WPBF News 25
Child and teenager in hospital after two West Palm Beach shootings
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 17-year-old and an eight-year-old are in the hospital Monday following two related shootings in West Palm Beach. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. According the West Palm Beach Police Department, the first shooting happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the 900...
Hurricane Nicole Unearths Native American Burial Ground, Skeletal Remains At Florida Beach
Multiple bodies have been unearthed after Hurricane Nicole made landfall in Florida on Thursday, and authorities believe they may Native American Indian remains. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene and Criminal Investigations team is at a beach along Hutchinson Island. According to investigators, it
WPBF News 25
'Not going to deter anything': Okeechobee funeral homeowner vows to continue serving community after equipment stolen during Nicole
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The owner of an Okeechobee funeral home vows to continue serving his community after he said someone stole thousands of dollars worth of his equipment while the business was closed duringHurricane Nicole. Matthew Buxton said when he left his funeral home Wednesday, his equipment was there.
Hurricane Nicole unearths suspected Native American burial site in Florida
Hurricane Nicole may have unearthed a Native American burial site dating back hundreds of years on a Florida beach, authorities said. Six skulls and other smaller bones turned up on Chastain Beach on South Hutchinson Island, said Martin County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy John Budensiek. Beachgoers found the remains, Budensiek...
WPTV
Stuart Air Show has huge economic impact on South Florida
STUART, Martin County — It's been a full day of high-flying tricks at Witham Field as the Stuart Air Show's first day of performances wrap up Saturday evening. “It’s awesome," said nine-year-old Rowan Barkheimer, watching the performances. Rowan and his dad, Ryan Barkheimer, traveled all the way from...
cbs12.com
Missing woman from Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman out of Palm Beach County. Deisha Dickenson, 31, was last seen on Nov. 8 near the Costco at Lantana and I-95. She was last seen wearing a blue dress, white shoes...
Wellington Teen Is Missing, PBSO Seeks Information
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Police tell BocaNewsNow.com at 6:38 a.m. that Sutton was just located. Details to come. WELLINGTON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public Sunday morning for help locating Caiden Sutton. Sutton, 16, was last seen Saturday night around […]
fox35orlando.com
Artemis I mission: Jetty Park will be closed during NASA's space flight to the moon
Heads up, space fans – Jetty Park Beach and Campground will not be open to view the launch of NASA's Artemis I mission. Port Canaveral said Monday in a tweet that the park would remain closed because of "ongoing cleanup from Hurricane Nicole." The storm made landfall early on Nov. 10 south of Vero Beach, Florida, as a category 1 hurricane, before being downgraded to a tropical storm. Vero Beach is about 85 miles south of Kennedy Space Center.
Dakota Delray Beach Resident, 22, Jailed On DUI Charge
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 22-year-old West Delray Beach resident is facing a DUI charge following his arrest late Saturday night by police in Palm Springs. Robert Gawne, of the 15200 block of Waterleaf Lane in the new community of Dakota, was taken […]
WSVN-TV
Driver OK after car ignites on I-95 in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A driver is safe after their car went up in flames along Interstate 95 in Delray Beach. The blaze sparked Sunday along the northbound lanes near Atlantic Avenue. Fire crews were able to knock down the flames and keep them from spreading. The driver...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Missing buoy washes ashore on Stuart beach
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing buoy off the coast of Fort Pierce found its way on shore thanks to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Melbourne Weather Service Office told CBS12 News that last night, the buoy stopped transmitting data at 4:56 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9. Waves peaks at the time were 5.5 meters.
fox13news.com
PHOTOS: Multimillion-dollar Florida homes on brink of collapse after Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - Several multi-million dollar homes near the ocean appear to be on the brink of crumbling due to beach erosion caused by Tropical Storm Nicole, which made landfall near Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday. Although Nicole’s winds died down after coming ashore, its storm...
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole Repairs
On November 10th, Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida's east coast, just south of Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane. Although it weakened to a tropical storm shortly after landfall, the damage to roads, especially SR A1A was extensive.
WPBF News 25
33rd annual Stuart Air Show underway
The 33rd annual Stuart Air Show is underway at Witham Field. Air show leaders say there were mixed feelings on Saturday, because spectators thought about the crash at an air show in Dallas while enjoying the event in Martin County. "It’s devastating. It really is," said Inez Van Ravenzwaaij. "It’s...
wflx.com
Beachfront businesses in Vero Beach reopen after Hurricane Nicole
Businesses along the beach are getting back to normal after Hurricane Nicole battered the Treasure Coast. “Every one of these Tikis were flipped right over,” said Steve Toolan. Toolan is the manager at Mulligan’s Beach House Bar and Grill. They closed down last Wednesday at 6 p.m. before Nicole...
WPBF News 25
'Please use crosswalks': Teen airlifted to hospital after being struck by van on way to school
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A teenage girl was hit by a van while walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie. According to police, it happened around 6:30 a.m. as the 14-year-old was attempting to cross the road at the intersection of Crosstown Parkway and Cameo Boulevard.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach Gardens charity sends gifts to children of Gold Star families around the country
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Dozens of volunteers gathered in Palm Beach Gardens Friday night to recognize Veterans Day by packaging up gifts for children of Gold Star Families. A Gold Star Family is a family that has lost someone who was killed while serving our country in the...
Woodfield Country Club Boca Raton Trial Set For Friday
David Versus Goliath. Employee Sues Country Club, Claims Forced To Drive Personal Car During Deluge. Trial Days Away… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Woodfield Country Club may learn this week whether its gamble of doing battle with an employee over car damage […]
'We got the trifecta': Two Georges deals with massive flooding from king tide, full moon and Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH — Come hell or high water — literally — Kevin Kudlinski and his staff at Two Georges Waterfront Grille in Boynton Beach planned to open the day after Hurricane Nicole swept through the area late Wednesday night. The restaurant, which sits on the marina at the Intracoastal Waterway, took in close to 3 feet...
veronews.com
Photos – Hurricane Nicole’s impact in Indian River County
Hurricane Nicole crept up on the Treasure Coast, just south of Vero Beach, overnight with howling winds and heavy rainfall. The storm was soon downgraded to a tropical storm as it veered northwest across Florida, meteorologists said. Nicole flooded several streets in Vero Beach, including Royal Palm Boulevard at the...
