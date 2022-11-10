ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Michael Irvin Not Happy With CeeDee Lamb On Sunday

It's been a rough day for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. The quarterback-wide receiver duo haven't been on the same page and it led to an ugly interception. Prescott thought Lamb was going to come to a stop while Lamb kept running. Here's a replay of the interception:. Michael Irvin...
The Spun

Former Cowboys Star Is Furious With Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys opted to go for it on fourth down in overtime, rather than trying a 50-plus yard field goal to give themselves the lead. Dallas was unsuccessful on fourth down, handing the ball over to Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers marched the Packers down the field to give his team the win.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Cowboys Loss

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Dallas lost to Green Bay, 31-28, in overtime. Jones' team is now 6-3 on the season, while the Packers improved to 4-6. Following the loss, the Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Mike McCarthy's Outfit Today

Today is a big day for Mike McCarthy. The former Green Bay Packers head coach has returned to his old stomping grounds. McCarthy and the Cowboys are set to take on the Packers at Lambeau Field. Ahead of kickoff, McCarthy has gone viral. "Mike McCarthy has arrived at Lambeau Field,"...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Odell Beckham Is Reportedly Considering 5 Teams

Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 NFL season. The former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver is coming off a torn ACL injury in the Super Bowl. He's reportedly healthy now, though, and hoping to latch onto a playoff contender for the home stretch of the season.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

NFL admits late catch in Vikings-Bills should have been overturned

The ending of Sunday’s roller-coaster contest between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had a little bit of everything. An instantly iconic one-handed catch, a weak QB sneak, an endzone fumble and a game-sealing interception were among the most notable highlights from the Vikings’ overtime victory. However, the game may not have reached overtime in the first place if not for an officiating error.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Dolphins lose Emmanuel Ogbah for season with torn tricep

Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah will miss the rest of the season. Ogbah suffered a torn tricep in today’s win over the Browns and will need season-ending surgery, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 29-year-old Ogbah is a valuable member of the Dolphins’ defensive line rotation and usually...
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Is Praying For Buccaneers Star

The NFL World is praying for Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Devin White. Earlier this week, the Buccaneers linebacker lost his father, Carlos, who was only 45 years old. "Condolences to Bucs linebacker Devin White, whose father, Carlos Thomas, passed away at age 45 on Thursday," Greg Auman reported on Friday night.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Surprised By Running Back Getting Cut

The NFL World is pretty surprised on Monday by the news of a former starting running back getting cut. The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly decided to part ways with a former starting running back. Eno Benjamin, who began the year as the team's starting running back due to injury, has...
NBC Sports

Twitter roasts LSU for having broth, hot chocolate on sideline

SEC football isn’t typically known for chilly temperatures, but the LSU Tigers were more than prepared for some unusual weather on Saturday. The No. 7 Tigers trekked to Fayetteville, Ark., for a conference clash with Arkansas and were met with a frosty field for their 11 a.m. local time kickoff.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NBC Sports

Eagles to start backup nickel vs. Commanders

Avonte Maddox won't play on Monday night against the Commanders. Maddox (hamstring) has been ruled out. “It’s not looking like he’s going to go,” head coach Sirianni said on Saturday morning. “Obviously, we’ll give you the report later today. But it’s not looking like he’s going to go for this game.”
NBC Sports

Kyle Shanahan: Dre Greenlaw ejection blew my mind

The 49ers rallied in the second half to beat the Chargers on Sunday night, but they had to do it without the help of linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Greenlaw was ejected late in the first half for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert while Herbert was running with the ball on a third down. NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson called the hit “a flagrant act” when he spoke to a pool reporter about why a disqualification was warranted after the game, but 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed surprise about the level of the penalty during his own press conference.

Comments / 0

Community Policy