georges deals with massive flooding from king tide, full moon and Hurricane Nicole

BOYNTON BEACH — Come hell or high water — literally — Kevin Kudlinski and his staff at Two Georges Waterfront Grille in Boynton Beach planned to open the day after Hurricane Nicole swept through the area late Wednesday night. The restaurant, which sits on the marina at the Intracoastal Waterway, took in close to 3 feet...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Photos – Hurricane Nicole’s impact in Indian River County

Hurricane Nicole crept up on the Treasure Coast, just south of Vero Beach, overnight with howling winds and heavy rainfall. The storm was soon downgraded to a tropical storm as it veered northwest across Florida, meteorologists said. Nicole flooded several streets in Vero Beach, including Royal Palm Boulevard at the...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

