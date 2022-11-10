In the first half of 2022, over half of those killed in crashes in our region were not buckled up. The Texas Department of Transportation’s campaign to help end the streak of daily deaths that has plagued our state for over 22 years continues with an event urging motorists to buckle up on National Seat Belt Day. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, November 14, at the Texarkana Travel Information Center located at 1200 West I-30.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO