Heavy rainfall causes PSU to make parking changes for football game against Maryland

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– With heavy rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole expected to hit the area Friday, parking for Penn State’s football game will be different.

According to a press release by Penn State Athletics, the Overnight RV lot (ORV) will be closed starting at noon Friday till 8 p.m. until it reopens morning on gameday. The lot will also open as scheduled Thursday at 6 p.m.

Fans who park in the lot and plan to arrive Friday can still park at the Grange Fair Park located at 1 Homan Lane in Centre Hall for the evening and it is free as long as an ORV permit is shown. ORV holders can park a car in place instead of an RV on gameday, the release reads.

A free shuttle will run from the Grange Fair to Beaver Stadium on gameday and drop-off will be at the Pegula Ice Arena.

Besides the RV parking, the weather will also have an impact on tailgating. The grass lots will stay open on Saturday, but those who are concerned about them can park them in the additional Innovative Park parking area by using the game day parking pass. Tailgating will also be allowed in the Innovation Park lots.

A shuttle will run from Innovation Park to Beaver Stadium with drop-off at the North Transit Center. Run time for shuttles is from 11:30 a.m. till two hours after the game.

There will be no purchases for parking on gameday at Lot 36. Fans that need parking for Saturday can do so in the East or Eisenhower parking decks and tailgating is not allowed inside them.

Towing will be on hand for anyone who may get their vehicle stuck in a grass parking lot.

On Saturday, the Maryland Terrapins come into Beaver Stadium to take on the #15 Penn State and kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m.

