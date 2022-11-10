Warminster Senior Living Center Encourages Professional Growth Among Its Employees

The senior center is working to help employees grow personally and professionally. Image via Ann's Choice

A Bucks County senior center is working to promote both personal and business growth amongst employees for the betterment of their residents. Petra Shaw wrote about the center for the Warminster Patch.

Ann’s Choice, an Erickson Senior Living community in Warminster, is considered to be one of the top workplaces as it provides its employees with a positive work environment that encourages professional growth. The center offers employees incredible benefits and educational support which has resulted in many dining services team members being promoted into new and exciting roles over the years.

“There has never been a more exciting time to be a part of the Ann’s Choice dining services team,” said George Millili, the dining director at Ann’s Choice. “The rewarding work, diverse training opportunities, and other benefits inherent with our dining services positions provide an ideal pathway for a successful and rewarding career.”

The best example of this is Richard Weise, who joined Ann’s Choice as a dishwasher 17 years ago. While working in the kitchen he attended culinary school by utilizing the company’s tuition reimbursement program. That helped him get promoted several times over the years until he reached the position of general manager of dining.

“I started in high school but stayed so long because it feels like family,” said Weise.