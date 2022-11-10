Read full article on original website
Michael Irvin Not Happy With CeeDee Lamb On Sunday
It's been a rough day for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. The quarterback-wide receiver duo haven't been on the same page and it led to an ugly interception. Prescott thought Lamb was going to come to a stop while Lamb kept running. Here's a replay of the interception:. Michael Irvin...
Former Cowboys Star Is Furious With Mike McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys opted to go for it on fourth down in overtime, rather than trying a 50-plus yard field goal to give themselves the lead. Dallas was unsuccessful on fourth down, handing the ball over to Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers marched the Packers down the field to give his team the win.
Cowboys favored to beat Vikings in Minneapolis this week
Dallas gave up 14 points in the fourth quarter and lost to the Packers on Sunday.
Cowboys to Claim 1st-Round D-Lineman Jerry Tillery?
Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL News, Rumors and Transaction Tracker, on the roster-building effort and more ...
Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Cowboys Loss
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Dallas lost to Green Bay, 31-28, in overtime. Jones' team is now 6-3 on the season, while the Packers improved to 4-6. Following the loss, the Cowboys...
Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott is going through something he’s never experienced before
The speculation can now end. Despite his efforts to get back to action, Ezekiel Elliott will be inactive for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday as they take on the Green Bay Packers. This marks new territory for Elliott. Week 10 will be the first time in Elliott’s career that he’s...
NFL World Reacts To Mike McCarthy's Outfit Today
Today is a big day for Mike McCarthy. The former Green Bay Packers head coach has returned to his old stomping grounds. McCarthy and the Cowboys are set to take on the Packers at Lambeau Field. Ahead of kickoff, McCarthy has gone viral. "Mike McCarthy has arrived at Lambeau Field,"...
Micah Parsons Blasts 'Undisciplined' (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
Micah Parsons, reflecting on a 31-28 OT loss at Green Bay featuring 207 Packers rushing yards: 'If (Cowboys teammates) want to keep doing their own thing, we’re gonna deal with this all year.''
Odell Beckham Is Reportedly Considering 5 Teams
Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 NFL season. The former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver is coming off a torn ACL injury in the Super Bowl. He's reportedly healthy now, though, and hoping to latch onto a playoff contender for the home stretch of the season.
Look: Odell Beckham Has 2-Word Reaction To Crazy Bills Game
Odell Beckham is all of us right now. In what is the game of the year in the NFL thus far, the Bills and Vikings are headed to overtime after some insane sequences of events. Taking to Twitter, OBJ shared his thoughts on Sunday's action: "UNBELIEVABLE GAME!!!!" Fans hopped in...
Sean Payton Is Trending After The Cowboys' Loss On Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys' 6-2 start to the 2022 regular season mostly quieted the Sean Payton talk, but all of that changed on Sunday evening. Dallas fell to Green Bay - which had lost five straight games - in Lambeau on Sunday. The Cowboys lost to the Packers, 31-28, in overtime.
NFL admits late catch in Vikings-Bills should have been overturned
The ending of Sunday’s roller-coaster contest between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had a little bit of everything. An instantly iconic one-handed catch, a weak QB sneak, an endzone fumble and a game-sealing interception were among the most notable highlights from the Vikings’ overtime victory. However, the game may not have reached overtime in the first place if not for an officiating error.
Dolphins lose Emmanuel Ogbah for season with torn tricep
Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah will miss the rest of the season. Ogbah suffered a torn tricep in today’s win over the Browns and will need season-ending surgery, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 29-year-old Ogbah is a valuable member of the Dolphins’ defensive line rotation and usually...
Former Eagles star reportedly out for the season with knee injury
Former Eagles star Zach Ertz is reportedly out for the season. Now with the Arizona Cardinals, the 32-year-old tight end was carted off the field in the first quarter on Sunday against the Rams. And now he’s reportedly done for the season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Look: Erin Andrews Is Praying For Buccaneers Star
The NFL World is praying for Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Devin White. Earlier this week, the Buccaneers linebacker lost his father, Carlos, who was only 45 years old. "Condolences to Bucs linebacker Devin White, whose father, Carlos Thomas, passed away at age 45 on Thursday," Greg Auman reported on Friday night.
NFL World Surprised By Running Back Getting Cut
The NFL World is pretty surprised on Monday by the news of a former starting running back getting cut. The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly decided to part ways with a former starting running back. Eno Benjamin, who began the year as the team's starting running back due to injury, has...
Twitter roasts LSU for having broth, hot chocolate on sideline
SEC football isn’t typically known for chilly temperatures, but the LSU Tigers were more than prepared for some unusual weather on Saturday. The No. 7 Tigers trekked to Fayetteville, Ark., for a conference clash with Arkansas and were met with a frosty field for their 11 a.m. local time kickoff.
Eagles to start backup nickel vs. Commanders
Avonte Maddox won't play on Monday night against the Commanders. Maddox (hamstring) has been ruled out. “It’s not looking like he’s going to go,” head coach Sirianni said on Saturday morning. “Obviously, we’ll give you the report later today. But it’s not looking like he’s going to go for this game.”
Kyle Shanahan: Dre Greenlaw ejection blew my mind
The 49ers rallied in the second half to beat the Chargers on Sunday night, but they had to do it without the help of linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Greenlaw was ejected late in the first half for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert while Herbert was running with the ball on a third down. NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson called the hit “a flagrant act” when he spoke to a pool reporter about why a disqualification was warranted after the game, but 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed surprise about the level of the penalty during his own press conference.
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo receives ton of attention from Warriors cheerleaders
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo received a lot of attention from the Golden State Warriors cheerleading squad at Monday night's game.
