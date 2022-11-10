Maren Morris Brings the Shade in New 'Karma'-Fueled TikTok

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

Maren Morris seems to have made that split-second decision to attend the CMA Awards awards last night, but she brought along a little bit of alcohol and "Karma," in the form of Taylor Swift's song, to make it a little easier.

The 32-year-old shared a TikTok video of herself walking at the CMAs with a bottle of wine set to Swift's song "Karma" from her new album Midnights, with the caption, "BYOB CMA 🥂 #CMAawards."

While the video is a funny little moment on its own, in context, it also has a deeper message.

Back in August, Morris spoke out after Brittany Aldean, wife of Jason Aldean, posted a video on Instagram with a transphobic caption, writing, "I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life🤎."

In response, Cassadee Pope wrote, "You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their 'tomboy phase' to someone wanting to transition. Real nice."

Adding on to that, Morris said, "It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

After the criticism, Aldean went even further in an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, during which Morris was called a "lunatic country music person."

Soon after, Morris said in an interview that she wasn't sure if she would attend the Country Music Association Awards despite being nominated.

At the time, she said, "I'm very honored that my record is nominated. But I don't know if I feel [at] home there right now. So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go. But as of right now, I don’t feel comfortable going."

Well, it looks like she made a last-minute decision to go, although she didn't walk the red carpet.

Using Swift's "Karma" in her new TikTok might be a subtle dig at the Aldeans, who are standing by the transphobic statements despite the "Dirt Road Anthem" singer being dropped by his longtime publicity firm.

Many fans shared support for Morris in the comments, with one person writing, "Karma is using your voice for good and being inclusive for ALL country music fans!"

"Slay those insurrection Barbies, queen," said another.

Quite a few people thanked Morris for speaking up, with one commenting, "Absolute queen!! Thank you for being vocal and standing for things that truly matter 💜."