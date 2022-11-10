Read full article on original website
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
Tucked Away BBQ Joint Also Has Iowa’s Best Cinnamon Roll
There's no shortage of great places to get a cinnamon roll in the state of Iowa, but according to a recent article from Eat This, Not That, one unlikely spot takes the crown for having the best in the entire state. Where Is Iowa's Best Cinnamon Roll Found?. Here's what...
State Of The Art Attraction Opening Soon In Minnesota’s Mall of America
Some people love shopping - I am not one of those people. When I go to the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota I hit up Lids and maybe one or two other stores and then I spend the rest of the day following my wife around... Fun times. Sometimes...
Christmas Threw Up on this Minnesota Restaurant, Here’s How to Get In
Christmas has proverbially thrown up on this Minnesota restaurant. The pictures of this place are just wild and totally my vibe. They describe it as 'tacky' but I say it's wonderfully tacky and you can dine there to satisfy your festive heart this holiday season. This restaurant actually decorated for...
Iron Range, seething at the Twin Cities, continues right turn
Iron Range Republicans have been waiting for an election like Tuesday’s their whole lives. No, really. There hasn’t been one this good for the local GOP since Hoover. Republican Rob Farnsworth won the open State Senate seat in the central Mesabi Range by a solid seven-point margin. This is the beating heart of the Iron […] The post Iron Range, seething at the Twin Cities, continues right turn appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Only One Minnesota City List Of Wealthiest Zip Codes
There is one Minnesota city that made the list of Top 50 Wealthiest Zip Codes In The United States. Chances are if you live here you know it. When I lived in Minnesota it is safe to say none of the neighborhoods where I resided were anywhere close to making this list.
'There's a lack of diversity' | Minnesota's first Black-owned bridal store now open
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Lorraine Love is shaking up the Minnesota bridal industry. She owns La Noire Bridal (The Black Bridal) in Saint Paul. It's the first Black-owned bridal store in Minnesota and Love says this first is long overdue. "The bridal industry, I know it lacks diversity and...
100 Inches of Snow On The Ground, But Not in South Dakota or Minnesota
Don't arm yourself with eggs, I just want to ask a question. Would you go for 100 inches of snow before Thanksgiving? Me neither. I can think of only one or two who would like that much snow right now. Skiers and those who have a snowmobile. South Dakota, North...
Minnesota couple unearths 1.9 carat diamond at Arkansas state park
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota couple on their 10th anniversary recently uncovered a 1.9 carat diamond at a state park in Arkansas.The couple, from Chatfield, was on a road trip spanning 11 states when they decided to stop at Crater of Diamonds State Park, the only public diamond mine in the U.S.They arrived on Friday morning, and after about an hour of sifting through the dirt, Seth Erickson found a metallic-looking rock.Park staff registered it as a 1.9-carat brown diamond. According to the park, many visitors who find diamonds choose to name their gems."The Ericksons named theirs HIMO, the initials of each of their children," according to the park.As of November, 581 diamonds were registered at the park in 2022.
Iowa’s Only ‘Island City’ is a Must Visit
When thinking of the state of Iowa, cities on islands aren't exactly the first thing that come to mind. But there is one island city in the Hawkeye State that you'll definitely want to put on your bucket list. There are plenty of great American cities and towns that are...
Welcome to the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of South Dakota
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
What? Longest Avenue of Victorian Houses in US is in Minnesota?
Yeah, that is right! I did not know this until I came across a TikTok on it, but it is very true! As stated by Visit St. Paul, a 4.5-mile span of Summit Ave is home to 373 of the street’s original 440 Victorian homes. Okay cool, now why...
What To Do If You See Someone Texting While Driving In Minnesota
Every single day, I'm cruising along Hwy 52 or Hwy 63 in Rochester, Minnesota and I see someone staring at their phone more than they are looking at the road. A few years ago, a woman was watching Netflix while driving, and then crashed her car. Not joking. It's against the law in Minnesota to text while driving and yet I'm basically crossing my fingers hoping that someone doesn't hit me while they are texting. It infuriates me and I started to wonder if there truly was anything that I could do when I see someone texting while driving. Well, I found out and the answer is "yes".
First Blizzard Delivers Massive Snowfall in Minnesota and ND
The official snowfall total out of NW Minnesota and North Dakota is really impressive. And cause for a moment of gratitude here in SE Minnesota!. "Eye-Popping" Snowfall Totals In Minnesota and North Dakota. "Eye Popping," that's how our sister station (WJON, St. Cloud) described it. And they're right. The first...
Channel 3000
Major Dawanna Witt on making history as sheriff: “This is my purpose”
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time since her historic election win, Major Dawanna Witt is sharing some of her big goals as the new sheriff of Hennepin County. She made history on Tuesday to be elected as the first Black sheriff and the first woman sheriff in the 170-year history of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s office.
How Many Meat Processing Plants Are In South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa?
This region of the country thrives on ag production, both from the field and the feedlot. Farmers' and ranchers' livelihoods are motivated by their price per bushel and price per head. Nationwide there are 5,559 Meat, Beef & Poultry Processing businesses in the US as of 2022. For the livestock...
Minnesota’s Smallest Secret Lake Can Only Be Reached By Foot
We love our lakes in Minnesota. Heck, we are the land of 10,000 lakes don't ya know? Recently I dug into some fun facts, like did you know that the deepest lake in Minnesota isn't even a real lake and was once used by NASA? Yeah, crazy!. It's not an...
ATTENTION Minnesota & South Dakota Anglers, You Could Win A New Boat
In both South Dakota and Minnesota playing in the outdoors is more than a sport. Both states see the economic impact that hunting, fishing, and recreation have as well as the long-lasting traditions that are passed down to the next generations. We have a lot in common when it comes...
Why exactly was the Powerball drawing delayed because of Minnesota?
A technical issue in Minnesota is to blame for a delay in a record-setting Powerball drawing earlier this week. A winning $2.04 billion ticket matching all numbers was confirmed to be purchased in Southern California. A spokesperson with the Minnesota Lottery said the issue related to its two-tiered verification process,...
Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Not Big on Fast Food
There is no shortage of places to satisfy your cravings for fast food in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. But when it comes to the largest cities in these three states, the love of grabbing lunch or dinner on the go pales in comparison to the rest of the country.
