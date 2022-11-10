ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, ME

fox32chicago.com

Here's how the feds trace guns when solving crimes

CHICAGO - It’s been four months since the Highland Park parade shooting took place on the Fourth of July. One aspect that stands out about the case is how quickly agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were able to trace the weapon the gunman used, which lead to his arrest just hours later that same day.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Gunmen enter West Side business, shoot 15-year-old boy

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times Monday night in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. Around 7:55 p.m., police say the male victim was inside a business in the 3100 block of W. Roosevelt Road when two unknown offenders entered, pulled out guns and fired shots. The teen was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

'Kanye was rite': Jewish cemetery vandalized with swastikas in suburban Chicago

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Hate strikes in the northern suburbs, as Jewish headstones were spray-painted with swastikas in a Waukegan cemetery. Police are now investigating. "The desecration of graves is as low as it gets, and by the way, it’s also as cowardly as it gets," said David Goldenberg, regional director of ADL (Anti-Defamation League) Midwest.
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

United flight attendant taken to hospital following incident with 'disruptive customer'

CHICAGO - A United Airlines flight attendant was taken to a Chicago hospital following an incident on a United flight from San Francisco to Chicago Sunday morning. "A disruptive customer on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago was removed by law enforcement upon landing on Sunday, and one member of the flight attendant crew was taken to a hospital for evaluation," United Airlines said in a statement.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen critically injured in Little Village shooting

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot in Little Village Saturday night. Police say the teen was on a sidewalk in the 2700 block of South Spaulding Avenue when he was hit by gunfire in the back. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. No one...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men wanted for scamming elderly victims in Chicago

CHICAGO - Police are looking for two men who are scamming elderly victims in Chicago. In each incident, the offenders will approach the victims, usually elderly citizens, who are in front of their residences. The offenders claim to be contractors and solicit unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs, polices said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman shot in chin, 6 shot in overnight violence

CHICAGO — Two men, 22 and 19, were standing outside in the Lower West Side neighborhood around 2:00 a.m. when they both were shot. According to police, the 22-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the hip and the 19-year-old was shot in the leg and hip. They were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and are […]
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

2 men shot while standing outside in Heart of Chicago, police say

CHICAGO -- Two men were injured early Saturday in a shooting in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. About 2:10 a.m., the men were standing outside in the 2300 block of South Damen Avenue when they heard multiple gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said. One man, 19, was shot in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'There's a double and triple checking of that': Gun accidentally fired at Chicago Police Academy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A close call inside the Chicago Police Academy after a gun was accidentally fired.CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has the exclusive CBS 2 story. Police recruits have to buy their own guns so it's common for gun companies to come to the police academy, so the officers can try out the weapons. But a mistake was made and a live round left in one of the guns on display.Several gun company representatives were at the Chicago Police Education and Training Academy early Thursday morning. Police sources said one of the vendors left a round in one of the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Police issue alert of recent home burglaries on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of recent home burglaries in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. In each incident, unknown suspect(s), possibly a Hispanic man, would gain entry into homes and take property from inside, police said. Incident times and locations:. · 2300 block of West...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men wounded in shooting in Heart of Chicago

CHICAGO - Two men were shot in the Heart of Chicago on the Lower West Side early Saturday morning. Police say a 22-year-old and a 19-year-old were outside in the 2300 block of South Damen Avenue around 2:10 a.m. when they were shot at. The 22-year-old man was taken to...
CHICAGO, IL

