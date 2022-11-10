ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Family of man shot and killed by Rapides deputy retains civil rights attorney Ben Crump

By Melinda Martinez, Alexandria Town Talk
The Town Talk
 4 days ago
The family of Derrick Kittling of Alexandria has retained civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel Ronald Haley.

Crump was the attorney who represented the family of George Floyd, the man in Minneapolis who died after a police officer knelt on his neck in an incident that sparked national attention.

Kittling, 45, was shot by a Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office deputy Sunday during a traffic stop. He later died at a local hospital.

"The reason that Kittling was stopped is unclear. Kittling’s interaction with the deputy lasted less than three minutes," a a news release from Curmp's law firm says.

Louisiana State Police issued a statement Monday about its ongoing investgation of the shooting. It states that during a traffic stop at Seventh and Broadway, "a physical confrontation occurred between the deputy and Kittling during which Kittling gained control of the deputy's Taser."

The deputy then discharged their weapon striking Kittling, 45, who was transported to a local hospital and later died.

“Video evidence is the most reliable and transparent way to obtain answers and explanations in cases of deaths resulting from law enforcement actions," Crump said in the release. "We urge the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office to release all footage from this incident so that this family and community can get the closure and answers they deserve.”

Earlier:LSP says Alexandria man shot by deputy took taser. Community holds protest, wants answers.

Crump also said that his thoughts and prayers are with the Kittling family as they grieve and "search for answers as to why their loved one was killed."

"We stand with the family, dedicated and determined, to learn why Derrick, who was unarmed, was subject to that traffic stop and why he did not make it home that day," he said.

A peaceful protest was held Monday evening at the corner of Broadway and 7th Streets to support the family, said Guillot who organized it.

They are concerned, Guillot said in an earlier Town Talk article, with finding out if Kittling's civil rights were violated, if the law enforcement officer used proper training techniques during the stop and if the deputy abused his authority.

Guillot said he doesn't believe State Police will be truthful in investigating another law enforcement agency.

"We are concerned about some of the things that Sheriff Mark Wood indicated, said he received a text message in church that allegedly there were some people walking down the street with magazines in their pockets sticking out," Guillot said. "We're trying to figure out what is the relation to that incident."

Guillot said the family and the community don't understand the scenario that the sheriff described, the text message he received or why a deputy was in that area.

Speaking for the whole family about the State Police investigation, Kittling's uncle, the Rev. Herbert Green, said they are not interested in a hurried investigation but want to learn the truth.

"Our family really wants prayer at this time," Green said.

Comments / 6

Pharoah TheGreat
4d ago

It's very important to get the details of this incident for of which why was he stopped and why was he fighting with this police officer.

Reply(2)
8
Thomas Moore
4d ago

Sad that this man lost his life, but you can’t fight the police if they stop you and take their weapon from them. Sadly this last bad decision cost him his life.

Reply
5
 

klax-tv.com

APD Arrests Suspect in Sunday Afternoon Murder

Alexandria, La. (Nov. 14, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with a murder and attempted murder Sunday afternoon. Marion Peterson, 71, of Alexandria, was arrested late Sunday evening on charges of second degree murder and attempted second degree murder. At approximately 4 p.m....
ALEXANDRIA, LA
brproud.com

La. corrections officer arrested for alleged relationship with inmate

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A corrections officer in Avoyelles Parish was arrested for having a relationship with an inmate, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections. Officials say that 30-year-old Christy Edwards admitted to having sexual conversations with the inmate through email. Edwards worked at...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Active Scene: APD seeking barricaded suspect on Enterprise Road

ALEXANDRIA, La (WNTZ) – APD is working with other law enforcement agencies to capture an armed suspect barricaded in a site in the 1300 block of Enterprise Drive. Please ask people to avoid the area. At this time, one shooting victim has been taken to a local hospital. A...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Natchitoches Times

NPD arrests as of Oct. 27, 2022

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Dameion Kennedy, b/m, 20, 3...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies make second arrest in Vidalia human trafficking investigation; suspect allegedly took minors to locations

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/11/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 11, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they have made a second arrest in their human trafficking investigation. According to officials, they recovered additional evidence in their investigation and identified 38-year-old Eddie L. Holloway as a suspect who […]
VIDALIA, LA
kalb.com

RPSO investigating Kellyland area shooting

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night (Nov. 10) around 7:18 p.m. in the Ulster Street and Hwy 1 North area. RPSO said shots were fired at a vehicle. No injuries were reported and the suspect(s) had left...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

APD arrests attempted murder suspect

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an incident October 29 that resulted in a man riding a bicycle being shot in the foot. Lionel D. Washington, 36, of Alexandria, has been arrested and charged with one count of attempted second...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Life sentence upheld for DeRidder man convicted of raping elderly woman

The conviction and life sentence for a DeRidder man convicted of breaking into a 70-year-old woman’s home and raping her in 2019 has been upheld by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals. Ezra Coutee, 46, was unanimously found guilty of first-degree rape and home invasion on Feb. 3 of...
DERIDDER, LA
brweeklypress.com

Louisiana Mayor Velma Hendrix killed in car crash on election day

According to CBS News, an 84-year-old mayor running for reelection in Melville, La., was killed on election day. Velma Hendrix died on Tuesday, November 11, after being involved in a car accident. Hendrix was riding in the backseat of a 2008 Acura with three others when it was hit by a 2015 Ram 2500 pickup truck on the passenger’s side, according to the Louisiana State Police. The accident happened on U.S. Highway 190 near Louisiana Highway 741 at approximately 11 a.m. on Nov. 8. The driver of the pickup truck reportedly failed to yield at an intersection.
MELVILLE, LA
KSLA

Father of NFL linebacker, Devin White, dies suddenly after being incarcerated in Natchitoches jail

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate. Sheriff Stuart Wright says on Nov. 10, Carlos Thomas, 45, was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center after complaining about severe back pain. Thomas suddenly became unresponsive while in the ambulance, the sheriff’s office says. Life-saving efforts were performed, but were unsuccessful. Thomas was pronounced dead a short time later.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

2 teenagers arrested in Alexandria armed robbery investigation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two 15-year-olds were arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Monday, Nov. 7, in Alexandria. At approximately 11 p.m. Monday, the Alexandria Police Department responded to a reported armed robbery at a business at the intersection of Masonic Drive and Texas Avenue. In this case, two Black males wearing masks stole an undetermined amount of money.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Alexandria PD seeking suspect in morning shooting incident

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting incident this morning. At approximately 9:30 a.m., APD received a report of two suspects firing at each other in the vicinity of Yale and North City Park Boulevard. Officers apprehended one suspect while the second suspect fled on foot. Officers attempted to locate the suspect in the 1800 block of Harvard Street but he was not there. No one was injured during the incident.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
