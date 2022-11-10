Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Helping patients with addiction tackle their health needs
An intervention that teaches patients in addiction treatment how to better connect with their primary care medical team on both mental and physical health concerns resulted in long-term benefits over 5 years, including more primary care use and fewer substance-related emergency department visits, Kaiser Permanente researchers have found. The study,...
Psych Centra
Depression: How to Call in Sick for Mental Health Reasons
When you’re having mental health challenges, sick leave can make a big difference. Not sure what to say when calling in sick with depression? Here are some options. Your mental health is just as important as your physical health — and prioritizing self-care over work is necessary sometimes, whether it’s the flu or depression. But due to stigma and misconceptions, it’s often harder to talk with your employer about mental health.
News-Medical.net
Study assesses musculoskeletal health needs of underserved patients
To improve the health of a community, the first step is to identify its most pressing needs. To that end, in 2022 Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) implemented a community-based participatory research (CBPR) approach to assess musculoskeletal health needs, identify health disparities and support the development of initiatives to address unmet needs.
News-Medical.net
The Psychological Strain of Chronic Physical Illness
What is a chronic illness, and how does it affect our mental health?. How can the psychological strain of chronic physical illness be treated?. Chronic physical illness is psychologically draining to those experiencing it, and psychiatric disorders such as depression and anxiety are more common amongst such individuals, who are frequently required to adjust their lifestyle and aspirations to accommodate their physical ailment. For example, the rate of affective disorders amongst the diabetic and rheumatoid arthritis patient populations is around 25% and rising to over 30% amongst cancer patients, compared to rates of only 4-8% amongst the general population.
Mental health patients held ‘unlawfully’ in A&Es across the country, experts warn
Mental health patients are being held “unlawfully” in A&Es across the country as long waits for care and beds force staff into “fudging” the law, The Independent has been told.The University Hospital of North Midland Trust has been sanctioned by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for holding mental health patients without any legal authority.However, experts have told The Independent, the problem is widespread and occurs across every emergency department in the country with some patients waiting “days” and even “weeks” in A&E.Dr Chloe Beale, a consultant psychiatrist, said staff were being forced into “fudging it” when it comes to laws...
MedicalXpress
Trauma during childhood triples the risk of suffering a serious mental disorder in adulthood, study finds
A study led by researchers at the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute links psychological trauma in childhood with an increased risk of developing some kind of mental disorder years later. Suffering psychological trauma during childhood significantly increases the risk of developing a mental disorder in adulthood. Specifically, as much...
MedicalXpress
Bedtime routines and sleep strategies help autistic kids sleep, study reveals
Sleep strategies and simple bedtime routines can improve sleep in autistic children, reducing anxiety and enhancing family well-being, a new study reveals. The largest study of its kind into sleep problems in children on the autism spectrum, led by Monash University's Professor Nicole Rinehart, found clinician-led behavioral interventions helped kids get a better night's sleep. And the flow on effects were significant, resulting in better social, emotional and academic functioning in children, and less stress and improved mental health in their parents.
Opinion: Indications Of Post-Narcissist Stress Disorder
The addiction ran deep and the moment he walked out of the door it felt like my whole body was burning. I screamed for him the loudest I had ever screamed for anyone even though I knew that he was gone. He had discarded me, he had lied to me, he had just used me.
Severe RSV illness possible in adults
DETROIT (WXYZ) — We’ve talked a few times about children getting sick from RSV, respiratory syncytial virus. And how pediatric hospitals are filling up because the virus is spreading much earlier and faster this year. But RSV is actually more dangerous to adults. The CDC estimates between 100...
News-Medical.net
Sleep deprivation associated with the occurrence and poor treatment outcomes of arrhythmias
Announcing a new article publication for Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications journal. Sleep is essential to the normal psychological and physiological activities of the human body. Increasing evidence indicates that sleep deprivation is associated with the occurrence, development, and poor treatment effects of various arrhythmias. Sleep deprivation affects not only the...
Psych Centra
Transdermal Patch for Schizophrenia: Does It Help?
A transdermal patch is the latest treatment available for schizophrenia. It administers medication through the skin to ease symptoms such as lack of motivation or emotion, but may not be for everyone. The use of transdermal patches is a growing trend in healthcare. These patches attach to the skin and...
Medical News Today
4 respiratory diseases caused by smoking
Smoking is a major cause of respiratory disease as it is harmful to the lungs, as well as other organs. Examples of the diseases include COPD, asthma, and bronchitis. This article explores some statistics about smoking, and the five main respiratory diseases that smoking can cause, including their prevalence, symptoms, and treatment for these conditions.
Psych Centra
Crippling Anxiety: How to Cope with It
Crippling anxiety can affect your daily life and prevent you from doing the things you love. If you feel like there’s no way out, there are ways you can cope and manage your anxiety. Crippling anxiety is a common phrase used to describe severe anxiety. It feels debilitating or...
5 people explain what it's like to live with high-functioning depression
You could have what some people call "high-functioning depression" if your symptoms don't have a major impact on your daily routine and relationships.
News-Medical.net
Unique clinical trial in pet dogs could unlock treatment breakthrough for childhood cancers
Telethon Kids Institute is leading a unique clinical trial in pet dogs that could pave the way for a new immunotherapy treatment for one of the most common childhood cancers, Sarcoma. The treatment is a polymer-filled gel which is loaded with immunotherapy drugs and can be applied inside the surgical...
News-Medical.net
Novel drug could help to fight both COVID-19 and cancer
While vaccination can provide life-saving protection against COVID-19, scientists are still searching for ways to treat severe infections, including in people who cannot get vaccinated or in the event that dangerous new strains of the virus arise that could bypass vaccine protection. Now, a new study from a team of...
techaiapp.com
Top 5 Self-Care Ideas for Better Mental Health
As more and more people start to experience symptoms of depression and anxiety, or deal with an overwhelming amount of stress, the need for mental health care and support grows. The good news is that you can ease the symptoms of some emotional problems and increase your resilience by just taking good care of yourself.
Healthline
Cellulitis Symptoms Not to Ignore
Cellulitis is a common skin infection that always requires treatment. That’s why it’s important not to ignore the symptoms, such as an irritated or painful rash, skin blisters, swelling, and fever. Early treatment is the best way to prevent potentially serious complications from cellulitis. Cellulitis is a bacterial...
News-Medical.net
Study examines how the dopamine system processes aversive unpleasant events
A new study at the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience has examined how the dopamine system processes aversive unpleasant events. It is well known that the dopamine system plays a crucial role in motivation, learning and movement. One of the main functions of dopamine is to predict the occurrence of rewarding experiences and the availability of rewards in our environment. In this context, the dopamine system informs our brains about so-called 'reward prediction errors' - the difference between received and predicted rewards. Dopamine neurons become more active when a reward occurs unexpectedly or if it is bigger than expected, and they show depressed activity when we receive less reward than predicted. These error signals help us to learn from our mistakes and teach us how to achieve rewarding experiences.
News-Medical.net
Older adults suffer from persistent cognitive impairment after recovery from SARS-CoV-2 infection
In addition to the respiratory and gastrointestinal symptoms that accompany COVID-19, many people with the virus experience short- and/or long-term neuropsychiatric symptoms, including loss of smell and taste, and cognitive and attention deficits, known as "brain fog." For some, these neurological symptoms persist, and researchers are working to understand the mechanisms by which this brain dysfunction occurs, and what that means for cognitive health long term.
