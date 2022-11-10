Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6The Maine WriterMaine State
Man lives in the forest for over 27 years and stole from homes 1000 timesIngram AtkinsonFairfield, ME
Another Maine School District Has Requests to Remove Books From School LibraryThe Maine WriterLivermore Falls, ME
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man took 10 ounces of pot and a digital scale to a meeting with his parole officer, prosecutors say
CHICAGO — The good news is that Anthony Hughes met with his parole officer as scheduled on Sunday. The bad news, according to prosecutors, is that Hughes brought a bunch of pot and a drug scale to his appointment. Illinois Department of Corrections parole agents detained Hughes, 37, and...
fox32chicago.com
Michael Elam Jr. death: Chicago committee votes in favor of $5M settlement in police shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago City Council committee has voted in favor of a $5 million settlement in a 2019 police shooting. Michael Elam Jr., 17, was shot and killed while running away from a traffic stop and car crash. His mother — Alice Martin — filed a lawsuit against the city and the officer involved.
fox32chicago.com
Here's how the feds trace guns when solving crimes
CHICAGO - It’s been four months since the Highland Park parade shooting took place on the Fourth of July. One aspect that stands out about the case is how quickly agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were able to trace the weapon the gunman used, which lead to his arrest just hours later that same day.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Gunmen enter West Side business, shoot 15-year-old boy
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times Monday night in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. Around 7:55 p.m., police say the male victim was inside a business in the 3100 block of W. Roosevelt Road when two unknown offenders entered, pulled out guns and fired shots. The teen was...
fox32chicago.com
'Kanye was rite': Jewish cemetery vandalized with swastikas in suburban Chicago
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Hate strikes in the northern suburbs, as Jewish headstones were spray-painted with swastikas in a Waukegan cemetery. Police are now investigating. "The desecration of graves is as low as it gets, and by the way, it’s also as cowardly as it gets," said David Goldenberg, regional director of ADL (Anti-Defamation League) Midwest.
Alleged robber, grocery store clerk reportedly shot, killed each other in Chicago
CHICAGO — During an attempted robbery, an alleged robber and a grocery clerk shot and killed each other. According to The Associated Press, the shooting happened Friday night inside the El Barakah Supermarket in Chicago. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identities of the alleged robber as...
2 suspects wanted for burglarizing churches on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for two suspects accused of burglarizing churches on the South Side. In each incident, the offenders would gain entry to a church by damaging a door or window, police said. The offenders would then take items. The incidents occurred in the following locations and...
fox32chicago.com
4 suspects break into suburban gun range, steal more than 20 firearms
OAK FOREST, Ill. - Police are investigating after four suspects rammed a stolen vehicle into a suburban gun range to gain entry, and then proceeded to steal more than 20 firearms from the business Monday morning. Around 3:08 a.m., Oak Forest police responded to an alarm call at the Eagle...
fox32chicago.com
United flight attendant taken to hospital following incident with 'disruptive customer'
CHICAGO - A United Airlines flight attendant was taken to a Chicago hospital following an incident on a United flight from San Francisco to Chicago Sunday morning. "A disruptive customer on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago was removed by law enforcement upon landing on Sunday, and one member of the flight attendant crew was taken to a hospital for evaluation," United Airlines said in a statement.
fox32chicago.com
Teen critically injured in Little Village shooting
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot in Little Village Saturday night. Police say the teen was on a sidewalk in the 2700 block of South Spaulding Avenue when he was hit by gunfire in the back. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. No one...
Chicago man sentenced to 10 years for trafficking at least 5 firearms
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking at least five firearms. Roberto Prieto, 34, pled guilty to three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm in June. According to prosecutors, in June 2020 and July 2021, Prieto offered firearms...
fox32chicago.com
2 men wanted for scamming elderly victims in Chicago
CHICAGO - Police are looking for two men who are scamming elderly victims in Chicago. In each incident, the offenders will approach the victims, usually elderly citizens, who are in front of their residences. The offenders claim to be contractors and solicit unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs, polices said. The...
Woman shot in chin, 6 shot in overnight violence
CHICAGO — Two men, 22 and 19, were standing outside in the Lower West Side neighborhood around 2:00 a.m. when they both were shot. According to police, the 22-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the hip and the 19-year-old was shot in the leg and hip. They were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and are […]
‘Lost a great friend over stupidity’: Towing industry mourns driver shot, killed on Near West Side
Unknown individuals in two different cars began shooting at the victim and fled.
ABC7 Chicago
2 men shot while standing outside in Heart of Chicago, police say
CHICAGO -- Two men were injured early Saturday in a shooting in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. About 2:10 a.m., the men were standing outside in the 2300 block of South Damen Avenue when they heard multiple gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said. One man, 19, was shot in...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man found shot multiple times, pronounced dead at hospital
CHICAGO - A 34-year-old man died after being found shot multiple times on Chicago's near West Side. Around 12:58 p.m., police say the male victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was discovered in the 2200 block of W Cermak Road, police said. He was taken to...
'There's a double and triple checking of that': Gun accidentally fired at Chicago Police Academy
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A close call inside the Chicago Police Academy after a gun was accidentally fired.CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has the exclusive CBS 2 story. Police recruits have to buy their own guns so it's common for gun companies to come to the police academy, so the officers can try out the weapons. But a mistake was made and a live round left in one of the guns on display.Several gun company representatives were at the Chicago Police Education and Training Academy early Thursday morning. Police sources said one of the vendors left a round in one of the...
Wanted: Police seek suspect in fatal West Side shooting
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a man believed to be connected to a murder in West Garfield Park this August. Police say on Aug. 31 around 4:15 p.m. the suspect fatally shot a victim during a fight in the 200 block of North Pulaski Road. The suspect is...
CBS News
Police issue alert of recent home burglaries on Southwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of recent home burglaries in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. In each incident, unknown suspect(s), possibly a Hispanic man, would gain entry into homes and take property from inside, police said. Incident times and locations:. · 2300 block of West...
fox32chicago.com
2 men wounded in shooting in Heart of Chicago
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in the Heart of Chicago on the Lower West Side early Saturday morning. Police say a 22-year-old and a 19-year-old were outside in the 2300 block of South Damen Avenue around 2:10 a.m. when they were shot at. The 22-year-old man was taken to...
