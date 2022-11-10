ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Cavaliers player is ‘most attractive’ in NBA: Study

By Danielle Cotterman
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41WJhG_0j6MiRdk00

(WJW) – It may or may not be what you notice when you see the Cleveland Cavaliers run up and down the court, but one recent study has found the team is among the “hottest” in the league.

The study even ranks Kevin Love as the “most attractive” player in the NBA.

Who People magazine named Sexiest Man Alive

Sorry ladies, Love is a married man !

  Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 19, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Cavaliers 131-123. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vu4M4_0j6MiRdk00
    MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 08: Kate Bock and Kevin Love attend Day 4 of American Express Presents CARBONE Beach at Carbone on May 08, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Carbone Beach)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ypUFa_0j6MiRdk00
    Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love celebrates after a 3-point basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ArkAe_0j6MiRdk00
    Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on before playing against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on February 12, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15twxY_0j6MiRdk00
    CLEVELAND, OH – FEBRUARY 9: Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers smiles prior to a game against the LA Clippers on February 9, 2020 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HaIR8_0j6MiRdk00
    Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots a free throw against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on March 10, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tW0dM_0j6MiRdk00
    Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on February 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yldt1_0j6MiRdk00
    (Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8 News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LS9Qu_0j6MiRdk00
    Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 19, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Cavaliers 131-123. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pVOAi_0j6MiRdk00
    Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love (0) reacts after hitting a 3-point shot in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The study was conducted by BonusFinder , a company that specializes in online gambling, and gathered more than 15,000 votes to determine their findings.

According to the findings, Love shares the top spot with Charlotte Hornets’ Kelly Oubre Jr.

In third place stands Cavaliers’ Brazilian point guard, Raul Neto.

PHOTOS: Peek behind the scenes as Cedar Point readies for spring

Rounding off the top five: San Antonio Spurs’ Doug McDermott and Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum.

As a team, the Cavs took third place in the league.

Let’s go, Cavs!

