Bronson, MI

Bronson Fire called out for grass fires

The Daily Reporter
 4 days ago
BRONSON — Bronson Fire warned area residents Thursday was not a good day to burn outside. Several grass fires took trucks to several locations as winds whipped up to 25 mph.

A resident along Bater Road near Wheeler Road burned off leaves and grass along the roadway. A dead tree caught fire, prompting a call for a fire truck.

Conditions are extremely dry. There was concern the tree fire embers would blow into an 80-acre field of corn stubble across the road and cause a fire threat to neighboring homes.

Sunny skies and temperatures over 70 degrees brought people out to finish fall cleanup before the first expected snow this weekend.

A red alert no burn order was issued by the Department of Natural Resources for lower Michigan due to dry conditions and winds.

— Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter: @DReidTDR

