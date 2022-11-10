Family of man shot and killed by Rapides deputy retains civil rights attorney Ben Crump

The family of Derrick Kittling of Alexandria has retained civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel Ronald Haley.

Crump was the attorney who represented the family of George Floyd, the man in Minneapolis who died after a police officer knelt on his neck in an incident that sparked national attention.

Kittling, 45, was shot by a Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office deputy Sunday during a traffic stop. He later died at a local hospital.

"The reason that Kittling was stopped is unclear. Kittling’s interaction with the deputy lasted less than three minutes," a a news release from Curmp's law firm says.

Louisiana State Police issued a statement Monday about its ongoing investgation of the shooting. It states that during a traffic stop at Seventh and Broadway, "a physical confrontation occurred between the deputy and Kittling during which Kittling gained control of the deputy's Taser."

The deputy then discharged their weapon striking Kittling, 45, who was transported to a local hospital and later died.

“Video evidence is the most reliable and transparent way to obtain answers and explanations in cases of deaths resulting from law enforcement actions," Crump said in the release. "We urge the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office to release all footage from this incident so that this family and community can get the closure and answers they deserve.”

Crump also said that his thoughts and prayers are with the Kittling family as they grieve and "search for answers as to why their loved one was killed."

"We stand with the family, dedicated and determined, to learn why Derrick, who was unarmed, was subject to that traffic stop and why he did not make it home that day," he said.

A peaceful protest was held Monday evening at the corner of Broadway and 7th Streets to support the family, said Guillot who organized it.

They are concerned, Guillot said in an earlier Town Talk article, with finding out if Kittling's civil rights were violated, if the law enforcement officer used proper training techniques during the stop and if the deputy abused his authority.

Guillot said he doesn't believe State Police will be truthful in investigating another law enforcement agency.

"We are concerned about some of the things that Sheriff Mark Wood indicated, said he received a text message in church that allegedly there were some people walking down the street with magazines in their pockets sticking out," Guillot said. "We're trying to figure out what is the relation to that incident."

Guillot said the family and the community don't understand the scenario that the sheriff described, the text message he received or why a deputy was in that area.

Speaking for the whole family about the State Police investigation, Kittling's uncle, the Rev. Herbert Green, said they are not interested in a hurried investigation but want to learn the truth.

"Our family really wants prayer at this time," Green said.