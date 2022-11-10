ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Six weeks after Ian, St. Augustine neighborhood underwater again from Tropical Storm Nicole

By Katherine Lewin, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DXPjG_0j6MoCiV00

Georgina Perez and her husband, Garrett, are watching via a camera mounted on a palm tree as their home in Davis Shores floods for a second time in as many months.

Their home, which sits at the corner of Arricola and Zorayda avenues in the St. Augustine neighborhood, had a foot of water in it by 9 a.m. on Thursday after Nicole made landfall on Florida's east coast as a Category 1 hurricane.

By 10:30 a.m., the water had risen even more.

It was just six weeks ago that Davis Shores saw significant flooding during Ian, which passed through Northeast Florida downgraded to a tropical storm. Even houses set several streets back from the Intracoastal sustained flooding several feet deep.

Live updates from Nicole:Roads flooding during high tide; power outages reported

Dangerous waters:Bystanders rescue man they say was shocked by live wire in St. Augustine floodwaters

Flooding in Jacksonville:As Nicole skirts Northeast Florida, Jacksonville hit with flooding, tornado threat

During Ian, 636 homes were impacted in St. Johns County, including 380 with cosmetic damage, 223 with flooding under 18 inches and 34 homes with flooding over 18 inches, according to St. Johns County data. No houses were completely destroyed.

The estimated damage was $37.8 million.

Videos widely shared on social media showed several feet of storm surge and flooding in downtown St. Augustine.

Weeks later, it's unknown what the damage from Hurricane Nicole will be as it moves across the state, though St. Johns County offered some mitigation efforts for flooding by offering 20 free sandbags per person. The city of St. Augustine also closed the Bridge of Lions and discouraged anyone from coming downtown.

Perez doesn't blame St. Johns County or the city of St. Augustine, saying local government is doing what it can, but that FEMA's Flood Mitigation Grant Assistance Program is not acting quickly enough.

Less than 18 months after purchasing their home in May 2021, Ian pushed two feet of water into the lower section of the house and a foot of water throughout the rest, Perez said.

All of the furniture had to be discarded, along with the flooring, drywall and cabinets.

"We still haven't been able to do anything but empty the house since [Hurricane] Ian. If we do have this one-two punch by Mother Nature we will in fact be forced to demo, raise [sic] and rebuild," Perez told the Times-Union via text message.

For now, the couple will have to continue to wait — and watch.

Katherine Lewin is the enterprise reporter at the Times-Union covering criminal and social justice issues in Northeast Florida. Email her at klewin@jacksonville.com or follow on Twitter @KatherineMLewin. Contact her for her Signal number to share anonymous tips and documents. Support local journalism!

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pontevedrarecorder.com

Small lane crashes on St. Augustine beach

St. Johns County Fire Rescue and St. Augustine Fire Department responded Monday afternoon to a report of a plane crash at the beach at Anastasia State Park. Responding firefighters met with the pilot, who was reported to be uninjured. The small plane settled upside-down in the surf north of the county pier.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
totallystaugustine.com

Light-Up! Night honorees named for 29th annual Nights of Lights in St. Augustine, Florida

Educators recognized for commitment to the future generation of our community. The City of St. Augustine is proud to announce the 2022 Nights of Lights Light-Up! Night ceremony honorees. Light-Up! Night is Saturday, November 19, with the lighting ceremony scheduled to begin at 6:30pm in the Plaza de la Constitutión. The lighting tradition began in 2003 and involves two light switches: one for the holiday tree and the other for the canopy of oak trees lining the Plaza.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

Nicole sets back Davis Shores residents in Ian recovery efforts

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Residents in the Davis Shores neighborhood of St. Augustine have not even recovered from Ian damage. Now, Nicole has set them back even further in their recovery efforts. A day after Nicole tracked through Florida, Davis Shores residents used Friday to survey the damage and...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
First Coast News

Judge to decide if 'stand your ground' defense applies in deadly shooting outside Dos Gatos in St. Augustine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A hearing beginning Monday in St. Johns County will determine if a St. Augustine man will be granted immunity from prosecution in the shooting death of Adam Amoia. Luis Casado stands accused in the crime -- his attorney argues he would have been justified in shooting Amoia because his safety was threatened, calling it a "classic stand your ground case."
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

Breaches leave part of A1A in southern St. Johns County closed

In southern St. Johns County, people were bracing Wednesday for possible flooding along the coast as Nicole headed toward Florida. Breaches have also left part of A1A closed at Marineland at the St. Johns-Flagler County line after high tide brought water into the roadway Wednesday morning. The flooding left a sludge sand behind on the roadway.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Coastal homes collapse in central Florida

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida's coastline took a beating from Hurricane Nicole. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said multiple homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea collapsed. Others are teetering on the edge. The sheriff's office said the storm damaged at least 16 condo buildings. "It is like a bomb has gone...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?

The Palace Saloon-the Oldest and (maybe) most haunted bar in FloridaJosh Hallett on Flickr.com. I’m not a big drinker. I never have been, even when I dealt blackjack in multiple backwoods bar/casinos and I was surrounded by it. I like a Pina Colada or to shoot back a shot. No in between. I prefer a more leafy green medicine, but that’s beside the point. My point is, I’m not sure why I’m thinking about bars today, namely haunted bars (and one in particular), but we’re gonna roll with it and learn something together because I’ve never heard of this incredible bar and I have to talk about it.
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Photo Galleries: Nicole aftermath in Florida

Jacksonville, Fl — Nicole was the second latest hurricane to hit the continental United States. And it is the latest hurricane landfall ever on the east coast of Florida. 2022 is tied with 2001 for the most Atlantic hurricane formations in November. The storm washed away homes, chewed up...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
958K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy