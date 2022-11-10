ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron motorcyclist killed in Saturday crash identified

By Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
An Akron man who was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon involving a motorcycle and a car has been identified.

The motorcyclist, Walter Howe, 41, died of his injuries after colliding with a car around noon at Coventry Street and Lovers Lane in South Akron. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the car stopped and then entered the intersection and was struck by the motorcyclist. Investigators said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was traveling at a high rate of speed that contributed to the crash. The driver of the car wasn't injured.

