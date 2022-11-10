Read full article on original website
Related
ktoy1047.com
TxDOT will hold event for National Seat belt Day
In the first half of 2022, over half of those killed in crashes in our region were not buckled up. The Texas Department of Transportation’s campaign to help end the streak of daily deaths that has plagued our state for over 22 years continues with an event urging motorists to buckle up on National Seat Belt Day. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, November 14, at the Texarkana Travel Information Center located at 1200 West I-30.
ktoy1047.com
Texas High students place in Texas Photograhic Society's International Competition
Jackson Haltom received Best of Show and Second Place in the People and Portraits Category. Braylen Garren took First Place in Sports & Action and Honorable Mention in People & Portraits. Macy Maynard received Third Place and Honorable Mention in People & Portraits and Honorable Mention in Travel & Place. Dakota Dennard took First Place in Travel & Place.
Comments / 0