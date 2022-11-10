Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Piscataquis, Northern Somerset, Northwest Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-14 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 8 inches with the higher amounts expected in higher terrain and in the Saint John Valley. * WHERE...Northwest Aroostook, Northern Piscataquis, and Northern Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adair, Chariton, Howard, Linn, Macon, Putnam, Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-15 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adair; Chariton; Howard; Linn; Macon; Putnam; Randolph; Schuyler; Sullivan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benton, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones, Linn by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Delaware; Dubuque; Jackson; Jones; Linn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Illinois and east central and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Donley, Gray, Hansford by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 12:01:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-14 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Oklahoma, call 844-465-4997 for road information. In Texas, call 800-452-9292 for road information. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Donley; Gray; Hansford; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Lipscomb; Ochiltree; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Wheeler WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...In Oklahoma...Beaver County, and along with the eastern Texas and portions of the central Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening commute.
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 21:09:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-15 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney will remain within moderate flood stage through the week as observed rainfall from Nicole moves through the basin. Residents and interests along the river will continue to see Moderate flooding impacts through this week. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning by 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.3 feet, Many secondary roads are flooded near Lake Harney. Flooding in the Hatbill Road area near Loughman Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM EST Monday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM EST Monday was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.2 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 9.2 Mon 7 pm 9.2 9.2 9.2 9.1 9.1
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Buffalo by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 14:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-14 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buffalo WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Snow will be ending from west to east late this afternoon. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge and Olmsted Counties. In Wisconsin, Buffalo County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bedford, Blair, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, Snyder by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Bedford; Blair; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Mifflin; Snyder; Southern Centre; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, followed by ice accumulations of a light glaze on the ridgetops. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 5 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Harvey, McPherson, Saline, Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-14 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Harvey; McPherson; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to perhaps 2 inches. * WHERE...Saline, McPherson, Harvey, Sedgwick and Sumner Counties. * WHEN...From noon to 10 PM CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Wind Advisory issued for Curry County, Harding County, Quay County, Roosevelt County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 11:21:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-14 16:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Curry County; Harding County; Quay County; Roosevelt County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Curry County, Quay County, Roosevelt County and Harding County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 15:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-14 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Grand Traverse; Kalkaska WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Antrim, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reductions in visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Lee, Van Buren by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 02:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-15 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Des Moines; Henry; Jefferson; Lee; Van Buren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot, Northern Piscataquis by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 8 inches possible. Snowfall rates of up to an inch per hour are possible during the Wednesday evening commute. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Far Eastern, Far Northern, and North Woods Maine * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cedar, Clinton, Iowa, Johnson, Keokuk, Louisa, Muscatine by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 04:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cedar; Clinton; Iowa; Johnson; Keokuk; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Illinois and east central and southeast Iowa. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 03:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Southern Cook County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Audrain, Boone, Knox, Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Pike, Ralls by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 05:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-15 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Knox; Lewis; Marion; Monroe; Pike; Ralls; Shelby WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois. Portions of central and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Marshall; Story; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright .Ongoing accumulating snow extends through most of southern and central Iowa, and has begun in portions of northern Iowa as well. Accumulation has already begun on elevated and grassy surfaces, with some roads across southern and central Iowa becoming partially covered by snow. Light to at times moderate snowfall is expected to continue through most of the day today and into tonight, leading to increased travel concerns, especially during the morning and afternoon commutes. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Locally higher amounts may occur along and just west of the Interstate 35 corridor. * WHERE...Parts of north central Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Clarke, Dallas, Davis, Decatur by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 03:38:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Clarke; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Guthrie; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne .Ongoing accumulating snow extends through most of southern and central Iowa, and has begun in portions of northern Iowa as well. Accumulation has already begun on elevated and grassy surfaces, with some roads across southern and central Iowa becoming partially covered by snow. Light to at times moderate snowfall is expected to continue through most of the day today and into tonight, leading to increased travel concerns, especially during the morning and afternoon commutes. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Locally higher amounts may occur along and just west of the Interstate 35 corridor. * WHERE...Much of central and south central Iowa. * WHEN...Through 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and afternoon commutes.
Wind Advisory issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 05:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING North to northwest winds currently remain gusty; however, they will continue to diminish through the early this morning.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hancock, Henderson, McDonough, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 02:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-15 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; McDonough; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 02:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Columbia; Montour; Northumberland; Schuylkill WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Montour, Northumberland, Columbia and Schuylkill Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 2 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
