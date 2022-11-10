Read full article on original website
After midterm election, the challenges facing Democrats and Republicans
With 75% of voters saying in exit polls that America was on the wrong track, I was sure there would be a repudication of Democats and a Republican tide.
Lauren Boebert - live: Republican asks for donations to support recount of Colorado election results
Lauren Boebert has asked for donations to support a possible recount of the results in her Colorado election race against Democrat Adam Frisch. The Republican’s plea for financial support on Friday afternoon comes after she said she is confident she will hold onto her House seat as the unexpected upset race remains too close to call.When asked by reporters if she expects to win the race on Thursday, the Republican incumbent responded: “Of course I expect to win. It’ll be great.”Ms Boebert is now leading by 1,122 votes in what has shaped up to be a surprisingly close race...
In midterm elections, some voters choose to raise taxes on the rich
Voters in California and Massachusetts had to decide in the midterm elections whether to increase taxes on wealthy Americans living in the two states.
