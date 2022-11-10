Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Greene County to kick in $2.2 million toward countywide high-speed internet
CATSKILL – The Greene County Legislature Monday voted to contribute $2.2 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funding toward a collaboration with three internet service providers to install high-speed fiber internet to unserved areas of the county. The legislature authorized the execution of three contracts with Mid-Hudson Cable,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Greene County school district fails comptroller’s IT audit
ALBANY – Hunter-Tannersville Central School District officials did not adequately manage or monitor nonstudent network user accounts or develop a written information technology contingency plan, an audit by the state comptroller’s office concluded. The study looked at the period of July 1, 2020 through July 27, 2021. The...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ulster County seeks feedback on development of a natural resources inventory project
KINGSTON – Ulster County will hold two public workshops on November 14th and 16th to provide information and seek input on the development of a Natural Resources Inventory and Municipal Toolkit for the county. The county’s natural resources inventory will assemble information on natural features such as streams, wetlands,...
Dutchess County Legislatures Increase Veteran Exemptions
Veterans Day is one of the most patriotic days of the entire year. It's a day where we honor and give our thanks and appreciation to the men and women who are courageous enough to defend our nation. That is why I am happy to see that one Hudson Valley county decided to give their veterans a special gift this year.
What’s Happening With This Dutchess County Eyesore?
Plans to replace an ugly Poughkeepsie eyesore with a new business are in the works, but just when will it happen?. If you've driven around the Hudson Valley recently you've probably noticed an unsettling number of rundown buildings. The abandoned businesses are scattered throughout the region, some of them sitting there for decades with no occupant.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fishkill police cadet program marks 50 years
FISHKILL – The Town of Fishkill Police Department’s Cadet Program, founded in 1972, celebrated 50 years of service this past weekend. The program is widely regarded as being the first in New York State and one of the first in the country. Detective Jason Betley is in his...
rcbizjournal.com
Contentious Negotiations Lie Ahead As Rockland Green Aims To Take Over Animal Shelter Jan. 1
County Exec Ed Day Says County Involvement With Animal Shelter Ends December 31, But Will Not Hand Shelter To Rockland Green Unless Authority Has A Contract With Qualified Operator. Rockland Green hopes to take over operations at Hi-Tor Animal Shelter in Pomona on Jan. 1 but can only do so...
News 12
Orange County superintendent resigns amidst controversy
An openly gay superintendent in Orange County has resigned following alleged backlash over his sexual orientation and a series of social media posts. Florida Union School Superintendent Larry Leaven resigned Nov. 1. A Facebook group called Mom’s For Liberty is taking credit and referencing a controversial book about gender identity,...
Orange County BOE still tallying votes in close Assembly District 99 race
The Assembly District 99 contains parts of Orange and Rockland counties.
tricornernews.com
Election results show a few surprises in Dutchess County
The results from the state and local elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8 revealed a few surprises and some close races in Dutchess County. Michelle Hinchey (D, WF) beat long-time State Senator Sue Serino (R,C,I) in the 41st Senate District race, 72,149 votes to Serino’s 65,557. In the three regional...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh to add third police department leadership position
NEWBURGH – Until a little over a year ago, the Newburgh City Police Department was run by a chief, but City Manager Todd Venning with support of the city council, added another layer of leadership with creation of a police commissioner post. Now, Venning wants to hire a part-time...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Deadline extended for artist submissions for Ulster COVID-19 memorial
KINGSTON – The Ulster County COVID-19 Commemoration Commission has extended its deadline for design proposal submissions to December 15. The project, planned for a spring installation at the county fairgrounds complex in New Paltz, will be a space for rest and reflection with interpretive signage linked to a website that will feature the stories of frontline workers and other members of the community.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Stewart RedTail Flight Academy receives Laureate Award
STEWART AIRPORT – The one-year-old RedTail Flight Academy at New York Stewart International Airport has received nationwide recognition for its “impact on preparing the next generation of underrepresented people of color to enter the aviation and aerospace community,” said Glen Fraser, president of the RedTail Flight Academy’s board of directors.
cityandstateny.com
GOP scores on Long Island and Hudson Valley and statewide incumbents hang on
Bearing six jagged neon blue legs, massive blood red eyes, magenta-purple skin, and a wide leer with an unsettling array of multicolor teeth, the spider crab monster on Ulster County’s “I Voted” stickers has become an unlikely star. Designed on a whim by a 14-year-old from Marbletown, the creature dominated in the county competition to be featured on the sticker. Its popularity has only grown since – Ulster County’s elections commissioner dressed up as the spider for Halloween, several elected officials have debuted tattoos inked in its honor and a slew of merch shops have sold the image. On actual Election Day, Ulster County voters flocked to the polls in record numbers during the early voting period – so much so it was difficult to keep the stickers in stock at some polling places. Hey, if it takes a demonic looking spider crab to bolster the number of people taking advantage of their Democratic rights, we’ll take it. Read on for more elections-related news.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Margaretville Hospital opioid overdose prevention program saves 100 from potentially fatal overdoses
MARGARETVILLE — One hundred potentially fatal opioid overdoses were reversed in the past year because of a Delaware County substance use disorder treatment and education program led by Margaretville Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth).The overdose reversals were possible due to the public availability and usage awareness of Narcan, used in the emergency treatment of an opioid overdose.
Welcome Back: Hudson Valley Mayor Re-Hires Commissioner He Fired
In the village of Wappingers Falls, Mayor Rick Cerino is currently in the hot seat as he receives criticism for his handling of finding and hiring a new Village Police Commissioner. The Mayor recently announced his hiring for the vacant Village Police Commissioner role and his choice, is rather shocking. Actually, it's a shocking decision for many reasons.
‘Well Renowned Destination’ Shocks Hudson Valley With Closing Plans
Many residents are shocked by the announcement and want to know why. One of the reasons why Newburgh is so unique is that there are TONS of different restaurants to try there. Every kind of cuisine is pretty much covered and each place has its own unique spin on it.
Beloved Hudson Valley Wellness Center Closing After 50 Years in Business
They've helped many Hudson Valley residents with their recovery. It's always really sad when a place closes its doors in the Hudson Valley, but especially one that really helps people. Addiction is a terrible disease and sometimes there aren't a lot of resources for those who are suffering from it. One location in the Hudson Valley has made it its mission to help with addiction recovery, but unfortunately, it will be closing its doors for good.
Fuel truck rollover in Ulster County
The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reported of a fuel truck that had rolled over in the town of Olive. Many different Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and other agencies responded to the scene.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Salem sentencing expected to be delayed on Tuesday
POUGHKEEPSIE – Former City of Poughkeepsie Common Council Chairperson Sarah Salem was scheduled to be sentenced in city court this Tuesday. The misdemeanor DWI conviction stems from a February 2020 incident on Main Street where she allegedly drove drunk, ran a red light, and caused a motor vehicle accident.
